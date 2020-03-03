10 years ago this week — 2010
So, what exactly is the Columbia River Bar?
When people were leaving the Columbia River Maritime Museum still asking that question, staff realized there was a problem.
The museum’s new exhibit, “Crossing the Bar – Perilous Passage” opens Saturday at the maritime museum at 1792 Marine Drive in Astoria.
It’s an examination of the notorious Columbia River entrance, where the deep Pacific Ocean waters meet the shallow river waters, creating one of the most dangerous crossings on the planet.
It was an odd exhibit to assemble.
First, staff had to ask themselves what the bar is today and what it was historically. Then they had to figure out a way to show it.
“This exhibit was sort of unique for us,” said David Pearson, deputy director at the museum.
A lengthy presentation by Bill Hunsinger, president of the Port of Astoria Commission, to the Astoria City Council Monday, failed to convince Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen that a return to exporting logs is a good idea. “I don’t support this project with the information I have now,” Van Dusen said.
Van Dusen explained that he had been instrumental several years ago in getting Englund Marine & Industrial Supply and Bornstein Seafoods to move their Astoria businesses to the Port and also worked with Robert “Jake” Jacob on his Cannery Pier Hotel project, all based on the Port’s seafood processing and marine service-oriented strategic plan. “I was part of a promise,” Van Dusen said. “I personally was involved in a lot of this. So I think if you were sitting in my spot you would feel similar to how I feel.”
The Port’s new plan would bring Westerlund Log Handlers of Bremerton, Washington, to Astoria and would create a log yard at the Port of Astoria that would be bigger than the one at the Port of Tacoma. “I’m here to put the loggers of Clatsop County back to work,” Hunsinger said.
It’s been nearly four months, but finally the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert is home.
The 210-foot “white hull” left the Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay, south Baltimore, Maryland in January, after an eight-month, $6 million overhaul of all its systems.
“Over 6,000 nautical miles later, we are finally back in Oregon waters,” said the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Brad Mynatt, in an email on Wednesday, just after the ship passed the Oregon-California border.
50 years ago — 1970
OLYMPIA – Aluminum plants are a type of industry that “should no longer be encouraged in any way,” the Washington state Air Pollution Control Board was told this week by a physicist.
They create too much pollution, demand too much electric power and employ to few person for the harm they do, Dr. W. Louis Barrett of Western Washington State College told the board.
Moreover, he said, a proposed regulation under which plants would set up their own monitoring systems, was a little like “having the Mafia investigate crime in New Jersey.”
Astoria-area resident Al Holdiman Sr. filed Friday for Democratic nomination for governor. Holdiman becomes the fifth Democrat to file for the nomination.
Holdiman was a candidate for mayor of Astoria seven years ago, losing to Mayor Harry Steinbock. Presently the gubernatorial candidate owns and operates the drag-boat Jennie Decker.
He lists his ballot slogan as “Workingman’s candidate. What hurts you hurts all, misused tax dollar.”
Is low-cost housing needed in Clatsop County?
County Extension Agent Jack Wood and his U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development committee are trying to find out.
In questionnaires recently distributed by the committee through the Clatsop County Welfare Commission and the Golden Age Club in the area, more than half the persons responding said they would be interested in low-cost housing if it were available in the county.
Referring to the fact-finding problem, Wood commented, “Maybe this interest expressed by 50% of the people completing the questionnaire is an indication we should do something about low-cost housing.”
South Korea intends to mount a major salmon-fishing and processing station in the Bering Sea-Bristol Bay area, the Association of Pacific Fisheries charged Tuesday.
Astoria fisheries officials had cited the threatened Korean invasion of the salmon fishery more than a week ago.
This “invasion” will threaten the livelihood of U.S. fishermen and probably will “lead to the reduction of conservation of salmon resources and the loss of salmon fishing and processing industries, both sports and commercial,” said John R. Gilbert, president of the association.
75 years ago — 1945
Here’s a fish story to end all fish stories – pronto, ipso facto and stuff.
A few months ago, Hans Lovvold, unofficial mayor of Uppertown, bought himself a warehouse building on the waterfront at the foot of 39th Street.
Of none too-sturdy construction, the structure collapsed in the gale Feb. 6, and Lovvold hurried to the scene armed with a heavy sledge hammer for some one-man demolition labor. Three swings and two grunts after he started, Lovvold lost the hammer to the undulating bosom of the Columbia.
The hammer fell in shallow water and Lovvold figured he could recover it at low tide. Wearing rubber boots Lovvold turned at the water’s edge and started stomping around in about 1 foot of water in an effort to locate the tool. Suddenly something alive slammed into Lovvold with force enough to knock him from his feet and then came the excitement and the reason for this story.
Hopping around and jumping up and down as a man will when he doesn’t know what’s after him, Lovvold suddenly came down with both booted feet on something solid. And then it happened. Right up into his face the flashing, flailing tail of a sturgeon that subsequently proved to measure from stem to stern just one quarter inch more than 5 feet. Needless to say now, Lovvold landed the sturgeon successfully, seized the flailing tail and with his bare hands and there’s been fish cakes at the Lovvold home ever since.
Arthur Kirkham, KOIN radio announcer and vice president of the station, Wednesday told the Astoria Chamber of Commerce forum that Oregon could have cards and spades to Washington state and California in recreational assets per square mile but was falling short in preserving, protecting and promoting this business.
Kirkhan said the recreational and tourist business in California amounted to $545 million a year and was a $1 billion annual item in Washington. But he said Oregon’s business never exceeded $45 million and a great job need be done.
He described Astoria as the “metropolis” of the Oregon coastal playground, and said potential here for developing sports fishing rivaled the importance of the commercial fishing industry to the town’s economic health. He said sportsmen pay $5 a pound for their fish; and after the war, thousands of people seeking fun, atmosphere and sport will jam the west – described by national surveys as the nation’s No. 1 post-war recreational area.
SVENSEN – Mrs. Sven Findal received work from Cpl. Walter Knutsen, who was at Fort Bragg but expecting to be sent overseas very soon. He told of his six brothers who are also in the army: Knute is in a hospital in England with trench foot; Charles is stationed about 40 miles from him and goes to see him frequently; Albert was one of those trapped in Hutton, Germany, but escaped without injury; Dick is also in England now, but was in Europe and the boys had not heard from him for sometime.
