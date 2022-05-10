10 years ago this week — 2012
GEARHART — Maybe the fourth time will be the charm.
The fourth incarnation of the Gearhart Hotel, operated by McMenamins, will open on Friday.
A grand opening celebration — with a golf tournament, music and tasting of McMenamins’ ales, wines and spirits — is planned for Memorial Day weekend.
Located on the top floor of the historic Kelly House, which already is home to McMenamins Sand Trap Pub and the Gearhart Golf Links pro shop, the hotel will include 18 rooms.
Heading the charge up a steep incline on Astoria’s hilly southern side, Steven Blakesley leads a trailing collection of Clatsop County employees like a Pied Piper of fitness.
The county’s healthy communities educator walks every day during his break from work. The only days he doesn’t walk is when the weather is foul — really foul.
“The rain has to be going sideways,” he said.
But as the weather changes from gloomy to sunny, Blakesley has unveiled a series of walking maps as part of a program started May 1 he hopes will convince people to take 30 minutes out of the workday to walk.
Though the maps are tailored to county employees, with each of the seven routes starting from the county’s offices downtown, Blakesley said he believes the maps could work for any Astoria-based employer.
His idea for the walking maps is to motivate people to think about getting up and moving during the day.
There is a reason Knappa High School’s nickname is the Loggers.
And some three dozen students have just shown why.
For the second consecutive year, the school’s forestry team has returned from the state competition at Peavy Arboretum in Corvallis with the first-place team trophy.
Teacher Jeff Skirvin said the program has only existed for five years and Knappa has won three times. It was the smallest school represented but Knappa brought the largest team to the event.
Students from six high schools competed in a variety of activities over a two-day period. Events included job interviewing, public speaking, tree identification and timber cruising.
Knappa students fared well, with Warren Skirvin taking first in speech, Nick Landwehr earning top honors in map reading and Chris Whitworth earning second place in the job interview category.
The second day was filled with skills events, including crosscut sawing, cable splicing, speed climbing and choker-setting.
50 years ago — 1972
Homage to “Our Nation’s Patriots” was paid by several thousand at Washington’s Loyalty Days Parade Sunday afternoon with more than 100 entries.
The 123rd Fighter Interceptor Squadron of the Air National Guard Portland flew over at the start of the parade in formation and made a second pass performing its missing man formation, honoring prisoners in Southeast Asia.
The U.S. Coast Guard also performed a fly-over with two helicopters.
Owner Sam Valentine of Sam’s Place is looking for another location, but for now, and probably through the summer, Sam’s Place will remain at 1120 Marine Drive.
Valentine describes the new business as a “place where the whole family can go if they want to play pool. We figured the kids should have a decent place to go and we plan to maintain a clean place here,” he said.
Besides pool tables, Sam’s Place also offers games of skill including several amusement devices.
The director of the state Department of Environmental Quality held to his position today that American Metal Climax won’t be considered for a permit to build an aluminum plant in Warrenton until an environmental impact study that may take 18 months to do. Comments from L.B. Day made it fairly clear AMAX couldn’t start building until mid-1974.
Between 60 and 70 Astoria High School anti-war protesters marched through the streets of Astoria and demonstrated in front of the post office on Tuesday afternoon, following an earlier demonstration at the high school.
The protests were generally against President Richard Nixon’s announcement that North Vietnam harbors would be mined and rail lines bombed, according to Warren Bechtolt, high school senior and a spokesman for the group.
The high school demonstration developed into a confrontation between the protesters, the administration and students who spoke in favor of Nixon’s decision.
Except for working out the legal details, Clatsop County has a new airline service, offering two round-trip flights daily between Portland and Seattle. Flights will begin Monday.
The Port of Astoria Commission on Tuesday night granted Eagle Airlines, of Port Angeles, Washington, use of Clatsop Airport, subject to details being worked out to protect the Port and lease arrangements for a station, which were to be negotiated this morning between airline officials and Port Manager C.E. “Ted” Hodges.
75 years ago — 1947
Many Astorians and other Oregonians joined in celebrating the clam festival Sunday in Long Beach, Washington, where several thousand beach visitors feasted on clamburgers and clam chowder.
For three hours, beginning at noon, the Long Beach festival chefs fried clams and poured out clam chowder at the field kitchen.
A half hour before the frying of clams began, the cooks put a fire under their large frying pan. Into the pan went cakes of lard, weighing 50 pounds. The clams, rolled in crumbs, were “French fried” in delicious morsels and then stuffed into buns.
The USO will probably continue its operations in Astoria until the end of the year.
Upon request of USO division headquarters in San Francisco, Brig. Gen. Raymond B. Olson, acting adjutant general of Oregon, this morning signed an extension of the lease of the Armory building to Dec. 31, 1947.
It was the general understanding that the USO would close its operations here July 1, and the news of the change came as a surprise locally.
The center section of the Lovell Auto Co. building roof slowly sagged, then cracked and plunged down upon the second floor of the building this morning while company workmen hurriedly removed a floor of cars from beneath the sagging roof timbers.
A section of roof 125 by 100 feet in area let go and dropped to the second floor as a result of the collapse of a truss in the middle of the section of roof.
The roof sank slowly for 10 to 15 minutes, giving 17 workmen time to remove most of the cars stored on that part of the second floor. Finally the whole thing let go with a crack, the huge beams and other roof and truss timbers tumbling down to the floor.
An electronics warfare platoon, which is expected to be the forerunner of a full company here, was organized last night by Lt. Comdr. Stewart Tatro of the 13th naval district at a meeting of naval reservists.
Tatro explained to nearly 60 reservists that the district was attempting to increase its quota of electronic companies and that if authorization for a unit was received that Astoria would have a full company organized and eligible to receive pay.
Since the company will not receive any Navy funds until it is authorized and organized, the biggest problem of the local reservists is that of locating and maintaining a meeting place to house naval radio, radar and sonar equipment.