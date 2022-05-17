10 years ago this week — 2012
In 1962, Astorian Rolf Klep had a vision of a museum that would not only tell the story of Astoria’s rich seafaring heritage but also of the Columbia River’s maritime history. Fifty years later, the museum is going stronger than ever, and those who remember the early days say that was the museum’s goal from the outset.
Half a century after it opened hundreds celebrated the museum’s role in educating and entertaining hundreds of thousands of visitors at a free open house, held 50 years and a day after the museum was originally incorporated.
Roughly 700 guests filtered through the museum on Saturday during its 50th anniversary bash. Local and statewide dignitaries were on hand at the museum, which has grown from a fledgling repository of knickknacks to the state’s official maritime museum with around 100,000 visitors a year.
WARRENTON — Rainier and Valley Catholic may have finished 1-2 in the Lewis & Clark League baseball standings, but as the regular season came to a close Friday, the only team playing like a league champion is the same team that won it last year — the Warrenton Warriors.
The Valiants came into Friday’s doubleheader at Huddleston Field with a one-game lead in the league standing, needing only a split to secure the league’s No. 1 seed and an automatic berth to the state playoffs.
But coach Lennie Wolfe’s Warriors played like the defending league champs they are, as they took down Valley Catholic twice, 3-0 and 7-6.
Ever wondered about the crab-flavored fish protein in your seafood sandwich, crab salad or California sushi roll?
It’s surimi, a fish protein paste made into various shellfish-flavored products.
Oregon State University’s Seafood Lab on Marine Drive hosted the 20th annual Surimi School, a gathering of global industry representatives and researchers that made Astoria the epicenter of expertise for a week on the globally popular, gelatinous fish protein you’ve likely had in one form or another.
About 40 students from surimi plants, surimi seafood (finished product) plants and others from accessory industries attended lectures and took part in surimi labs.
The Astoria Yacht Club members, who are estimated to hold at least 10% of the more than 300 moorage spaces at the West Mooring Basin, have found a new home overlooking their vessels.
The Port of Astoria Commission unanimously agreed to enter into a lease with the club for the Pacific Room in the northwest corner of the Chinook Building, which sits just east of the Astoria Riverwalk Inn overlooking the West Mooring Basin.
The hope is that moving the yacht club into the Chinook Building will spur its renovation and increase moorage and revenue at the adjacent marina.
50 years ago — 1972
SALEM — Gov. Tom McCall has been spreading the word around the country that tourists should come to Oregon but shouldn’t stay here to live.
Now the governor is saying he might withdraw the invitation because more tourists are coming than ever before.
However, the State Highway Commission’s Travel Information Division, which conducts an aggressive advertising and publicity campaign to attract tourists, says the nation as a whole already has the impression that Oregon doesn’t want tourists.
This impression makes people in other states believe that Oregon really has something worth seeing. So they are coming to Oregon in droves.
Anton Josephson Smoked Salmon Co. in Astoria has applied for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit to build a wharf to house a fish receiving facility on an existing piling at the 11th Street dock.
The company also seeks to drive six fender pilings and remove 19 existing pilings at the location. Waste material from cleaned fish at the building would be placed in closed containers and delivered daily to Bioproducts Inc. in Warrenton for disposal.
Shipments at the Port of Astoria continued to boom during April, with 28 ships handling 238,414 tons of cargo.
The April total surpassed March’s 212,414 tons and was well over the 164,821 for April 1971. It also raised the total for the first third of the year to 574,736 tons, compared to 495,012 tons for the same period in 1971.
75 years ago — 1947
Astoria cannery workers may be picking chunks of meat from the shell of the gigantic king crab within the next two years.
Nick Bez, president of the Pacific Exploration Co., recently testified in Washington, D.C., before a U.S. House subcommittee on fisheries, that freezing of king crabs may prove economical. He indicated that his leased ship, the Pacific Explorer, was too costly to operate as a crab cannery since American wages were high and the ship’s canned production was low. Canning of the crabs would be done here or elsewhere, he indicated.
President Harry Truman has been invited by the Astoria Chamber of Commerce to take part in the annual Astoria Salmon Derby while he is making his proposed visit to the Pacific Northwest in August.
Chamber officials wrote the president on Monday, pointing out the fine salmon fishing that is available here, and offering full hospitality of the city and Columbia River if he wishes to fish here either during the derby or at some other time.
The naval air station at Whidbey Island will probably send some of its four-engined heavy bombers to Astoria on July 5 for participation in the air fiesta at Clatsop Airport.
Capt. H.E. Regan, commanding officer of Pacific fleet air wing four, stationed at Whidbey Island, made a flying visit to Astoria last weekend and conferred with members of the air fiesta committee to making formal request to higher naval authority for permission to send some of the big seaplane bombers here for the event.
A minesweeper, known as a YMS in the U.S. Navy, has been purchased from the government by the Columbia River Bar Pilots Association and will be used as a relief vessel for the pilot schooner Columbia.
Acquired in Puget Sound, the minesweeper is due in the Columbia River this afternoon. She is skippered by Capt. George F. Ergbe. The YMS will tie up at the foot of 10th Street.
Arrival of the latest YMS increases the converted YMS fleet in the Columbia River to five vessels. Other minesweepers have been purchased by towboat concerns. One is at Wauna and another at Rainier, while a third is reported to be in Portland.
During the war minesweepers were built by the Astoria Marine Construction Co. It is not known whether one of the five was built here.