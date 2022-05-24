10 years ago this week — 2012
The U.S. Coast Guard reported that in 2011, 758 people in the United States died in boating-related incidents, the highest number since 1998.
With National Safe Boating Week starting today and with boating season heating up with the weather, Coast Guard Sector Columbia River wants to see people safe on the water.
“Everybody’s turning their focus on boating safety to try and minimize fatalities and tragedies,” said Capt. Len Tumbarello.
The issues the Coast Guard focuses on are operator inattention, improper lookouts, inexperience, excessive speed and machinery failure. Alcohol use was the most prevalent contributor to deadly boating accidents.
“You should be wearing your life jacket at all times,” said Tumbarello, about a simple yet often neglected safety rule. “You never know when it’s going to happen.”
In recent weeks, you might have noticed a small yellow object ripping across the horizon. It’s not your imagination, and it’s not a colorful missile.
The Columbia River Bar Pilots have acquired an Italian AgustaWestland GrandNew helicopter, only the fourth of its kind in the United States.
The high-powered, $7 million aircraft is being broken in by Brim Aviation, the Ashland-based company signed to whisk bar pilots to and from the Columbia River Bar, where they board or disembark from incoming and outgoing vessels.
SEASIDE — Despite the thundering noise from excited kids shouting to their friends to look at the next exhibit, the octopus swims quietly in his tank.
The wolf eel lies on his side, like he usually does.
The seals continue to loll about in their pool, waiting to splash the next curious visitors to tempt them with food.
It’s a scene that has gone on at the Seaside Aquarium for 75 years.
The Seaside Aquarium is one of just a handful of privately-owned aquariums in the United States and the oldest privately-owned aquarium on the West Coast. It has stayed in the same family since the beginning.
Clatsop Community College’s Fire Response and Research Center served as the location for intensive hands-on fire service training for nearly 100 cadets and their instructors May 17 and May 18. Training exercises included live fire incidents, truck operations, wildland fire scenarios and hose evolutions.
The fire cadet program is an opportunity for junior and senior high school students to learn first-hand what a career in the fire service is really like.
50 years ago — 1972
NAHCOTTA, Wash. — A sizable crowd gathered at the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula in blustery weather on Saturday to witness the World Oyster Opening Contest.
Adam Woolsey, of Ocean Park, captured the men’s title by shucking 185 oysters in 20 minutes while Toby Johnson, of Bay Center, easily eliminated her women’s competition by opening 160 oysters in the same amount of time.
The average shucker opens 100 oysters every 20 minutes.
The director of the state Department of Environmental Quality said Sunday he doubted that American Metal Climax would build an aluminum-reduction plant in Oregon.
“I don’t think they’re ever going to build a plant in Oregon,” said L.B. Day, on the Portland television program “Let’s Face It.”
Asked to comment on Day’s remarks, Ted Briggs of AMAX said today from Ferndale, Washington, “I can’t imagine AMAX not building a plant or not wanting to build a plant, with their investment in it. Of course, the timing, the exact timing, is an open question. I just can’t see why they’d walk away from that type of investment – it’s pretty sizable.”
Approximately 200 persons, many of them youthful, some of them wearing U.S. Army khakis, marched peaceably through downtown Astoria on Friday carrying placards to protest escalated military action in Vietnam.
To maintain a prosperous horse breeding industry in Oregon, the state needs more racing days which means another major racetrack in a fair weather area, the Astoria Area Chamber of Commerce was told Friday.
Under those conditions, “Racing is a possibility in Clatsop County,” explained John Chatalas, co-owner of The Seaside Farm, the major backer of a study to determine the feasibility of locating a racetrack in Seaside.
75 years ago — 1947
A World War II warship with a record of never having lost a man as the result of enemy action, the USS Astoria, light cruiser, celebrated its third commissioning anniversary with a special program at 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
The public attended the ceremonies aboard the Astoria.
The Newberry store here held formal opening today in its enlarged, completely remodeled and repainted store building.
The store has been expanded by addition of a 50 by 110 feet extension carrying the building clear through the block from Commercial to Duane Street, with fronts on both streets.
The Brownsmead pea, the most widely publicized vegetable, is in need of a drink.
Farmers in the Brownsmead area report that their peas are suffering from the long dry period and must have rain soon to live up to what is expected of the Brownsmead pea.
Much of the crop is sold directly to the fresh vegetable market in Portland.
Firefighting crews and equipment are in readiness in timberland south and east of Seaside as a weekend of critical fire weather looms.
Work was ordered to stop at nearly every logging operation between Seaside and Wheeler before 2 p.m. Friday as a desiccating east wind drove temperatures up and humidity down.
SEASIDE — A temperature of 93 degrees was recorded at the official weather observation station at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
No higher temperature has been recorded here since Aug. 21, 1944, when the mercury touched 95 degrees.
SEASIDE — An ordinance permitting the operation of amphibious vehicles on Seaside beaches was repealed at a special meeting of the City Council on Wednesday.
Clinton G. White and Richard Lurie, World War II veterans who have operated amphibious DUKWs here during the past six weeks, appeared to testify before the council.
Both stated that the DUKW are safe passenger vehicles and that a freak circumstance caused the engine failure of White’s craft while carrying passengers through the surf on May 17.
Delayed by head winds, the motor vessel Dansco of Los Angeles arrived here today after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Onondaga went out to look for her Thursday. She is berthed at the face of pier No. 2.
The captain of the 104-foot wooden-hulled craft said that he was not aware that a search was being made for the Dansco.
She was reported to have a leak, but it was not serious. Minor repairs to the converted U.S. Navy coastal transport will be made at the Astoria Marine Construction Co., according to a tentative plan.
From here, following minor repairs, the Dansco will proceed to Alaska for shooting of the film titled “Harpoon.”