10 years ago this week – 2012
“When a soldier dies, we manage the pain. Did he fight for freedom? Did he die in vain?
The answer is important, you can’t deny, to these questions we ask when a soldier dies.
When a soldier dies, we think of a way
to remember forever the year and day
that he gave his life, and we think with a sigh,
we’ll never forget when a soldier dies.
So enjoy your freedom, your family and friends,
but stop to remember where it all comes from.
Freedom is triumph over evil and lies
and it’s paid for each time that a soldier dies.”
LeRoy Dunn, adjutant/quartermaster of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10580, read the poem “When a soldier dies” Monday to the nearly 75 people gathered on the lawn and in the walkways of the Fort Stevens National Cemetery in Warrenton.
The group was gathered to remember the fallen this Memorial Day in the annual tradition of honoring soldiers, hosted by the local post.
He’s made it to the top of the world!
Local fisherman Chris “Crunchy” Cameron has made it to the summit of Mount Everest.
“The top of the world, made it!” he said Sunday in an email. “Just arrived in Kathmandu a few hours ago via helicopter with three others from Peak Freaks after reaching the summit of Mount Everest two days ago.
“Harsh reminder of the mountain was put in front of us as to how lucky we are for the helicopter stopped at Lukla, dropping us off, returning to camp to bring back tragedy from the mountain. A body was lowered to the ground before us as we waited for the Kathmandu ride.”
Four people died on Everest more than a week ago.
SEASIDE – They’re back!
The ospreys have returned to Broadway Park, settled into their new home and are about to hatch some eggs – maybe as soon as next week.
When they do hatch, photographer Neal Maine and Seaside Public Works Director Neal Wallace, who have mothered the osprey relocation project for the past year, will consider the project a success.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” said Maine, the retired director of the North Coast Land Conservancy.
But they admit they already are thrilled that the birds, which have nested in the same location since 2009 and could continue to nest there for another 20 years, have taken to the new 60-foot high pole placed near the Neawanna Creek and the cedar-framed platform on top of the post. That’s where the old nest – rescued from a light pole on Broadway ball field – was placed earlier this year.
Admittedly, the ball field location gave the ospreys plenty to look at when games were played, but this new waterfront real estate is more peaceful. It’s easier to dart to the creek for fish and bring them home to the wife and kids.
The new platform even has an outstretched arm for mom and dad to perch on when the kids get older and rowdy in the nest.
“When the young are hatched, they pester their parents constantly for food,” Wallace explained. The arm gives them a place to be alone and still keep an eye on the kids.
50 years ago – 1972
Memorial Day observances here and throughout the nation Monday drew thousands to commemorate the nation’s war dead. At ceremonies at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Mrs. Roy Snyder placed a wreath at the base of the tomb of the unknown soldier flanked by a legion color guard. A member of the Sunsetters Drum and Bugle Corps played taps to end the hourlong observance.
Emma Hunter, a teenage girl who lived in tiny Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, gathered a handful of wild flowers and took them to her father’s grave.
It was May 30, 1894. Her father had been a Union Army colonel, fatally wounded while commanding Pennsylvania’s 49th Regiment at Gettysburg.
At the cemetery, the girl met a woman who was placing flowers on the grave of her 19-year-old son, a private who also died at Gettysburg.
The girls and the woman talked and found solace in each others memories. As they parted, they agreed to meet the next May 30 and decorate the graves of their loved ones.
The following year, the girl and the woman were not alone. Many townfolk joined them, including clergyman George Hall who delivered a short sermon. Instead of two graves, every grave was decorated.
The simple act of two women blossomed into a regional custom then into a national holiday, known first as Decoration Day and later as Memorial Day.
A 21-year-old singer from Aurora, North Carolina, became the 11th Miss Tongue Point Friday night at the Tongue Point Job Corps Center theater. Two other corpswomen won honors in new pageant categories.
Cydell Payne will wear the Tongue Point crown for six months as she tells the center’s story to civic groups throughout the area. She succeeds Gloria Pate as the outstanding Tongue Point representative.
Towering high above the city, the Astoria Column has stood as a landmark overlooking the Columbia River of some 46 years.
Except for several lateral cracks discovered several years ago in the 125-foot structure, the monument has withstood the erosive forces of the elements.
City officials, however, want to find ways to protect and preserve the mural that adorns its walls.
“Structurally, there is no problem with the Column,” City Manager Dale Curry says. “But we do want to protect the mural. There are ways of preserving a mural painted on concrete and we want to be sure we are doing the right things.”
To that end, Dick Thompson, chairman of the city Parks and Recreation Committee, says concrete chips from the Column’s mural have been sent to a professor of chemistry in New York whose hobby involves studying ways to preserve such forms of art exposed to sever weather conditions.
“The mural part of the Column from the top to the bottom needs restoration work,” Thompson says. “The average surface life of concrete is 25 years and if left alone it will flake off. It’s typical for this type of climate especially. So far, the surface has outlived its life.”
75 years ago — 1947
Flags were half-staffed on downtown buildings today in honor of the soldiers and sailors who have fallen in America’s wars, as Astoria people began a quiet observance of Memorial Day under threatening skies.
A “runaway” car, owned by Joseph P. Brady, Portland agent for the World Insurance Co., came to rest at a precarious balance overhanging the south driveway bulkhead of the Hughes-Ransom Mortuary this morning after “slipping its brake.”
Witnesses said that the driver apparently flooded his carburetor while proceeding up Franklin from 12th Street. “He backed into a driveway on the south side of the Franklin, set his brake and got out,” George Stephens, a neighbor who was sitting on his porch, observed. While Brady was standing on the running board turning the wheel, the car broke loose, coasting across Franklin. Brady jumped free as the vehicle crossed the curbing and headed for the top of the 10-foot high bulkhead that overlooks the mortuary driveway.
The Point Adams Coast Guard may not long be able to render prompt relief to fishing vessels in distress on the bar because its moorage in the Fort Stevens small-craft basin is shoaling. Coast Guard craft must be moored elsewhere unless the basin is dredged.
Consequences of the shoaling are the more serious because the Cape Disappointment station cannot reach the bar at low tide except by going around the east end of Sand Island.
During the prevailing east winds in winter, the Point Adams station must tie up its boats in the Skipanon at Warrenton unless the haven is dredged.
Already the haven is too shallow for the Triumph to enter at low tide. The entrance is shoaling as well as the moorage. Water is not as deep as it was formerly at the boat house off the station where the 36-foot surf boats are kept.
Threatened showers that failed to materialize Tuesday and Wednesday morning left Astoria facing the driest May in its history unless precipitation occurs before the month’s end Saturday night.
Total rainfall for the month so far is only 0.71 inch, distributed in three mild showers, and crops are threatened with damage as a result. The Brownsmead pea crop, strawberries and other berry crops are suffering from the drought.
Two years ago Betty McCrait Morrison, local artist, began experimenting with a new method of lighting mural paintings and got an idea.
The result is her perfected invention of a plexiglass cold light projector that is now in commercial production and is attracting wide attention in the plastics and lighting industries.
Morrison conceived the scheme of applying the property of plexiglass that enables cold light from a light source to flow through an entire slab or panel of plexiglass, somewhat as regular light flows through a fluorescent tube.