10 years ago this week — 2013
ILWACO, Wash. — Like a memorial procession heading to the Graveyard of the Pacific, about 20 charter and other private boats left the Port of Ilwaco Saturday afternoon loaded to the gills with passengers and headed for the Columbia River Bar.
The warm, sunny day — along with the glass-calm waters — both belied and buoyed the annual blessing of the fleet’s purpose, to honor those who have lost their lives making a living on the water and to offer a safe season to those who still do.
Tracking the start of the blessing is a practice in oral history. The early 1970s is a popular answer, and Butch Smith, of Coho Charters, placed the start in 1977.
TILLAMOOK — A native oyster that cleans the water and provides habitat for marine plants and fish is making a comeback at Netarts Bay, southwest of Tillamook.
“Overharvesting in the 1800s nearly wiped out the native Olympia oysters,” said Dick Vander Schaaf, associate director of coast and marine conservation of The Nature Conservancy in Oregon. “To stay in business and provide food for our tables, commercial oyster growers imported a nonnative oyster, known as the Pacific oyster from Japan.”
In 2005, The Nature Conservancy partnered with the Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery to bring back the Olympia oysters — the only native oyster in the West.
SEASIDE — Tom Horning is blunt about the threat of river erosion to Seaside’s city wastewater treatment plant.
“My guess is the treatment plant is going to get away by the skin of its teeth this time around,” said Horning, an engineering geologist.
His comments come as Seaside Public Works Director Neal Wallace keeps a close eye on the ever-changing estuary, where the Necanicum River and Neawanna and Neacoxiecreeks join as they flow into the Pacific Ocean. It’s moving closer to the plant that treats all of Seaside’s sewage.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — Strutting their stuff in brand new uniforms, the Astoria Middle School Marching Band braved the blazing sunshine Sunday to capture first place in the Loyalty Days Parade for the fourth year in a row.
The 24 seventh and eighth grade band and color guard members performed “March of the Minutemen” along the parade route, interspersed with a drum cadence written by band director Scott Cuthbert.
50 years ago — 1973
LONG BEACH. Wash. — Washington’s largest Loyalty Days parade stepped over the starting line in Long Beach, Washington, Sunday with more than 100 entries as thousands watched on.
Miss Loyalty, Brenda Stephenson, and her court reigned over the festivities which had as its theme, “Patriotic Quotes.” Robert Graham, Washington auditor, was named grand marshal for the parade.
Astoria Longshoremen Local 50 President Bob Reiter blasted environmentalists Friday for obstructing the Port of Astoria’s attempts to gain approval for a long-range dredging and spoils disposal site program.
Reiter, downplaying a longstanding jurisdictional dispute between dock workers and operating engineers, said shallow water is driving away log export business from Astoria.
“The Port’s doing all it can. So it’s not enough for environmentalists just to keep saying no to everything” he said. “They’ve got to come up with some solutions. Birdwatchers don’t put money into our pockets.”
KNAPPA — If an apparent majority of Knappa area residents have their way, there will be no boat ramp built at the Knappa dock.
Nineteen speakers expressed opposition to the proposal at a public meeting Friday night, while seven favored it.
HAMMOND — They won’t get to miss school for a day when they take their jet plane ride, but 53 Fort Stevens Junior High School students aren’t grousing about it.
They leave for Portland International Airport Saturday at noon and for most of them it will be their first experience riding in an airplane. They don’t mind at all giving up their weekend.
They’ll board a United Airlines jet at 3:45 p.m. for a 45-minute flight.
“Only five students remember ever being on a plane ride before,” said Bob Barricks, a junior high school teacher.
Four of the eight adults who will accompany the group never have been aboard a plane either, he said.
United offers the 45-minute flight for schools all over Oregon, Barricks said, at a cost of $8 per student.
Astoria’s garbage disposal site took top honors in a preliminary evaluation of the nine operational dumps in Clatsop and Tillamook counties made public Tuesday.
The Astoria site should receive careful consideration as a regional garbage disposal site, the report said.
Prepared by Nortex, Inc. as the first step in the Clatsop Tillamook Intergovernmental Council’s solid waste study, it was presented to the council members at their monthly meeting.
The other garbage sites fared badly. The engineers recommended closing the Seaside, Cannon Beach and Warrenton sites in Clatsop County and all four county-owned sites in Tillamook County.
The purpose of the solid waste study is to find suitable sanitary landfill sites to meet state solid waste standards.
75 years ago — 1948
CLATSOP PLAINS — “It’s the people in the big cars and fine clothes who steal our flowers,” Mrs. Lee said.
And many of her neighbors who operate roadside flower stands along U.S. Highway 101 agree. They’ve been losing a lot of flowers lately.
The stands, which bring pin money to many a small flower grower and housewife here on the plains, are operated strictly on the honor system. Bunches of flowers, at 25 cents each, are displayed on the stands with a money jar nearby.
“We use the honor system, but some of the people who stop aren’t honorable,” Lee said.
Some 2,000 people, including many Astorians, participated in the fifth annual Long Beach, Washington, clam festival, a two-day celebration that concluded Sunday with a parade, monster clam feed and clam eating contest.
Thirty-thousand clams, weighing some 2.5 tons, were used to provide fried clams and clam chowder free to all visitors Sunday.
The widely-famed Long Beach 10-foot frying pan, the biggest in the world, was brought out of storage and used to prepare the tremendous clam feed.
The next time, girls, that some man makes wisecracks about the gear that’s carried in a woman’s purse, send him to the Astoria police station.
There, with his head bowed in shame, he can get the inside story on what the masculine side of the human family carries around in the pockets which are lavishly provided in men’s wearing apparel.
It’s a routine job at the city jail to search and empty the pockets of those characters brought in for incarceration on various charges.
This is a sample of what may be found: Seashells and snuff boxes, marbles and crushed cigarettes, paper bags and yellowed, old receipts for purchases long forgotten, newspapers and pin-up photos, naughty poetry and whetstones.
Although practically anything may show up in a man’s pockets, Police Chief Leding said that at least three items were nearly always found in the pockets of drunks or vagrants who are brought in. These items are: two liquor permits, one from the state of Washington and one from the state of Oregon; and, usually, an up-to-date unemployment compensation book.
Indications that a large number of college and high school students may have difficulty finding work at the close of the school year are seen, according to a report released Monday by the Astoria branch of the Oregon State Employment Service.
This prospect, however, is the only black phase of the employment picture for Astoria and the vicinity. Guy Barker, manager of the local employment office, said that the area’s employment conditions have improved over previous months.
He asked that local employers cooperate in endeavoring to place high school and college students in jobs when the school year ends.
Cannery employment is good for this time of year, Barker said.
Catfish — fresh, frozen or canned — has never appeared on the market in Astoria. But catfish fillets may yet appear if Elmer has any relatives lurking at the muddy bottom of the Columbia.
Elmer is a whiskered 8-pound monster of a catfish caught in a gillnet near Astoria this week by David Moberg, and turned over to George Harry, Oregon fish commission biologist. He’s 27 inches long, just about double the length of any “cat” ever reported caught in the river here.