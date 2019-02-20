10 years ago this week — 2009
Oregon Attorney General John Kroger wants to stop the Bradwood Landing liquefied natural gas project from moving forward while court appeals and state permits for the facility are still in the works.
Kroger filed a request Friday with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking the board to stay the effectiveness of its September approval of the Bradwood project until the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the state of Oregon’s challenge and until Oregon issues the permits needed to build the LNG facility.
The Coast Guard has proposed a regulation that some small boat advocates are concerned could greatly restrict access to the Columbia River bar for them.
The proposed rule would allow the Coast Guard to close and restrict access to as many as 16 river bars on the Oregon and Washington coast when certain safety concerns are present, designating these river zones as Regulated Navigation Areas.
The creation of the zones would make closing or restricting access to the river bars because of extreme weather a much easier process for the Coast Guard, according to spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Emily Saddler. The change in regulation doesn’t alter when or why the bar gets closed, she said, but instead is really about expediting the official procedure the Coast Guard uses when it does so.
For Oregon Fish and Wildlife commissioners, a visit to Astoria might have been just what they needed to understand the importance of commercial fishing to the lower Columbia River area.
The commission, department staff members and members of the public met Thursday to tour commercial fish facilities and crab and fish processors.
50 years ago — 1969
Snow in Clatsop County hills still poses a threat of flooding in lowland streams, Don Leach, district conservationist, said Friday after he took readings at four highway summits.
“Water content of the snow is extremely heavy,” Leach said, “with each 2½ to 3 inches of snow containing an inch of water. Normally it takes 10 to 12 inches of snow to one inch of water.”
Removal of the Job Corps training program from the Office of Economic Opportunity, a move in which Astoria has a vital interest, was announced today by President Nixon.
The president told Congress he was delegating the work of the Job Corps to the Labor Department.
A 564-foot Norwegian motor ship, the Star Cariboo, knifed into Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria in dense fog early today, causing extensive damage to the vessel and pier.
Port Manager C.E. Hodges estimated damage to the face of Pier 2 at $200,000. The bow of the Star Cariboo plowed a furrow in the heavy concrete deck of the pier about 60 feet from the face.
The Astoria City Council voted Thursday to join the Clatsop Intergovernmental Council, (CIC), apparently satisfying one of the federal government’s requirements for aiding Warrenton in its water system expansion.
Astoria officials had balked at joining the new council, formerly just a discussion group called the Clatsop Intergovernmental Committee, because of a provision that each member government would have one vote on setting CIC policies. They felt that Astoria should have more voting power than the smaller communities in the county.
75 years ago — 1944
The work of controlling the sand dunes in the Warrenton district has progressed further than any other dune control work in the United States, with one possible exception, according to Robert L. Brown, assistant manager of the regional nursery division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s soil conservation service.
Speaking last night at the meeting of the Warrenton dune soil conservation district in the Pacific grange hall, Brown said that the dune control in Golden Gate park is the only project comparable to the Warrenton work in point of progress.
The soil conservationist stressed however that work cannot be slackened for even a short period. There is continual danger of the sands beneath the surface being re-disturbed and beginning a “blow” destructive of all previous work.
When late May rolls around this year and Astoria High School’s some 130 graduates march forward to receive their “sheepskins,” it will have been 50 years since Mrs. Clara Barker Franks, a visitor in Astoria for a few weeks, stood up with her class of three — two boys and herself — to receive a similar honor.
Mrs. Franks was a member of the class of 1894, second to be graduated from the city’s first high school, the McClure building (now torn down) which stood on Franklin Street between Seventh and Eighth.
Oregon communities were advised to look to their airport facilities in preparation for postwar development of aviation, which will probably see the establishment of a number of “feeder” lines, Walter Underwood, Astoria Chamber of Commerce secretary, reported upon his return home Wednesday from the meeting of Oregon chamber secretaries at Eugene.
“Astoria would be a ‘natural’ for such a feeder line,” Underwood declared, and recalled that the Oregon Motor Stages have already applied for a franchise to establish a helicopter route from Astoria to Portland.
Dr. B.G. Bailey, of the naval air station, designated the Columbia River area as one of the three great malaria breeding regions of the Pacific coast when he spoke at the Clatsop County Health Association annual dinner at Club 13 Thursday night.
The Navy doctor, who has served in the islands of the South Pacific, discussed tropical diseases on the home front.
