10 years ago this week — 2010
The “ultimate” match for the Astoria volleyball team is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lane Community College.
The good news for the Lady Fish: Astoria is just two wins away from reaching that match — the class 4A state championship — following Saturday’s three-game victory over La Grande, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.
The state tournament starts Friday in Eugene. Astoria will be one of the favorites to capture the title, along with Crook County, Hidden Valley and Sisters.
More good news for the Fish: Those last three teams are all on the other side of the bracket.
Last week, the first log ship to dock at the Port of Astoria in 14 years began its trip to Busan, South Korea, and next week, the Port Commission plans to give their approval and enter a “sister port” agreement with the Busan Port Authority.
A memorandum of understanding lays out a relationship between the U.S. port and the Korean port. The goal is to strengthen trade development between the two ports by exchanging information about port operations, cargo handling equipment, maintenance, shipping plans and trends; by opening up the ports and studying each other’s operations; by exchanging trade information that could help in the growth of the ports; and by providing introductions to key public and private officials.
50 years ago — 1970
An aluminum reduction plant in Clatsop County: boon or bane?
That’s what most Clatsop residents want to know as American Metal Climax plans to start building a multimillion-dollar plant in Warrenton next year.
It would initially employ 700 to 800 persons, bring in an annual payroll of $7 million, purchase all materials and supplies from Clatsop firms when possible, create a need for more businesses and pick up much of the property tax load.
Many Clatsop residents like those prospects. Some, however, prefer the area remain as it is.
But most of those excited about the indications of economic advancement have doubts. They don’t want the new industry to spoil the special nature of Clatsop County by pouring out gaseous fumes, smoke particles and noise. They realize that no big plant can be entirely pollution-free or unnoticeable, but they want to know what’s in store for them.
A group spearheaded by some Clatsop College students has formed to inquire into the dangers which an aluminum-reduction plant might present, and has circulated petition blanks opposing construction of the plant. The group has submitted questions to American Metal Climax and is continuing its research.
A petition welcoming the aluminum facility has been circulated by the Clatsop Building & Construction Trades Council.
Four persons en-route from British Columbia, Canada, to Sausalito, California, escaped injury Saturday night when their 35-foot sailboat went aground north of the North Jetty, ending a perilous journey.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria said the vessel Gypsy sent out a distress call about midnight Saturday as she approached Peacock Spit, two days after issuing a call for information somewhere off of Westport, Washington. The motor vessel was broken up badly by the surf early Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
A former state bridge inspector, indicted by a Clatsop County jury on a bribery charge, has been found guilty by Judge Thomas E. Edison.
To be sentenced Monday is Richard Johnson, 43, of Beaverton, who pleaded not guilty at his trial in Clatsop County Circuit Court on Oct. 20.
The voice of the people came through loud and clear to the Clatsop County Planning Commission and resulted Tuesday in the group rejecting a proposal to open up a section of Sunset Highway south of Seaside to additional advertising signs.
Had the planners taken the other course of action, it would have meant establishment of Clatsop’s first “sign zone” for outdoor advertising.
Action was taken by the Planning Commission two years ago to amend a section of the county’s zoning ordinance that would allow provisions for such a zone but not until recently was this section of the ordinance tested.
75 years ago — 1945
First Lt. James L. Hope Jr., who left the country as a sergeant with the Northwest’s own 41st division, Saturday night sailed by the first American town he had seen in more than three years and seven months of overseas duty. The SS Marine Falcon, which left Honshu Island, Japan, just 13 days ago, carried Hope Jr. and 3,217 other officers and men within rifle range of the Astoria home that he hadn’t seen for about four years.
On Sept. 16, 1940, Hope Jr. stood in the ranks of Astoria’s company L, the unit he saw active service with and subsequent promotions to the grade of technical sergeant. Still with company L on “bloody” Biak, he was commissioned a second lieutenant on the battle field, amid his own protests and good-natured chiding of his enlisted men friends.
Unemployment in Clatsop County has approximately doubled since Oct. 1 and now nearly 1,000 people are jobless in the county, according to Guy Barker, manager of the U.S. Employment Service.
“Not only is unemployment now increasing rapidly in the county, but it is now reaching into the ranks of men with families to support,” Barker said. “Returning veterans are forced to apply for their readjustment allowance because no jobs are available.”
Wreckage from the missing Newport trolling boat Sina drifted ashore on the Long Beach Peninsula near Oysterville, Washington, on Wednesday, it was announced by the U.S. Coast Guard today. The name of her owner, Paul Seiffert, of Newport, and Tony Shell of Toledo, who departed from Newport in the Sina on Friday, has been found.
Still unreported is the Grays Harbor boat Bride, a 40-foot troller in which John Kari, of Hoquiam, Washington, left on a fishing trip on Oct. 31. A Coast Guard plane has searched for Kari’s boat without success. Conditions of poor visibility have hampered efforts of the Coast Guard pilots to find the missing boat.
About 300 of the 506 ships of the Astoria group of the U.S. Navy’s inactive fleet will probably be here by May, according to Capt. Samuel Jenkins, commander of the Astoria group, who with his staff is busy making plans for handling the arrival of the vessels.
After May the remaining 206 ships will dribble in here more slowly until all are here, Jenkins said.
As the ships arrive in Astoria they will be given full power trials and a complete inspection to determine what repair work is needed on them.
They will then go to Portland for temporary docking and some yard work, then return here to complete their inactivation. Possibly some of the yard work necessary on the ships will be contracted to local firms.
Master Sgt. Lemuel R. Williamson, of South Bend, Washington, was ordered in May 1939 from his post of duty at Fort Columbia to a new assignment in the Philippines.
Williamson brought his car to Nyquist Motor Co. and turned it in as down payment on a new car to be delivered to him on his return from the islands. He received a credit of $465.
Then along came the war. The Japanese invaded the Philippines and engulfed Williamson along with the rest of the people there.
With the end of the war, Carl Nyquist, of Nyquist Motor, decided he had better make a search for Williamson to determine if he was still alive. If not, the $465 could be turned over to his heirs.
Nyquist picked up a Thursday Oregonian newspaper. There was a photograph of Williamson, just back from the Philippines with a Filipino wife and two children. He had spent the war in a Japanese prison camp and had just returned to Los Angeles.
“I have to revise my priority list of buyers for the first Fords to come out after the war,” Nyquist said. “Williamson put in his order in May 1939. So naturally he will be first on the list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.