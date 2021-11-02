10 years ago this week — 2011
It’s not every day that an antenna rises next to a granite memorial spire in the midst of a graveyard. Or that a man and a woman in Ozzie and Harriet-era attire set up their living room with a white wicker settee and table in the grave marker’s shadow.
But Sunday wasn’t ordinary at the Pioneer Cemetery in Astoria, as nine departed souls returned from the great beyond for talking Tombstones VIII, a Halloween tradition put on by the Clatsop County Historical Society with sponsorship from Astoria Granite Works.
Former citizens, portrayed by actors and actresses, stopped in for graveside chats with living visitors. This year’s theme, “Diggin’ it for 200 years,” paid homage to Astoria’s bicentennial.
Most corner office views would be hard-pressed to compete with the view from the deck of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge Essayons, especially on a warm, sunny day earlier this year as it worked in the Columbia River navigation channel.
“It’s a great place to work,” said Jerry Gompers, Portland district dredging operations section chief. “Accommodation is great. The schedule, one week on, one week off,” it’s a great job for a sailor.
But it’s a job that gets overlooked when people are considering a career in maritime service.
“Most people, when they think of a dredge, think of a bucket-type dredge with a barge picking things up,” Gompers said. It’s an image that sometimes gets in the way of the Corps’ efforts to recruit crew members.
The Portland district began reaching out to maritime academies about 20 years ago to educate students about the benefits of working aboard the Corps’ dredges. Cadets from the California Maritime Academy serve aboard Portland district dredges Essayans and Yaquina for 60 days during the dredging season, shadowing the ships’ officers and getting hands-on experience in operations.
OCEAN PARK, Wash. — Jack’s Country Store in Ocean Park is a winner of the 2011 Master Marketer award from SuperValu, the store’s grocery supplier. The competition involved independent grocers in a 20-state region and is based upon innovation and success in marketing. Judging was performed by graduate students at the University of Minnesota business school.
Nominees for the award were broken into two tiers, based upon store size, and into eight classes. Jack’s competed with other stores that have less than 30,000 square feet of selling space and in the category of website and social media.
Jack’s Country Store began its internet presence in 1998, years ahead of most independent brick and mortar retailers. The continuous improvements and expansion of the website have propelled it to exceptional visibility and traffic.
50 years ago — 1971
Members of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition heard a rundown Saturday on many proposed projects, which members viewed as having the potential to harm the coast or not be in the best interests of the coast.
The coalition, formed six months ago, aims to protect the coastal environment.
Capt. R.O. Elsenshon, Astoria bar pilot and chairman of the Clatsop Environmental Council, told the 30 attending the status of the proposed AMAX aluminum reduction plant, scheduled for Warrenton. He reviewed the environmental council’s positions, including denial of the economic benefits of such a plant, and a demand for a complete estuary study on the environmental impact of the smelter. He announced the council is now “opposed to the construction of an aluminum smelter here under any circumstances,” and plans to take legal steps to stop it.
MANZANITA — For 100 years, people have been hunting gold on the slopes of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain and on the beach nearby, seeking what they thought was buried pirates’ treasure.
Now along comes Donald M. Viles, of Garibaldi, to tell the fortune hunters “there ain’t no gold in them thar hills.” At least not the kind the ‘49ers panned for down in California.
What may be there, if researcher Viles and his associate, archaeology student M. Wayne Jensen, are correct, is a historical bullion which could rewrite Northwest history. Viles told a recent meeting of the Pine Grove Community Club that the mystery of Neah-Kah-Nie rock is really the mystery of the lost port of Sir Francis Drake’s New Albion, that Drake stepped on Nehalem Bay to claim a New England. If Viles’ theory holds water, that would make Nehalem Bay the first scientifically surveyed and measured piece of ground in North America. It also makes the site the first projected and measured English colony in North America, preceding Jamestown, Virginia, by many years.
SEASIDE — A beach parking plan beneath an expanded Turnaround has been endorsed by the Seaside Planning Commission. The proposal for state constructed and maintained parking facilities under a Turnaround area extending between Avenue A and Oceanway will be recommended to the City Council.
Astoria had higher population numbers in 1940, 1950 and 1960 than it had in 1970, according to 1970 census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Counting only the 10-year intervals, Astoria grew from a 10,389 population in 1940 to 12,331 in 1950, but dropped to 11,239 in 1960 and on down to 10,244 — below the 1940 level — in 1970. That amounts to a 16.9% decrease since 1950.
SEASIDE — Plans for a high-rise on Seaside’s oceanfront have been announced. Plans call for a six-story condominium at Avenue E and the Prom.
To be built of concrete and steel, six one-bedroom and 54 two-bedroom units are offered at prices ranging from $28,450 to $52,450. All units will face the ocean or have an ocean view, and will be completely furnished, including fireplace, air-conditioning and kitchen appliances.
A circular swimming pool and two sauna baths are also proposed for the structure in a special recreation area.
75 years ago — 1946
For the first time in five years, Astoria Halloween pranksters turned from good clean fun to vandalism and destruction of property Thursday night, giving the local police and sheriff’s office their busiest 12-hour period on record.
The night of disorder was well organized by teenagers, according to Police Chief Casper Seding today with reports coming in from all over the city of gangs of boys and young men pulling down fences, uprooting street signs, turning in false fire alarms, breaking windows, opening fire hydrants and destroying city property.
The most serious damage of the night was a number of fire hydrants from which hose line caps were taken by the Halloween celebrators. The caps are irreplaceable at this time, according to fire department officials.
The diehards say the last albacore has been caught in the Northwest. Astoria’s tuna for the season totaled 3.6 million pounds, of which 48,000 pounds were brought here by boat and truck in October.
This is the first year that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has gathered complete statistics on Astoria receipts. The total 1945 landings in the Columbia were 9.9 million pounds.
The price of milk in Astoria and other communities in Clatsop County will advance to 18 cents a quart on Nov. 1. The wholesale price will be 16 cents a quart.
Amphibious vessels of the 19th fleet are beginning to flock into their new permanent home in Mott Basin as construction work on the $9 million U.S. Navy project there takes shape.
Already nine big LSTs are moored alongside the north side of pier No. 6 of the basin and six more of the same type of craft are scheduled to come down from Portland this week, two today, two tomorrow and two Sunday.
His leg broken in a fall from the deck of the U.S. Army freighter Sol Ross, Tarashura Kitooka, a Japanese seaman, Wednesday was rescued from drowning by crew members and taken to the Astoria naval hospital for medical attention.
Kitooka was engaged in removal of a lifeboat from the deck to a hatch when the boat’s rigging gave way. With Kitooka aboard, the lifeboat crashed into the river.
Kitooka may be the first of former enemy Japanese to set foot on Oregon soil since the war began. He is the first Japanese subject to be a patient at the local naval hospital. His status is prisoner of war.
The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review two cases challenging the validity of Georgia’s unit voting system.