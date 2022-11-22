10 years ago this week – 2012
It didn’t match the Great Coastal Gale of 2007, but it was unpleasant.
The weekend’s torrential rain and the storm that followed Monday closed highways, knocked down trees and took out power lines.
It also killed a Seattle man camping in Nehalem.
Monday’s storm recorded a gust of 101 miles per hour at the Astoria Bridge, according to the National Weather Service.
SEASIDE – Otis Hunsinger, a fourth-generation commercial fisherman of Astoria and provider for a family of five, stood in front of a joint Oregon and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife work group meeting Thursday, holding his newborn child and described what was at stake if gillnetting is banned on the Columbia River.
“You know if you keep pushing this, maybe you can take the bottle right out of my kid’s mouth,” he said, while attacking a proposal that would limit non-tribal commercial gillnet fishing on the main stem of the lower Columbia.
The proposal was also met Thursday with the release of a resolution by the Association of Oregon Counties (all the county commissioners in Oregon), which asked the Department of Fish and Wildlife commissions to slow the process of assessing commercial fishing on the Columbia and to take more public input.
The proposal is a response to Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber’s August letter to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission asking for a reevaluation of fishery management on the lower Columbia. His request came when Measure 81, which would have banned the use of gillnets on the main stem entirely, was on the November election ballot.
The dilapidated Waldorf Hotel building on Duane Street will remain standing – at least for now, following a decision by the Historic Landmarks Commission Tuesday.
The commission hosted a public hearing prior to its decision. Several community members spoke against destroying the unoccupied hotel next door to City Hall, testifying that another empty hole on Duane Street was not what the city needs.
He’s a pet, a possession and an investment.
And now, he’s a world champion.
Pamela Engblom’s Morgan horse Pardon My Prince, whose barn name is Frenchie, received a world title in Oklahoma City last month.
“I was so pleased after winning the world with the ladies (category) that I really didn’t expect it,” Engblom said excitedly of the overall world title and the female category. “Just a ribbon would have been nice. But to get both on the same day was just amazing. It was just my day.”
Frenchie was up against more than 2,500 horses in total, with a maximum of 29 horses in each of the categories Engblom competed.
50 years ago – 1972
CANNON BEACH – Three groups, each with a dream, met in Cannon Beach Sunday night to see if those dreams are compatible enough to allow cooperation.
The idea of a cultural center to house each of those dreams has been in the talking stage for six months and a final decision may be made soon.
The Cannon Beach Historical Society dreams of a museum to hold its small collection; the Cannon Beach Women’s Club wants a building for the community library; and Portland State University desires a seminar center, classrooms for an art school extension program and room for the Haystack study program.
“We should be working together,” Portland State University Professor LeRoy Pearson told the group of mainly older persons.
Astoria City Manager Dale Curry proposed a tough junk ordinance Monday designed to enable the city to force abatement of unsightly nuisances.
Curry presented the junk ordinance draft to the City Council and, in turn, the council asked City Attorney Robert Anderson to study it.
“The collection of junk, especially old vehicles, has become a very difficult problem in several areas of the city,” Curry told the council, “and our current law seems to be weak. Therefore, we submit a junk ordinance that will give considerable authority for remedying the situation.”
It’s difficult to illustrate the meaning of sharing and giving thanks to any age group of people.
So the 44 first graders and their three teachers at Warrenton Elementary School decided to try by making their own Thanksgiving dinner this week.
“All the kids brought the things for dinner, then prepared it,” explained Judy Bigby, who along with co-teachers Marilyn Dunn and Carlota Stranberg supervised the children as they baked rolls, tossed salad, peeled potatoes and dressed an 11-pound turkey.
“It’s a total cooperative effort,” Bigby added. “We all cried together when we sliced onions for the dressing.”
Football is a learning process, part of a greater game. It is an experience in leadership, resourcefulness and reliance upon your abilities as well as those of the guy beside you. With its tight mental and physical boundaries, it challenges human resources and demands total involvement.
In a sense, football is a fairly good microcosm of life itself.
To try, to fail, to learn from that failure and to try again with a deeper awareness – that’s what it’s all about. There is no greater thrill in sports than to put forth one’s all with skill borne by long hours of practice – and to succeed.
And that is why it is no disgrace to lose if you put forth your best. In any game, the odds, bounces, penalties and miscues can only be dammed up for so long before they spill out and take their toll. The Astoria Fishermen know... now.
Art Tilander Jr., of Home Bakery, estimates that his bakery made 130 pumpkin pies Wednesday to help satisfy his penchant for the necessary complement to the Thanksgiving Day feast.
The pies, part of over 200 with mince, apple and berry making up the difference, are made from an old family recipe dating back over 45 years. Bakeries all across America have turned out roughly 16,000 pumpkin pies this week – a record rate. We’ve come a long way since that first Thanksgiving Day.
75 years ago – 1947
GEARHART – A lean, tough, seamy-faced man named John Gunderson is a top aristocrat among Clatsop County loggers.
Gunderson is a steeplejack of the tall timber, a high climber. At 55, he scales the tallest trees, chops their tops off and rigs them into spar-trees.
Lashed insecurely to the swaying top of a tree, he does his daily work at altitudes from 130 to 225 feet. His risks are something no insurance actuary would care to calculate.
For 10 years he has been Crown Zellerbach’s high climber. Whenever a new spar-tree is topped and rigged on Crown’s 126,000 acres in Clatsop County, Gunderson does the job.
He’s the best-paid man in the woods. (Union scale for climbers runs from $16 to $22 a day).
In less than four weeks, the Westport Lumber company sawmill cut the 7,226,000 feet of lumber, measured in the rough, that was loaded for 11 days and nights on the Liberty ship John L. Sullivan.
En route to New York and Boston, the John L. Sullivan is carrying the largest shipment of lumber ever made from a Clatsop County port. It is not known here when more lumber in the Columbia River was ever stowed in one port on one ship.
Dangerous condition of the Lower Columbia Highway from Rainier to Astoria was stressed by spokesmen of every major community along the route in a hearing Tuesday afternoon before the state Legislature’s interim committee on roads, streets and highways.
More than half of the Northwest plywood plant operators had better start watching their cordwood or they are going to find themselves out of business in the next 20 years.
The Oregon postwar readjustment and development commission warned today that only 17 of the 33 plywood plants in Oregon and Washington have a life expectancy of more than 20 years, based on the supply of visible raw materials.
Nine plants, the commission said, will fold up in 10 years and another seven have only between 10 and 20 years of operation in prospect unless they obtain additional wood supplies.
Launching of the new 40-car ferry M.R. Chessman will occur on about Dec. 15, an official of the Oregon State Highway department reported Saturday.
Built by Albina Machine Works in Portland for the highway department, the ferry will be operated between Astoria and Megler, Washington, as soon as spring traffic increases.
The temperature in Astoria fell to 32 degrees, freezing point, Friday night as the community had its second consecutive night of frost.
At the Astor Experiment station a 27-degree minimum, 5 degrees below freezing, was recorded and ice covered ponds of still water.
Friday was the first clear day recorded by the weather observer here since Sept. 29, after 52 consecutive days of either cloudy or partly cloudy weather.
Columbia River Bar Pilots this year completed the 100th year of piloting ships over the bar.
No formal celebration of the anniversary has taken place, although the bar pilots association did purchase a minesweeper and converted it into the pilot vessel Peacock. A shake-down cruise and ceremony was held aboard the vessel.