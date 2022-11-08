10 years ago this week — 2012
LONG BEACH, Wash. — If you’ve just heard that long-absent former Long Beach Peninsula residents are scheduled for a return visit, you may be planning housing and food to entice them to move here permanently, especially if those absent residents are endangered Oregon silverspot butterflies and their needed food source is the early blue violet.
That’s why peninsula volunteers were out on hands and knees at the Tarlatt Unit of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge on two recent October days helping refuge personnel plant violets as part of the refuge’s habitat restoration project.
Hundreds of students at Tongue Point Job Corps Center, who travel from across the country to Astoria to learn various vocations, earn degrees and certificates and otherwise improve their prospects in life, are not content to let democracy happen around them.
More than one-fifth of the student population at Tongue Point took the plunge this fall and registered to vote in this year’s election, and as a result, their campus won the rural division of the Democracy Cup, a civics workshop and competition organized by nonprofit political engagement group The Bus Project foundation.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — They didn’t sign up to pick up trash. But the four-man crew working the Willapa Bay area in search of marine debris are making lemonade out of lemons — or in their case, out of the styrofoam, plastic bottles and boots that are washing up every day.
Although they can’t say for sure that the debris is related to the March tsunami in Japan, things with Japanese writing and other items like purple styrofoam common in Asia have come to shore in the last three weeks while the crew has been working.
Other items — Mountain Dew bottles, Capri Sun pouches and other domestic litter items, including an Oregon Department of Corrections prison identification card – are being cleaned up as well.
“This is a lot of people for one tiny bridge,” Clatsop County Board of Commissioners Chairman Peter Huhtala told the crowd of roughly three dozen who assembled for Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new span on Ziak-Gnat Creek Road in Knappa.
The group gathered to celebrate not only the newly rebuilt bridge, but a public-private partnership benefiting local wildlife. In conjunction with the bridge project, overhead utility lines that had previously injured and killed numerous birds were placed underground.
Clatsop County staff were joined by representatives of Pacific Power and CenturyLink utilities, Bergerson Construction, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, community members, state Sen. Betsy Johnson and newly re-elected state Rep. Deborah Boone.
“I want to thank everyone who was involved,” said Gary Ziak, who owns much of the tidal wetlands that make up the Ziak Wildlife Refuge on either side of Ziak-Gnat Creek Road. “It’s a win-win situation.”
CANNON BEACH — A new trail in Cannon Beach will open Saturday following a dedication ceremony at the trail, which begins at Elk Creek Park north of the Ecola Creek Bridge.
The quarter-mile trail behind the Cannon Beach Christian Conference Center is the second phase of an inner-city trail being constructed by the city.
50 years ago — 1972
LONG BEACH, Wash. – Construction plans for beach front homes were allowed conditionally by the Long Beach Town Council Monday, despite future water drainage problems that may result.
Councilmen, in an attempt to avoid a precedent-setting situation, told the developer, Bert Thornburg, he must assume responsibility for future financial liabilities caused by the drainage.
Following a long discussion about the general effects of drainage on accreted beach lands, the council also instructed the Town Planning Commission to begin a study of the problem.
Richard Nixon, who a decade ago bitterly resigned himself out of public life, reached the zenith of his political career Tuesday by mounting a landslide victory to gain a second term as president.
Somewhat surprisingly, George McGovern captured Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon and Pacific County in Washington. All are located along the Columbia River.
PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. – Democrats at local, state and national levels won the vast majority of contests in Pacific County during general election balloting Tuesday.
Pacific County voters gave Democratic presidential challenger George McGovern a slim 254-vote majority in his unsuccessful national campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Richard Nixon.
HAMMOND — Most of the 22 candidates for one Hammond Town Council position probably didn’t know they were candidates in Tuesday’s general election.
In fact, at the Hammond Town Council meeting Wednesday night, some of the councilmen expressed doubt over whether or not Bob Fox, the winner, knew he was back into town government again.
Fox, who bowed out two years ago after longtime service to the town in mayor and councilman positions, won the write-in race by a two-vote margin.
ILWACO, Wash. — Parents of Ilwaco High School students will be polled soon about establishing an open campus that would allow students to leave school during their 30-minute lunch break.
Ocean Beach School District directors agreed to take that step Monday at the request of Kay Stratton, Ilwaco High School student body president.
The board, at its monthly meeting, also decided to put doors on stalls in the girls’ restroom at the new high school when the doors arrive from the supplier.
The doors weren’t ordered originally because of an architectural error and evidently weren’t going to be installed when they arrived because of a problem with students smoking in restrooms.
75 years ago — 1947
Loading lumber Tuesday in Westport was the freighter Mount Whitney, the largest vessel ever to enter Westport slough.
This ship, built by Kaiser Shipyards at Vancouver during the war, is more than 500 feet long and has a beam of 71 feet. At one point in Westport slough, about a quarter-mile west of the Westport range light, the large ship had only a few feet of clearance on both sides.
In passing through, the elbow in the slough the ship almost bridged the channel, its bow barely off the north bank and its stern sweeping next to the south bank. As it entered Westport slough, the ship, which was half-loaded, turned sharply to the right in cramped quarters. The ship came out stern-first and was assisted by two tugs.
Last month was Astoria’s rainiest October of recorded weather history, official government weather records reveal.
The month’s precipitation totaled 15.16 inches, never before equaled in October since 1854, the first year in which complete rainfall records were kept here.
The SP and S railway is in the midst of a program of relaying the track between Seaside and Portland and has converted its passenger train on the Portland-Astoria-Seaside run to an all-steel train, local railway officials disclosed Wednesday.
The track-relaying project involves replacement of all old rails with new, heavier rails and has been going on all summer.
SEASIDE – A Union Oil Co. tank truck loaded with 900 gallons of high-octane gasoline burst into flames and burned fiercely for more than five hours after it slipped from a shoulder of the winding Wahanna Road east of Seaside Thursday morning.
The driver, Evan Bash, of Warrenton, raced beyond reach of the flames and escaped injury. The truck, valued at about $10,000, was reduced to a blackened hulk.
SEASIDE — A friendly, humorous young man named Steve McNeil, who sells his short stories to America’s leading magazines at the rate of one or two a month, has moved to Seaside. With him came Black Irish, Bob, Darcy and Vic.
It should be explained that Black Irish is Mrs. McNeil, that her real name is Alice and the number of beautiful women in Seaside increased by one when she came to town.
It should also be explained that Bob McNeil is a 12-year-old with a serious face and the Darcy McNeil is a bright-eyed 10-year-old girl. Vic McNeil is a placid, spotted Dalmatian hound, female. Vic’s full name is Victoria.
The McNeils are living, and Steve is writing, in an apartment at The Tides, where they plan to stay until May. “What we’ll do in May,” McNeil says, “is still in doubt. I’ve been a fiddlefooted wanderer all my life. But we’ve pretty well boiled it down to a choice between Seaside and Costa Rica.”