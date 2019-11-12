10 years ago this week — 2009
U.S. Rep. David Wu voted to support the house version of the health insurance reform effort and urged the Senate to take prompt action.
However, Washington state's Brian Baird was among Democrats voting against the bill, saying there are still too many unanswered questions.
But observers say the differences between the House and Senate versions of the proposed law may cause reform efforts to be lengthy.
Wu, who represents the North Coast, called the Saturday 220-125 House vote “a historic day.”
“This legislation will stand beside Social Security, the GI Bill and Medicare as a pillar of American health care and human values,” said Wu, also a Democrat.
The Port of Astoria's unprofitable 2004 liquefied natural gas lease in Warrenton has long been labeled a blunder by new Port leaders and LNG opponents.
But until recently, most of the blame has been placed on 2004 Port leaders for rushing the lease approval without public input and neglecting to collect any revenue or even cover their own costs on the deal.
The Port leases 92 acres on the Skipanon Peninsula from the Department of State Lands for $38, 400 and subleases it to Oregon LNG for the same amount.
Now, documents recently secured through a public records request are adding a new source of controversy to the dubious land deal and bringing the state's role in the approval process into question.
Records show the land appraisal that set the value of the Skipanon site at $384,000 — which determined the $38,400 annual lease rate — was completed while the Port was making plans to develop a golf course there.
Although the state land's lease with the Port and the sublease with Oregon LNG clearly identify an LNG terminal as the intended use, the leased value of the land is based on a proposed recreational — not marine industrial — development.
A crucial weather buoy outside the mouth of the Columbia River was replaced in the nick of time last week, within 24 hours of one of the first big storms of the season.
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Fir hoisted a 4,000-pound buoy out of the ocean about 20 miles west of the Columbia River bar and replaced it with a sturdier new model that is built to withstand harsh winter weather.
Coast Guard Cmdr. Mark Vlaun said managers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Buoy Data Center were worried about water intruding into the older buoy and either sinking it or ruining the sensors inside that measure ocean conditions. The new model offers more reliability, he said.
50 years ago — 1969
Residents of Blue Ridge, where a house fire killed two children two weeks ago, found out Monday night that the signatures on an annexation petition weren't enough to bring annexation. City officials conferred with the residents on the matter after the city council meeting, though.
Fred Long, administrative assistant to City Manager Dale Curry, said today that the 23 signatures on the annexation petition weren't sufficient because of the Oregon “triple two-thirds” annexation law.
Under the law, an annexation petition needs to carry the signatures of two-thirds of the property owners, who own two-thirds of the property, that comprises two-thirds of the assessed value of the of land to be annexed.
Economists at Oregon State University are studying the impact on a local economy of a major new aluminum plant near Oregon's northwestern tip.
The Clatsop study could provide other similar rural areas a comparatively economical and speedy method of discovering the alternatives open to them as they become faced with rapid industrial expansion.
A month and an ocean away from its launching Oct. 4 in Osaka, Japan, the gleaming green and yellow Japanese log ship Ganges Maru docked at the Port of Astoria Wednesday.
The maiden voyage brought the 506-foot vessel here to load more than five million board feet of logs. Especially designed for carrying logs, plus some general cargo, the Ganges Maru has two big ship's cranes each capable of lifting 22 tons at a time, according to Capt. T. Kano.
How to accommodate the student who isn't going on to a four-year college took up most of Wednesday night's state Board of Education public hearing in Astoria.
Dale Parnell, state superintendent of public instruction, told some 40 persons at Clatsop Community College he thought it was too bad that the term “drop-out” had a bad connotation, because it implied that a youngster who abandoned academic subjects for a job was bad.
Parnell said vocational education is afflicted by “a prestige syndrome” — that it's not nice to work with your hands and your brains at the same time.
He said, “We have greatly overrated a four-year college education."
75 years ago — 1944
Astoria war bond holders are cashing in their securities at a rate three times greater than prevailed before the recent U.S. Department of Treasury “enabling” order was issued, according to officials of Astoria's two banking institutions. No actual comparative figures for the bond transactions are available here because applicants only and not completed sales were handled by Astoria bankers prior to the lifting of regulations requiring bond owners to send their securities to the treasury department for cashing.
A reported 11% increase in war security liquidation over the nation in the last six weeks is apparently a conservative figure for Astoria and Clatsop County, local bankers say.
Wedding plans went awry for Gloria Buckley, a 17-year-old girl of Seaview and Pvt. George W. Hildebrandt of Fort Canby, here, Wednesday afternoon when the couple arrived on the 4 p.m. ferry and were met at the landing by police officers. The “welcoming committee” was on hand at the river landing at the request of the father of the teenage girl, who expressed serious objections to the proposed marriage of his daughter and the soldier in a telephone conversation with police officials a few minutes before the scheduled arrival of the north shore ferry boat. The bride-to-be was escorted to police headquarters and entertained there until the arrival of her father from Seaview.
“We're beginning to think the stork has a nest on the hospital roof,” Mrs. Ethel Elfving, nurse in charge of the maternity ward at Columbia Hospital, laughingly declared this week when quizzed concerning the consistently high birth rate in Clatsop County over the past year.
Here's the situation at a glance:
Both St. Mary's and Columbia hospitals have been forced to add extra cribs to care for the rush of new citizens. Last spring, Columbia's nurses were fixing up dresser drawers and old fashioned granite bathtubs with pillows to serve as cribs but both hope they now have enough to meet any emergency.
There are now 16 babies in the Columbia Hospital nursery and nine at St. Mary's — a low mark for the past few months which at one time saw 22 being cared for at one time.
Mrs. Mary Tobias Dean, United Service Organizations specialist in arts and crafts, visited Astoria Friday on a tour of western USO clubs to expand their arts and crafts programs for servicemen, their wives and families and for industrial workers.
Dean brought with her samples of materials adaptable to art and craft work in clubs like Astoria's. She demonstrated and discussed new and old ideas with volunteer and professional members of the USO staff. Shown samples of arts and crafts done at the USO here, she commended the club on its clay modeling and finger painting.
FORT LEWIS, Wash. — Johnny came marching home again today to northwest families after being away for nearly three years.
