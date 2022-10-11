10 years ago this week – 2012
How diverse is our ecosystem? How do educators best engage the public’s interest in conservation? Nature and science were the focus at Sunset Beach on Saturday, as the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and North Coast Land Conservancy presented the 2012 Clatsop Plains BioBlitz.
The daylong event was best described by organizers as “part biodiversity festival, part scientific endeavor and part outdoor classroom.” Working as citizen scientists, the public joined teams of science specialists to document as many invertebrate species as possible, including beetles, spiders and bugs.
It’ll take months to compile the data and draw conclusions, but it’s clear that Clatsop Plains is alive with a variety and abundance of less-studied organisms. There were no new species to announce, but a rare worm was identified through use of a sand-sifter. A rare beetle was also unearthed.
WARRENTON — Wave energy is an up-and-coming technology that the men and women at Camp Rilea hope to bring to the North Coast.
But fishermen say where the technology is proposed to be placed is prime crabbing grounds. And with many crabbing restrictions around the region already in place, they can’t afford to have any more areas be off-limits.
But without communication, those concerns cannot be voiced. That’s where the Clatsop County commissioners came in, to hear both sides during a workshop Friday at the Judge Guy Boyington Building.
The workshop, facilitated by Pat Corcoran, allowed both parties — the Oregon Military Department and the local fishermen — to discuss the state of Oregon’s multiyear process to amend the Territorial Sea Plan to accommodate marine renewable energy. That process is coming to an end and the commissioners do not have a say in the final outcome.
Clatsop Clash week tipped off Monday night on the volleyball court, where the Astoria Lady Fishermen cruised to a three-game win over Seaside, 25-15, 25-8 and 25-13.
It started out just like any other day. It ended with downed trees, power outages, millions of dollars of damages and more than 50 fatalities on the West Coast.
It was the Columbus Day Storm of 1962, one of the most powerful storms in Oregon history.
50 years ago — 1972
The proposed 600-berth boat basin expansion project at Ilwaco, Washington, will cost in the neighborhood of $2.5 million. The Port of Ilwaco’s proposal is part of a suggested 81-acre, $40 million development on the town’s boundaries.
Proponents claim the expansion is necessary, while those opposed to the magnitude of the move, who are led by the Committee for Orderly Port Development, contend that it would glut the town with tourists during the summer months, overflowing existing facilities.
BROWNSMEAD — Whether floodwaters will seriously damage some low-lying farms may depend on a factor as unpredictable as the tide.
Standing water already lies on some 2,100 acres of farmland along the south side of Blind Slough, between the Blind Slough Bridge and the old railroad bridge.
Higher tides are expected later this month and next month and farmers fear their homes and equipment may suffer damage.
The problem revolves around a 4-foot tide gate governing the flow of water between Blind Slough and the inland area. Built before 1939, it has weakened through age and no longer functions properly.
The tide gate is supposed to work this way: It lies through the dike built to protect the lowlands from Blind Slough. The 4-foot pipe — called the tide gate — allows water from inland to flow out to the slough at low tide.
Then, as river water rises, the gate automatically closes to prevent river water from flowing inland. When it doesn’t work, water flows through the dike.
Relief from the problem appears a long way off. Drainage District No. 1, normally responsible for maintaining the tide gate, simply doesn’t have the funds to make the repairs.
The Port of Astoria is one of 40 Pacific Northwest ports opened to easier access by Russian merchant ships as a result of a U.S.-Soviet maritime agreement signed Saturday.
The three-year agreement is being hailed as opening the way for vastly expanded trade between the United States and the Soviet Union and is perhaps the first step toward normalizing trade relations between the two superpowers.
Pacific Northwest grain shippers, Oregon and Port officials say loosened restrictions on Russian vessels could generate more tonnage for ports in this area.
75 years ago — 1947
The executive board of the Columbia River Fishermen’s Protective Union has requested Don McKernan, director of research for the Oregon Fish Commission, for his views on the effect on fish jamming the Columbia River tributaries and certain areas of the river itself, with log rafts for indefinite periods of time.
McKernan has also been asked what action might be taken on behalf of fish protection in the event that the glut of logs is inimical to fish life.
Individual fishermen are convinced that exposing fish-feeding areas to the souring effect of bark and sapwood is damaging. Many of them believe that shedding of bark blankets destroys feeding areas.
Warren Lovell, Astoria, and Curtis Costello, Portland, cruising to the East Coast in a 30-foot sloop, had expected to reach San Francisco Bay by Thursday of this week if they had encountered favorable winds.
No concern was expressed here for the two voyagers, however, since they have had head winds and stormy weather nearly all the way, which would delay their arrival indefinitely.
Veteran fishermen who have been off the coast the past two weeks say that winds 100 miles and more offshore have been generally southwesterly and that it might take a sailing vessel as long as three weeks to reach San Francisco, bucking the winds.
Mayor Orval Eaton issued Monday a proclamation calling upon the people of Astoria to cooperate in the nationwide food conservation program just launched by the president’s food committee.
At the telegraphic request of Charles Luckman, chairman of the president’s committee, the Astoria mayor issued a statement calling attention to the need of sparing food for preservation of starvation abroad and for combating high prices in the United States.
Mayor Orval Eaton and City Manager J.O. Convill have left for La Grande and the annual convention of the League of Oregon Cities where, among other transactions, they will attend a conference among municipal officials and Attorney General George Neuner at which the slot machine, pinball and punchboard situation in Oregon cities will be discussed.
The conference is considered important because Astoria and numerous other cities collect license fees on punchboards and pinball devices, and Neuner recently ruled that such practice is illegal and must be stopped.
The storm-battered, dismasted 30-foot sloop Sun Setter, with Warren Lovell, Astoria, and Curtis Costella, Portland, aboard, made port safely at Port Orford Friday night, Lovell’s family was informed by a telephone call Saturday afternoon.
The two young mariners, who had left the Columbia River Sept. 29 on a voyage to Florida, told a tale of constant headwinds, storm, a broken motor and sleepless nights.
Whether they will continue their voyage to Florida in the face of the probability of more bad weather off the northern California coast is not known, relatives of Lovell said Monday.
Astoria’s greatest new addition — the huge naval housing project south of Tongue Point — will be available for public viewing when a portion of it is thrown open as part of the observance of Navy Day.