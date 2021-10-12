10 years ago this week — 2011
SEASIDE — About 40 protesters marched from the Turnaround past several banks to City Hall on Friday for Occupy Seaside, inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement.
A few carried signs with varied messages: “Justice and Peace for all,” “We are the 99%” and “Banksters.”
Angela Fairless, who organized the Seaside event, focused on homelessness.
“The city of Seaside has immorally and irresponsibly taken away the homes of over 100 individuals and families with one vote and now those condos sit empty while motels, streets, cars, tents, trailers and woods are filling more and more with people. The weather is about to get cold and we do not have sufficient shelter to offer our townspeople,” she said.
Similar “occupations” across the nation, including in Portland, were staged as organizers sought to highlight what they believe is the growing disparity between the richest Americans and workers, while expressing frustration with the state of affairs in the country.
“I feel the way the system has evolved, the middle class is being squeezed out,” said Aloha Heart, of Astoria.
“The country really needs to change,” said Brian Dennon, of Seaside, who said he turned out to be part of change.
A leaking Freightliner semitruck’s engine created a sheen of oil along U.S. Highway 30 near Astoria Monday that caused two cars to skid out of control and crash into a ditch along the shoulder of the highway’s east-bound lane. The oil slick extended behind the truck for about 15 miles.
ILWACO, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard and Washington Department of Ecology are monitoring a 728 foot bulk carrier that lost propulsion 9 miles west of Cape Disappointment Tuesday.
The motor vessel Edfu anchored and has held its position in 17 mile per hour winds and 13-foot seas.
As of 7 a.m., two tugs, the Nacoma and Pacific Explorer, were on scene to support the Edfu.
SEASIDE — A surfer says he was knocked off his board by a shark and ended up standing on the 10-to-12-foot great white for several seconds before it swam off.
The reported encounter happened Monday afternoon when Doug Niblack said he was surfing for a couple hours at the Cove in Seaside. There were about a dozen people who had been surfing in the area, but most of them went in when the waves started getting big. Niblack stayed with two others sitting on their boards about 50 yards from shore.
After paddling out about 20 yards beyond them, Niblack’s board hit something solid that felt like a rock, though he knew there were no rocks there. He kicked down with both feet, trying to stand up so he wouldn’t get thrashed by the next wave, and found himself standing knee-deep in water on the back of the shark.
“It was pretty terrifying just seeing the shape emerge out of nothing and just being under me,” he told the Associated Press. “And the fin coming out of the water. It was just like the movies.”
50 years ago — 1971
Astoria’s second city is disappearing.
The mass of ships which have been at anchor since the longshoremen’s strike began July 1 are steadily departing for other ports, upriver or at Coos Bay, as moorages become available. At the peak, 20 ships were anchored here, but since the strike was temporarily ended after President Richard Nixon invoked the Taft-Hartley Act late last week, the number has dropped to less than 10.
It’s official. Creation of a wildlife refuge at the mouth of the Columbia River will take place. The announcement was made Sunday by Secretary of the Interior Rogers C.B. Morton and U.S. Rep. Wendell Wyatt.
The wildlife sanctuary was approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission following recent hearings. The action opens the door to future expansion of the area by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The preserve, to be called the Lewis and Clark Refuge, is 8,100 acres of islands-mudflats in the river.
The Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife will manage the refuge, with a projected total of 42,000 acres. Most of the area is open water surrounding the dry land mudflat marshes extending from Tongue Point to a point 17 miles upriver including Tenasillahe Island, now in private and Clatsop County ownership.
The refuge will contain about 200 native Columbia white-tailed deer, now on the federal endangered species list; several pairs of bald eagles, now vanishing from Clatsop County; whistling swans; Canada geese and thousands of ducks and other waterfowl, birds and small fur-bearing animals.
Members of the Oregon Lewis and Clark Trail Commission have expressed hope that the U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets will travel the Lewis and Clark Trail annually.
E.G. Chuinard, commission chairman, said the commission has sent a letter to that effect to Special Forces headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The commission met Friday at Fort Clatsop.
Chuinard said the Green Berets who made the trek this summer were surprised at the reception they received in the Northwest. He said annual trips would increase publicity for both the Lewis and Clark Trail and the Green Berets.
WARRENTON — The city may try to have the Skipanon River, above the Harbor Drive bridge, closed to navigation, City Recorder E.R. “Dick” Baldwin told the Chamber of Commerce board on Wednesday.
Baldwin said he expected the City Council to have a petition calling for a public hearing on the matter at a meeting Monday night. He said the council was informed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that it would first have to request a formal public hearing and the next step would be to go before Congress to have the river declared non-navigable.
The river and bridge have been matters of controversy since Herb Palmberg, of Palmberg Construction, requested and was granted the opening of the bridge to move a dredge upriver.
75 years ago — 1946
U.S. Sen. John L. McClellan, an Arkansas Democrat and chairman of the naval affairs subcommittee that investigated Tongue Point as a possible naval academy site recently, believes it is unsuitable for an academy but that it should be developed as a large naval base as a necessary feature of the West Coast’s defenses.
City police found 21 windows, doors and safes left open in the business section of Astoria. Burglars found a few more, but not as many as the police.
The state fish commission needs all the water of Big Creek for present and future hatchery operations on that stream. At its Tuesday meeting in Portland the commission reiterated its opposition to any use of the creek’s water by Astoria for augmentation of the present city water supply.
First of the Japanese-manned American freighters from the Pacific, which have been engaged in transporting repatriated Japanese, has arrived in the Columbia River.
She is the Liberty freighter John Deer, which dropped her hook in the lower Tongue Point anchorage Tuesday.
According to waterfront sources, the ship had no Americans aboard until it reached Tongue Point anchorage where a U.S. Army guard went on duty Tuesday.
The John Deer is the first of 30 Japanese-manned freighters due to be decommissioned in Astoria and stored in the reserve fleet anchorage in Prairie Channel.
Butter advanced in Astoria today within a postage stamp of $1 a pound. Seven groceries charged their customers this morning 97 cents a pound.
The Lower Columbia Cooperative Dairy Association said that the bulk butter wholesale price was 87 cents today, one cent below the New York price Wednesday.
“Are all the stars falling down, daddy?” a young Astoria girl, who had not read the newspapers, asked her father when the stars began to flame and die Wednesday night.
Most Astorians were not so strongly impressed by the display of falling stars. For one thing, the moon hogged the show, and some Astorians expected too much from the swish of a comet’s tail, 131,000 miles away, eight days ago.