10 years ago this week — 2011
WARRENTON — “This is called community...?” asks Toni Paino to her first grade class at Warrenton Elementary School, asking them about their Christmas-themed, construction paper greeting cards. It takes only a second for the idea to hit home.
“Service,” shout the 6 and 7-year-olds in a unified response.
They then spread out into groups around the classroom, watercoloring, painting and preparing to glitter their holiday creations. The concept of volunteerism is new to them, although most possess a rudimentary understanding of their artwork’s impact.
“We make nice pictures, and if they like them, they sell them into cards,” said 6-year-old Raymond Naim.
Paino found a way to introduce her students to the concepts of art and volunteerism at the same time, all while helping Clatsop County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates assist children in the legal system and help find them a stable home.
SEASIDE — Clatsop County wants to ride the coming wave of ocean-generated energy.
But before that can happen, the county has to craft a plan that meets state and federal regulatory requirements and the wishes of the coast’s crabbers and fishermen.
Just as important, wave energy proponents say, is that the plan must use the state’s land use review process to study, then zone, the ocean itself. This is a first for Clatsop County.
It’s a tall order, said County Manager Duane Cole, but a necessary one to ensure the county remains an appealing option for wave-energy manufacturers.
“Clatsop County feels there needs to be these policies in place,” Cole said, adding that the county’s coastal boundary extends slightly more than 3 miles into the ocean. “There are 200 patents for wave-energy facilities, and none of them are viable yet.”
Imagine a brand new apartment with a Columbia River view just off Marine Drive, a balcony to view oceangoing ships passing by, all appliances included, garbage disposal, laundry facilities, indoor children’s play areas, big-screen television rooms, computer centers, a gym and much more.
Imagine all this for between $290 and $730 a month.
The investors, developers and government partners behind Astoria Gateway II, a 33-unit, four-story affordable housing complex on Marine Drive, cut the ribbon Thursday and showcased their project to Astoria.
“It’s almost kind of a Robin Hood feeling,” said Len Brannen, owner and founder of Shelter Resources Inc. of Bellevue, Washington. “You’re taking from these wealthy investors and giving to people with limited income.”
50 years ago — 1971
Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour battered the coast today, but damage was relatively minor, according to checks with police, utility and highway officials.
The state land board today approved Astoria’s sewage lagoon site. The board, Clay Myers, and Oregon Treasurer Robert Straub took the action in the form of a resolution at its meeting after L.B. Day, director of the Department of Environmental Quality summarized the history of the lagoon and recommended site approval.
Astoria Mayor Harry Steinbock and City Manager Dale Curry attended the meeting.
Under the approval, Astoria has tentatively agreed to purchase the lagoon area acreage for some $2,000. Myers questioned the city officials on a possible estuary trade-off, rather than buying the present site. Curry said several possible trades have been explored, but none have been found.
Land board approval was granted on the basis of a lagoon compromise worked out last week by the U.S. Department of the Interior, DEQ and the city. In that compromise the city agreed to use a sandfill area west of the lagoon as a recreational development, reverse the cells of the lagoon and insure water circulation around the lagoon.
The Columbia River Maritime Museum launched a $680,000 campaign today for a new museum and waterfront park. The complex would be situated at the base of 17th Street on fill adjacent to the mooring dock for the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Yocona and the museum’s Lightship Columbia.
75 years ago — 1946
Astoria as it might appear in 1990 if the city’s future growth is planned ahead was shown to members of the chamber of commerce board of directors, the city, Port of Astoria and Clatsop County commissions on Friday.
Models showing a city of around 24,000 people spread widely over the hills to the southeast were exhibited by Ebba Wicks, local architect, who returned recently from a year of study in Michigan at the Cranbrook architectural school, conducted by Eliel Saarinen, famous Finnish architect.
Wicks told the chamber board and their guests about the models made as her study project at the school, and of the advantages to be gained by planning a city’s growth a half century ahead so that it will become a better place for people to live than if it were to grow haphazardly, as Astoria has grown in the past.
One model is a relief map on a scale of 1 to 800 showing the Astoria area from the John Day River to Warrenton, and south to the Walluski River, on which is depicted how Astoria should look, 50 years hence with proper planning.
Many changes appear. The railroad would no longer run through town, but cross the hills near the Walluski River. Spur tracks would serve Tongue Point and the Port docks and what light industries would remain on the Astoria waterfront.
Most of the city’s industrial district, however, would be located on a large filled area between the Youngs Bay railroad bridge and the Skipanon River, where shoal water would be filled in the Youngs Bay entrance.
Cranberry harvests, underway now in Clatsop County, are expected to be completed by the end of this month if the present weather and labor factors persist.
Harvests in this area got underway in earnest about three weeks ago, but growers were hexed by poor weather and a shortage of pickers. Less desirable scooping methods of harvesting, standard procedure during the war, are again being employed this year by most of the local growers due to the shortage of experienced pickers.
The U.S. Maritime Commission is not responsible for the ships which were anchored for several days this week in the stream off the Astoria waterfront, Capt. Elmer E. Thorne, Maritime Commission reserve fleet superintendent, said today.
Thorne said that the U.S. Army has brought in several ships with Japanese crews which remain under Army control until the Japanese crews are returned to their homeland and the ships are turned over to the Maritime Commission for storage at the Prairie Channel reserve fleet mooring.
Astoria milk distributors have scheduled meetings with their producers, which are expected to result in advance of the local retail price of milk to 18 cents a quart.