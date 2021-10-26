10 years ago this week — 2011
CANNON BEACH — Nearly a year after the dedication of Cannon Beach’s Lagoon Trail, it’s up for adoption.
The mile-long, inner city trail between East Monroe and Second streets will be divided into 10 contiguous sections. The sections should be manageable for maintenance projects done by individuals, families, friends or groups, said Barbara Linnett, chairwoman of the Friends of the Trail Committee.
“It will be divided by easy-to-identify landmarks — from the kiosk to the bench, from the bench to the bridge, and so on,” Linnett said.
Patterned after the Adopt-A-Highway program offered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the trail’s adopter project was developed by the Palette Group, a subcommittee of Friends of the Trail.
EUGENE — On Saturday, the Astoria High School marching band and color guard traveled to the University of Oregon to compete in the 2011 Festival of Bands competition.
With only 28 members on the field, they outscored the other eight bands in their division, winning the first place trophy for single A class. This put them into the finals show for the first time. Finals feature the top 15 bands from all divisions.
The Astoria band then placed eighth overall against the top bands. “What makes this special is the size of our band,” said band director Scott Cuthbert.
“It is very difficult for a band our size to compete well against ‘normal’ size marching bands — but compete well they did, earning special accolades from all of the judges and roaring standing ovations from the spectators. They are very much the crowd favorites and we continue to receive tons of fan mail from parents, staff and members of other bands from all over the Northwest.”
50 years ago — 1971
Of the criticisms and doubts raised about the proposed aluminum-reduction plant in Warrenton, one mentioned frequently is that the Northwest can’t afford another aluminum plant if the region faces a power shortage.
It’s certainly true that aluminum-reduction plants use lots of power — more than one-quarter of all electricity in the Northwest, and, as of 1960, more than 4% of all power in the country. Big surges of electricity are used in reduction plants to convert granulated alumina and other ingredients into molten aluminum.
As to the power shortage, Bernard Goldhammer, power manager for the Bonneville Power Administration, said the Northwest will face a serious scarcity only if there is significant delay in construction of the Trojan nuclear plant and other power-generating facilities scheduled now in the Northwest.
Port of Astoria Manager C.E. “Ted” Hodges criticized Tuesday night what he called “environmentalists who go off half-cocked” and said Clatsop County residents should encourage new industry, particularly American Metal Climax.
“AMAX is not the ideal industry but it is the only one we will get,” Hodges said.
The Angora Hiking Club has proposed to Oregon’s congressional delegation and to Gov. Tom McCall that the actual tongue of the Tongue Point area be developed into a public park.
Reuben Jensen, the club’s president, has written to U.S. Rep. Wendell Wyatt, U.S. Sen. Robert Packwood, U.S. Sen. Mark Hatfield and McCall championing Tongue Point’s park potential. The letter was accompanied by a folder containing a map of the proposed park area and aerial and surface photographs.
75 years ago — 1946
The waterfront has something to chuckle about, but is enjoying its fun discreetly when Capt. Frank E. Craig is nearby.
“The old man ran her aground,” is the story whispered around.
This whispering is about the pilot schooner Columbia running on the lower end of Sand Island Friday morning. At the time, the schooner was outbound, taking Capt. K.P. Parker, bar pilot, to board the heavy cruiser Fall River.
A mariner of the old days, Craig, master of the Columbia, checked on the course and went down in the galley for a cup of coffee.
In the strong flood, the pilot schooner was carried to the edge of Sand Island. She grounded by the stern, fast on the sandy bottom of a channel cut across the island.
Swallowing his professional pride, like a cup of bitter coffee, Craig called for U.S. Coast Guard assistance.
The Coast Guard rubbed its eyes and wondered what the world was coming to. Craig is respected as a skipper who keeps his ship on course just like the Spokane, Portland & Seattle Railway keeps its trains on the track.
The visibility was bad, but the Coast Guard motor lifeboat Triumph located the Columbia in her agony. In about an hour, the Columbia floated and sailed, with Craig at the wheel.
The tourist industry is menaced from within by unscrupulous operators in the resort business who jack up prices and offer poor service at high cost to the vacationing public.
This criticism of the industry was made by Arthur Kirkham, of Portland, who spoke to the 1946 convention of the Oregon Coast Association at Gearhart on Sunday night.
As a means of policing the resort operators who preyed on the traveling public, Kirkham proposed a code of ethics, publishing of rent charges and the identification of operators affiliated with the association.
By building up a powerful membership, the association can impose its will on a few recalcitrant operators, Kirkham said.
Announcement by the U.S. Maritime Commission in Washington, D.C., that it will spend $1.4 million for development of a permanent reserve fleet site in Astoria means that development of the Youngs Bay site for a reserve merchant fleet base is assured, chamber of commerce officials declared today.
This will bring a billion dollars worth of reserve merchant ships to Astoria for permanent storage and mean a large, permanent payroll of 500 or more men for maintenance of these ships, the chamber said.
One of the less lordly fish of the Columbia River was honored this morning when Uncle Sam’s fighting fish, the USS Catfish, nosed into the river.
In her wake sailed the Fall River, a heavy cruiser with a raked bow. She is of a late class. This vessel retains, however, the time-honored tradition of the U.S. Navy. As she slowly moved upstream in the channel, with a river pilot aboard, there was a blue jacket in the chains, handling a sounding line.
A former naval officer on the dock at the pilot station explained that the sounding was done out of tradition and custom and that no one really listened to the leadman’s depths.
The Fall River attracted small crowds to the dock. She is bound, with the submarine, for Portland to observe Navy Day.