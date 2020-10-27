10 years ago this week — 2010
WARRENTON — The Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank is open and ready to serve 36 agencies in the county, including food pantries, women’s shelters and Meals on Wheels programs.
Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a ribbon cutting and tour at the new distribution center on Chokeberry Avenue, including many city and state officials. Many more came for the Saturday open house event.
“This is some solid good news and this is really wonderful,” said U.S. Rep. David Wu. “I think we just needed our mojo back, needed our confidence back, and this is good news.”
They can dig, they can block, they can bump, set and spike — and they can also win league championships. Four in the last five years, to be exact.
The program that’s owned Cowapa League volleyball in recent years reminded everyone Tuesday night that they’re still in the driver’s seat, as the Astoria Lady Fishermen landed another league title at the Brick House.
“I’m real proud of my girls,” said Astoria coach Eric Gohr, whose team finished 9-1 in league. “They’ve bonded, they care about each other, and they play the game the right way. What we lack in size, we make up for in heart. And that was the story tonight.”
CANNON BEACH — Here’s the quiz for the day: What’s 25 years old, involves 80 hearty volunteers who exclaim over nudibranches and puffins, and recently won an award for habitat protection?
Here’s another clue: at the center of its attention is a 235-foot-tall rock, along with a couple of needles.
Give up? It’s the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, of course.
Officially recognized as a program operated by the city in 1985, the organization has spawned marine biologists who gazed at their first intertidal creatures in the tide pools at the base of Haystack Rock and conservationists who spotted their first nesting birds on the rock through telescopes placed on the beach.
Many who discovered their love for nature over those 25 years gathered together last Saturday night to celebrate the quarter century anniversary of the program.
50 years ago — 1970
A state Department of Environmental Quality representative said Wednesday night the aluminum industry had made big strides in controlling pollution and said his agency would see to it that any plant in Warrenton would have the highest and best practicable pollution control features. He said, though, that control agencies, such as his, lack some aluminum-pollution data.
Fred Skirvin, aluminum plant specialist in the Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Division in Portland, said any future aluminum-reduction plants in Oregon shouldn’t be judged by yesterday’s plants. The industry has made tremendous advances in controlling plant emissions, he told some 80 persons attending a Clatsop Tuberculosis and Health Association dinner in Astoria.
Type of heavy industry or any industry compatible to the Clatsop County environment and a chance for the public to be heard on this issue was the matter confronting the county board of commissioners on Wednesday.
A standing room crowd of concerned citizens, many of them Clatsop College students, had a chance to air the proposed American Metal Climax aluminum plant controversy before the three commissioners for more than two hours.
The college students, headed by Kirsti Uunila who presented a petition with more than 500 names opposing the American Metal Climax location in the county, were unanimous in not wanting this type of industry at the Warrenton site.
Several of the older heads in the audience reacted a little differently, one calling for establishment of a fact-finding committee before taking sides and another recommending data be supplied by the aluminum company regarding pollution controls.
Construction West Inc., the Clatsop County combine that performed grading and other work at the Warrenton industrial site for Northwest Aluminum, has filed a foreclosure lien against Northwest Aluminum totaling $334,664.
Construction West also asks the court to declare its lien claim superior to another one filed against Northwest Aluminum by Interstate Tractor Co., asking $133,760. Other co-defendants with possible liens are American Metal Climax and Bellcom Resources Co., the present record title holders of the industrial site.
Construction West alleges its work at the former Northwest Aluminum site between April 3, 1968, and July 10, 1970, was performed for $1.7 million and Northwest Aluminum paid it $1.4 million. Project work included labor, materials, grading and landfill.
Northwest Aluminum earlier this year abandoned plans to construct a plant at the site and negotiated sale of is holding to American Metal Climax and Bellcom.
75 years ago — 1945
With the return of the cruiser Salt Lake City from Portland, Astoria’s Navy Day fleet of the cruiser, the destroyer Franks and submarine Lamprey, are standing by for tomorrow’s celebration of Navy Day.
The ebb tide of the Columbia River this morning gave the heavy cruiser a rough welcome. Seas from the southwest, swept on by a dying storm, followed the cruiser, catching its scouting plane and battering the catapult for the plane, which was wrecked.
The ship’s “homeward bound” pennant, more than the 1,000 feet long — 1 foot for each man aboard — was carried away as seas caught the long streamer. It has been flown proudly during a brief spell of sunshine, but it had not yet unfurled when it fell into the water and made for Davy Jones’ locker.
Gov. Earl Snell will arrive by Navy plane from Salem. The public is invited to visit the three combat ships at the naval station. Tours of all naval installations in this area have been arranged, with open house receptions provided. For the first time, the air station and Tongue Point will be open to the public.
The most anxiously awaited man in Astoria for more than four decades, veteran postman Otto Gramms, went on the U.S. Post Office Department’s retirement list Monday after 42 years on the same local mail route.
Gramms, with an estimated 80,000 miles of mail-delivering behind him, has not made any future plans. When interviewed, however, he was certain of one thing — he would have to do a lot of walking every day to keep his health.
During his 42-year tenure of duty with the local post office, officials estimated that Gramms delivered more than 1 million pounds of postage. Included in the aggregate were approximately 4 million letters and 3.5 million papers and parcels. His route, about 5-miles in length, serviced more than 350 customers.
WASHINGTON — President Harry Truman today called for universal military training of the nation’s young men to protect the peace and to prevent — in an era of atomic warfare — “the destruction of this great nation.”
The trans-Columbia ferry Tourist No. 3 is at the Astoria Marine Construction Co. yards undergoing complete overhaul and needed repairs, her first layoff in more than three years of hard wartime duty.
Capt. Fritz Elfving, head of the Astoria-North Beach Ferry Co., said that return of the smaller ferry Tourist No. 2 from the U.S. Army had permitted the No. 3 to undergo overhaul. The No. 2 is now on the run to Point Ellice, Washington, and will continue to handle the ferry duties here for about 50 days until the No. 3 returns.
The No. 3 ran seven days a week without letup throughout the war, never missing a trip. It has needed a rest for a long time, but with the No. 2 in Army service between Fort Stevens and Fort Canby, no vessel was available for relief duty.
