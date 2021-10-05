10 years ago this week — 2011
SEASIDE — What better place to have a “grand opening” than on Broadway? The only thing missing was the red carpet — but they made up for it with a very big green one.
Seaside’s dream actually became a reality in September, when the last piece of artificial turf was laid down over Broadway Field.
And the Seagulls (the athletic kind, not the birds) finally got to play on their dream Saturday afternoon, as the Seaside football team hosted Yamhill-Carlton in a Cowapa League football opener at beautiful Broadway Field.
There was nothing special about the game itself — a battle between two teams with 0-4 records — but Saturday’s event launched a new era in Seaside sports.
And it came complete with a pregame ceremony featuring Mayor Don Larson and all the major players in the Broadway Field project; a U.S. Coast Guard flyover following the national anthem; and a halftime homecoming celebration.
WARRENTON – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men from the South Jetty after their vessel capsized and broke up on the Columbia River Bar Friday night.
The crew of the fishing vessel Elsie from Hammond contacted Coast Guard Sector Columbia River in Warrenton at approximately 9:57 p.m.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria and two motor lifeboat crews from Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Washington, went to the scene.
The men were thrown overboard from the Elsie after contacting the Coast Guard and managed to climb onto the jetty, where they used a cellphone to dial 911. The helicopter crew hoisted them to safety. Both men were wearing survival suits, significantly protecting them from the elements and making it easier for the Coast Guard crew to spot them, said Coast Guard personnel.
Ensign Noah Hudson, assistant navigator of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert, scans the overcast skyline through the open windows of the bridge.
At 10 a.m. and 13 nautical miles out to sea, dark, low-hanging clouds threaten to burst. Fog conceals the coastline of Grays Harbor, Washington. Fishing boats, too distant for untrained eyes to see, bob on the pale horizon like Lilliputian bath toys.
The Alert, sailing southward at 10 knots through the North Pacific en route to Astoria, suddenly crosses the migratory path of humpback whales.
One of them breaches nearby, sending a spout of air and seawater into the chill morning breeze. Hudson gently rotates the helm several degrees to the right. The ship, veering starboard, rocks against an opposing succession of waves.
From age 11, Hudson, of Astoria, knew that he wanted to join the military. Right after high school, he entered the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, graduating May 2010. He has been on active duty for more than a year.
“I got into this because I wanted to be part of a service whose primary mission was a humanitarian one,” said Hudson, who has participated in six search and rescue missions aboard the Alert.
50 years ago — 1971
Solons representing the northwest corner of Oregon would have larger areas to represent and increased constituencies under the original redistricting plan proposed by Secretary of State Clay Myers and now upheld by the Oregon Supreme Court.
Senate District 14, which is now composed of Clatsop and Columbia counties, would be changed to Senate District 1 and the northern portion of Washington County would be added to the district. The map of the district indicates it would extend almost to the cities of Hillsboro and Forest Grove and would take in the communities of Banks, North Plains, Manning, Glenwood, Buxton and Timber.
The Port of Astoria today became the first port on the Pacific Coast to officially begin loading cargo since President Richard Nixon ordered the Taft-Hartley law invoked to end the 99-day coastwide longshoremen strike.
Through special dispensation from the ILWU and the Pacific Maritime Association, a gang of seven longshoremen, plus grain elevator crews, began loading HTB (Hawaii Tug & Barge) 25, a seagoing barge which will haul badly needed wheat and feed grain to Hawaii.
The trouble- and dissension-plagued Buckeye Atlantic finally arrived at the Port of Astoria at 3 a.m. Saturday — almost three weeks after it was originally scheduled. It immediately developed more problems.
The vessel was scheduled to begin loading at 8 a.m., but the power plant broke down, again delaying the first ship loading work for Astoria longshoremen since the coastwide ILWU strike began July 1. The power plant was repaired and the longshoremen did begin working later in the day, loading 90 tons of flour before the shift ended, according to Harvey Wardrip, assistant Port of Astoria manager.
Waterhouse Logging Co., of Seaside, which is under attack by the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, Portland, for clearcutting along the Sunset Highway west of Elsie, is meeting all state requirements in its logging operation, according to Frank Sargent, assistant state forester in Salem.
Sargent said the only restrictions on logging alongside a highway are in reforestation and all these requirements are being met in this operation. There are no requirements for companies to leave scenic strips along the highways, he said.
Most of the Buckeye Atlantic crew will stay with the vessel to Seattle and on to India, where she will deliver a cargo of flour and bulgur to Pakistani refugees. A spokesman said Wednesday most of the crew’s grievances were resolved in a meeting that afternoon with crew and union representatives and Capt. Hubert Evans.
In a special meeting Tuesday morning, the unlicensed crewmen voted unanimously to quit the trouble-plagued ship if their grievances were not resolved.
Some ran and half-slid through the leaf-moist woods at the John Jacob Astor Experiment Station.
Some played with the pine cones or looked at the sun through the trees.
Some paid rapt attention to their adult instructors telling them all about forestry and conservation.
All of them laughed and gabbed and seemed to enjoy themselves.
They were the 494 sixth graders for 14 schools throughout Clatsop County who spent Tuesday on the 12th annual Forestry and Conservation Tour conducted by the Oregon State University Coopertive Extension Service.
75 years ago — 1946
Removal of the last 25 mines of the wartime minefield in the Columbia River entrance will begin today and the job may continue for the next two months.
Warnings have been issued by authorities of the harbor defenses of the Columbia to all navigators to stay clear of all 30-inch buoys painted yellow, which will be used as mine markers during the operation. These buoys will have heavy gables suspended, which might foul propellers.
The 25 mines are probably totally or partly sanded in. They are ones which could not be detonated last fall when an attempt was made to blow up all the mines that were not removable when the minefield was eliminated at the war’s end. Eighteen mines were exploded at that time.
The mines to be removed will be moved to shallow water in the vicinity of Sand Island and detonated during high tide when there is enough water over them to prevent damage to adjacent property.
Attempts were expected to begin soon in the raising of the tug Micor, which capsized and sank in 40 feet of water Monday night after helping to free the freighter Rider Victory, grounded on a sand bank in the Columbia River.
Thirty Japanese-manned freighters, which have transported repatriated Japanese to their homeland, will arrive here for decommissioning and turning over to the maritime commission within the next few months.
These ships will be berthed in the Prairie channel reserve fleet anchorage with other ships taken out of service. Crews of these vessels will be engaged in a certain amount of decommissioning work, including cleaning out the ships and putting gear in shape.
With the wholesale butter price hitting the 88 cent mark locally this morning, a better-than 90 cent price is in prospect for butter buyers in the stores this afternoon or Saturday.
Most local stores today are displaying 89 cent tags on their butter counters, but obviously this price cannot long continue. A 91-cent price on butter in Portland, where a critical shortage exists, according to reports, has been in effect for several days.
Patrons of hamburger stands, steakhouses and other restaurants had ample reason today to sigh and say that bad news comes in bunches.
It wasn’t enough that the Office of Price Administration authorized all restaurants, effective next Thursday, to raise the prices of all meat dishes by 15%.
But to top it off, OPA officials said prices of poultry, fish and egg dishes also are going up soon.
And the restaurant industry, not entirely satisfied with increases granted by OPA, is going ahead with plans to petition for immediate decontrol of all restaurant prices.