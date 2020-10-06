10 years ago this week — 2010
The artwork for Astoria’s Garden of Surging Waves is finally here.
On Thursday, a truck pulled up and began unloading at the old Englund Marine & Industrial Supply location on 15th Street. Arriving were the eight white granite pillars, several bronze castings and other pieces that were handmade in China and shipped to Los Angeles in August.
The most obvious of the shipment, however, was the broken pillar — in three pieces — on the back of the truck without protection.
“It doesn’t look so bad,” Mayor Willis Van Dusen said.
The crating, some intact and some broken or missing altogether, was carefully removed from the truck with a forklift and placed off to the side, while supporters looked over for damages. Aside from the one broken pillar, the rest seemed to be OK, with the exception of some minor chipping.
Harry Flavel, one of the most storied residents in the history of Astoria, has died.
In keeping with the eccentricity of his life, and the reclusive nature of his latter years, The Daily Astorian has learned that he died May 31, 2010.
John Goodenberger has spent a lifetime working on Astoria’s historic preservation.
Now he has been put in charge of doing the same for the state of Oregon.
He has been appointed by Gov. Ted Kulongoski as the new chairman of the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation. Goodenberger succeeds William Willingham, whose time as chair ended in May. Goodenberger has served as vice-chairman for the group for the past four years.
Green side goes up.
Don’t drop it.
Sound easy?
Nothing was easy about lifting the Peacock out of the water, swinging it between two 300-ton cranes and moving it to its final resting place on top of a concrete stand in the Columbia River Maritime Museum parking lot, but it did go smoothly.
“It’s kind of like synchronized swimming,” said Rick Moultrie, vice president of NessCampbell Crane + Rigging, whose cranes handled the work of moving and mounting the retired bar pilot boat.
50 years ago — 1970
A new run of coho (silver) salmon has apparently entered the Columbia River and fishermen are delivering good catches to at least two area canneries, according to reports compiled this morning.
One packer said the fishermen were doing great on silvers, with some of them bringing in deliveries of a ton and a ton and a half per boat. Practically no Chinooks are included in the catches.
Astoria’s downtown plan study committee leaders voted Thursday night in favor of putting all one-way westbound traffic on Marine Drive and routing eastbound traffic up Sixth Street to Exchange and then east. The committee will recommend that to the city Planning Commission Tuesday.
The Astoria High School Hi-Q team took the first trophy to be presented to winners of the television production of Hi-Q.
The Fishermen trounced the Hi-Q team from McNary High School in Salem with a final score of 240 to 80. The Astoria team now retires undefeated for the second consecutive year.
This is one of those autumns when Astoria officials are keeping an eye on the levels at the city water headworks, southeast of town. A dry summer and fairly rainless autumn have resulted in the water at the main dam being 28 feet below the top of the spillway.
“If we don’t get rain in six weeks, we’re apt to be in trouble,” Jim Osborne, of the public works department, said.
An ordinance annexing the Blue Ridge area to Astoria was read twice to the City Council Monday night and is scheduled for a third and final reading on Oct. 19.
The ordinance would annex Blue Ridge, housing development east of Astoria off of U.S. Highway 30. Twenty-three persons petitioned for annexation after a pre-dawn house fire took the lives of two small children there Oct. 22, 1969. It was determined then that Blue Ridge had no contracted fire protection.
The group of Soviet fishing vessels off the Oregon and Washington state coasts increased during the week ending Sept. 24, according to sightings from two aerial patrols, one surface patrol and regular helicopter patrols by the U.S. Coast Guard, in cooperation with the Bureau of Commercial Fisheries.
Fifty-one Soviet and six Japanese fishing vessels were sighted, in comparison to 38 Soviet and four Japanese vessels the previous week. Forty-four of the Soviet vessels were off the Oregon Coast and seven Soviet and both Japanese vessels off the Washington coast.
A planned boat launching ramp in Knappa was all but a dead issue today following a concerted drive by Knappa residents opposed to the Clatsop County facility.
The county Board of Commissioners proposed construction of the ramp early next year at an estimated cost of $9,000, half to come from the Oregon Marine Facilities fund.
HOLLYWOOD — Janis Joplin, a Texas runaway who hit the top as a rock music singer selling millions of records, was found dead Sunday night.
75 years ago — 1945
Otto Jacobson, 520 26th St., Sunday shot one of the largest black-tail deer bagged in Clatsop County for many a season, just because the deer winked at him from under cover.
A veteran of 15 Clatsop hunting seasons, Jacobson crept in heavy brush on Sister Green Mountain, until he stopped for a smoke. More than 100 yards to his front was a large log. Jacobson, still without any game after much trampling through the woods, thought his hunter’s imagination was playing tricks on him. The end of the log looked much like the hind quarters of a deer. He gazed intently. Finally, what he took for a knot on the log, winked at him, but otherwise the “end of the log” was motionless. Jacobson sneaked up for a good position and fired his 30-caliber rifle.
Eighteen tremendous explosions that sent the waters of the Columbia River estuary hundreds of feet into the air marked the end Monday morning of the mine field, which during the war has guarded shipping in the Columbia River.
Most of the fleet of floats maintained by the Harbor Defenses of the Columbia were standing by, loaded with spectators, as the 18 remaining mines of the field were touched off from one of the “L” boats of the fleet.
The series of explosions went off without a hitch after a short delay in starting to permit a fishing vessel to pass safely through the field.
In one big day of albacore fishing, the bait boat Treasure Island hooked 40,000 pounds of tuna, her skipper, Capt. August Felando, reported here today after returning from off Vancouver Island, the scene of the latest search for tuna.
His first decision as a civilian, a tough one for a young man to make, turned out right for Billy L. Jasper, son of Dr. and Mrs. E.J. Jasper, of Astoria.
A lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, the young Astorian was released from the service in Madison, Wisconsin. All his comrades took off for a celebration in Chicago, while the Astorian took the first train west to get in the first day of hunting for Oregon.
Arriving here Wednesday, the former airman, accompanied by his parents and his grandfather, William Al Burns, of Rainier, started off in the Bradwood district in pursuit of deer without losing any time. His shooting eye was a bit off, but the third shot brought down a three-point buck.
The last class of nurses to be admitted to the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps is now being registered at St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing. Fifteen students have completed their registration and will begin formal classes on Oct. 2. Plans are underway for social activities under the general direction of Lorraine Filliger, acting student body president.
