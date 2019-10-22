10 years ago this week — 2009
A 6 1/2-foot tall bronze sculpture will be the focal point of the Chinese Heritage Park planned for a site at Ninth and Astor Streets along Astoria’s riverfront. The sculpture, which features a man holding up a huge incense burner with one hand while calming a naughty dragon with the other hand, will be mounted on top of a stone base nearly 2-feet tall.
Valued at $48,000, the sculpture is a gift to the city of Astoria and the Chinese park committee from Huo Bao Zhu, a Chinese businessman who believes he owes a debt of gratitude to the United States after a Portland physician treated him for a rare form of leukemia nearly 12 years ago.
Poignant white crosses along the highway are a family’s nightmare. Fatalities are more than statistics.
North Coast traffic safety advocates are crying “enough!” They want this carnage to end.
Many believe U.S. Highways 30 and 26, from the Willamette Valley to the North Coast, are among the most dangerous in Oregon.
Scenic Highway 101 is constantly creating headlines, too.
One section, by Glenwood Village in Warrenton, has been labeled “slaughter alley.”
A Daily Astorian investigation reveals that traffic safety experts are aware of the concerns, but the Oregon Department of Transportation says the numbers don’t merit urgent action. The department and law enforcement experts say drivers are often at fault: driving too close or too fast.
More than 400 birds — from loons to western grebes — are crowding the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, drenched in an incapacitating algae foam and facing possible death.
“It’s an extraordinary event,” said Sharnelle Fee, the center’s director, who, along with a half-dozen volunteers, has worked nearly around the clock on the beach and at the center rescuing birds since Tuesday. The center usually has a capacity for about 150 birds, Fee said.
Students and bus drivers in Astoria and Knappa school districts will be breathing healthier air on the way to and from school this year, thanks to a program that rehabs diesel engine and exhaust systems on midlife school buses.
The districts received more than $100,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus USA program to spend on retrofitting a total of 23 buses.
50 years ago — 1969
A multi-lingual sign over the air mail slot at the Astoria Post Office is attracting considerable attention from patrons, according to postal worker Ed Aho, who conceived the idea a few months ago.
The sign designates “air mail” in 13 languages, including Spanish, Greek, Finnish, Polish and others.
A recent addition is a “Welcome to Astoria” sign in Arabic, written by an Arabian student at Clatsop College.
Aho said most of the foreign words for “air mail” were gleaned from letters received at the post office.
Spelling of the Greek word was corrected recently when “some Greek came along and erased a line on one letter,” Aho said.
The sign is helpful to foreign seamen and others, Aho believes. “At least they can tell where the air mail slot is.”
Forty-two metal shop students at Warrenton High School are a valuable asset to the school district. Students tackle a number of metal repair jobs for the three schools in the area which would otherwise require hiring outside help.
The shop has undergone expansion this year increasing the floor area by one-third and more than doubling the number of welding booths, three oxyacetylene torches, new tables, 11 welding machines, ventilator fans and a radiagraph. The shop students did all the metal construction work themselves.
A solution to a long-standing stalemate over annexation of the Blue Ridge residential area may be in sight in the wake of the early-morning fire there Wednesday which claimed the lives of two children.
Mrs. Floyd Morrell, 1477 Lexington Ave., Astoria, whose husband owns the duplex where the fire occurred, made plans today for a petition campaign for annexation of the area to Astoria.
“Some of those most opposed (in the past) to annexation have already indicated they want to sign,” she said. “I think beyond a doubt we’ll go into the city.”
Fire destroyed the main mill Sunday of the Warrenton Lumber Co. firm that was in the process of expanding the plant. The president of Dant & Russell, Inc., the parent company, said today that construction would start soon.
President Joe Heigel said today from Portland “Our plans are to get the mess cleaned up as soon as the insurance adjusters get out of there and start rebuilding.”
75 years ago — 1944
SALEM — Oregon port districts have reduced their debt load by more than $1 million in the past two years, according to a survey just completed by State Treasurer Leslie M. Scott. The debt of the port district’s which aggregated $3.9 million on July 1, 1942, had been reduced to $2.9 million by last July.
The Port of Astoria made the best showing, cutting more than $500,000 off its debt burden.
Virtually unexploited fisheries, a primitive fishing fleet, lack of technological development — all are contrasted with Astoria’s advanced methods of fishing and processing, when Alfredo Alvarez-Calderon, a young Peruvian fisheries student, discusses the work he has undertaken at the food industries laboratory here.
Comparing the fishing industry of Peru with that of this country, Alvarez-Calderon frankly declared, “Peru’s industry is not at all developed. The fishing is mostly in Peruvian hands, with men of Italian descent particularly active. It is all very primitive. Old customs prevail, with little modernization. There are no refrigerated boats, no purse seiners. Most fishing is done in small boats about 30 feet long with nets.”
A medium-sized naval combat plane, flying over Youngs Bay Monday, dropped into the bay when its motor failed, and both pilot and his rear-seat man escaped injury.
The incident was viewed by many Astor Court residents, who watched with amazement when the plane glided into the bay with a splash. Coast Guard picket boats and other crafts rushed to the plane to pick up its crew, which was unhurt. The plane was almost immediately salvaged.
Rear Adm. L.L. Mann of the 13th naval district in Seattle will arrive here Thursday and will remain as the commandant’s representative for Astoria’s big all-state Navy Day celebration Friday, it was learned today.
Thousands of wives and relatives of the servicemen of ships and naval shore stations in the Astoria vicinity are expected to view the biggest Navy Day parade in history, when the line swings down Commercial Street from Seventh at 4 p.m. Friday. The United Service Organizations is preparing for the largest enlisted men’s ball in history at the pavilion Friday night, and a crowd of more the 1,000 is expected to attend that event.
A report that Al Toolley, well known lower Columbia fisherman, had caught a striped sea bass in his set nets in the river near Svensen spread up and down the waterfront today with confirmation of the reported catch coming from a correspondent of this newspaper in Knappa. Tooley, an old-time fisherman, is the Svensen delegate in the Columbia River Fishermen’s Protective Union.
Fishermen and cannery authorities reached today said that the appearance of the striped sea bass in the Columbia River is not unique but highly alarming to everyone interested in the salmon fishing industry. The voracious fish is the natural enemy of salmon fingerlings and in the Sacramento River in California and water of Coos Bay it is credited with destroying the salmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.