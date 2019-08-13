10 years ago this week — 2009
The legendary team names synonymous with beach volleyball include “May/Walsh,” “McPeak/Youngs,” and “Kiraly/Johnson,” to name a few.
In the annual Seaside Beach Tournament, team names are more along the lines of “The Jumping Ninjas,” “Stubs & Buds,” “The Angry Dolphins” or the “Jamaican Hopscotch Mafia.”
Not exactly names we’ll see in the Summer Olympics, but, hey, beach volleyball is beach volleyball, no matter where it’s played.
Take a beach, a couple hundred volleyballs, 90 nets and close to 2,000 participants, and you’ve go the self-proclaimed “largest amateur participation beach volleyball tournament” in the world.
Yes, right there on the sands of Seaside.
The city hosted the 28th annual event over the weekend on the beach area in front of the turnaround, drawing players, fans and curious onlookers to the North Coast for three days.
Visitors to the beach in Seaside are being warned by lifeguards and police that sharks may be swimming in the ocean nearby.
Lifeguards told police at 2 p.m. Sunday that they had seen a dorsal fin of a shark in the breakline of the surf not too far from shore, said Lt. Dave Ham.
The lifeguards asked police to warn beachgoers of the sighting. Officers drove up and down the beach making the announcement through their public address system.
“Some people go out of the water and some didn’t,” Ham said. “The lifeguards were adamant that they did see it.”
North Coast law enforcement agencies enlisted the help of some area students to train to defend the community against a gunman.
The students performed the roles of victims in a school under siege as law enforcement tried to diffuse the situation during the training Aug. 4-6.
The recent history of attacks on schools, workplaces and other places where people congregate led to local law enforcement providing the training, said Clatsop South Chief Deputy Sheriff Paul Williams.
“In the past, you’d stop, contain and wait for a SWAT team,” Williams said. “In many situations, you can’t just sit by and wait for a SWAT team to arrive.”
50 years ago — 1969
A lively, light-hearted show was produced Saturday night at Astoria High School auditorium to bid goodbye and Godspeed to Miss Oregon, Clatsop County’s own Margie Huhta, before she leaves soon for the Miss America Pageant at Atlantic City N.J.
The entertainment was all volunteered, most of it local talent and some from other parts of the state and Washington and California as well. Several of the Miss Oregon 1969 contestants, runners-up to the new miss Oregon, came to add their talent bit to the show and Miss Oregon herself furnished glamor by giving her talent numbers, both the one that she gave at the Miss Oregon show and the new group of songs she will present at the Miss America pageant the first of September.
Tucker Creek Salvage Co., a new enterprise just organized by Jack Beelar and Dennis Thomason, of Astoria, will undertake to keep the slips in the port terminals dredged to adequate depths for the next six months for $20,000 or $25,000.
The Astoria Port Commission last night approved a six-month contract with the firm as requested by Manager C.E. Hodges. He said that at the end of six months the costs of operation will be determined and the contract renegotiated, if the experiment seems successful.
Hodges said the present program of having dredging done on a “crash program” basis — whenever a ship grounds at its berth or can’t get into a berth because of shallow water — is expensive and unsatisfactory.
The Coast Guard has notified Rep. Wendell Wyatt that the cutter Cactus, a 189-foot buoy tender, will be assigned to Astoria for oceanographic duty. The Cactus is now based at Bristol, R.I.
The Cactus, which carries a crew of six officers and 43 enlisted men, will replace the second of two 189-foot tenders now assigned to Astoria. These are the Magnolia and Ivy.
Tuna continued today to flow over local cannery docks in substantial quantity.
Packers said albacore tuna were scattered widely over the ocean this week, but boats which found the schools were making good catches. Tuna seemed plentiful northward from the Columbia River.
75 years ago — 1944
The Oregon liquor control commission announced today that on V-day, the day Germany falls, liquor stores and agencies will be closed in communities where retail stores close, but may remain open in areas where other stores also remain open.
Plans already have been made by the Portland retail bureau to close member stores when victory over Germany is announced, so Portland’s downtown stores will be closed on V-day. If the retail closure is general over the city, the outlying liquor stores also will be closed.
Salmon and albacore tuna production continued under full speed here Tuesday, with canneries — for the first time in history — looking for a break in favorable weather because of worries over the ice supply.
The albacore industry has never before had such an unbroken sequence of highly favorable weather, which is permitting long albacore trips and many of them, which has hit hard at local ice reserves. Since it requires from one to two tons of ice for every ton of albacore, the huge production has taken its toll of ice, and processors are having extreme difficulty buying ice from Portland and Seattle. One packer is reportedly dickering for ice in the middle west.
When Capt. Elmer Faulk of the old Tourist No. 2 ferry could not come to the approaching nuptials of his Portland friends, Miss Lois DeFehr and C.S. Binkley, they decided to come to him, and the wedding will solemnized aboard the ferry Sunday morning at 10:30.
The ferry was taken over by the Army shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack. It was used first for mine-laying purposes and later as a short route for transporting heavy equipment and men between Fort Stevens and Fort Canby on the Washington side of the river.
Astoria’s new power-driven street sweeper, designed to operate with a three-man crew and guaranteed to do the work of 25 fast or 30 medium fast “white wings” with their old style shovel and push cart technique, arrived here this week and has been given a workout on downtown streets.
The new machine with its five-foot brushes will be placed in operation “as soon as the necessary crew can be assembled,” Jerry McCallister, superintendent of streets, said today, shortly after he had personally put the sweeper through its trial paces.
Just when the work of cleaning the streets on a regular schedule, an undertaking abandoned in the early days of the war because of an acute manpower shortage for city services, can be resumed depends largely on how long the acute manpower shortage for city services continues, according to McCallister.
“We not only haven’t 25 or 30 men working in the street-cleaning department at present, but haven’t even one man we can assign regularly to the work.”
SUPREME HEADQUARTERS, AEF — Three allied armies converged behind a great aerial and artillery barrage on the ancient Norman town of Falaise today, racing through disintegrating enemy opposition toward a juncture that would complete the envelopment of perhaps 100,000 Germans and seal the greatest victory of the war in the west.
