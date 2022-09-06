10 years ago this week – 2012
HAMMOND — Civil War reenactors were easy to spot at Fort Stevens State Park on Labor Day weekend. Amid a sea of shorts and T-shirts, they roamed the site decked out in layers of antiquated clothes.
I should know — I was one of them.
My outfit was provided by several generous ladies of the Confederacy, who loaded me a chemise, and underskirt, a hoop skirt, a corset, a dress, a pair of gloves, a brooch and a bonnet.
I was missing the pantaloons and the correct footwear, but I think I got the general idea. The men wore about the same amount of layers, so don’t go thinking they got off scot-free.
A hoop skirt isn’t heavy, but maneuvering around in a crowd — or even walking side-by-side with a similarly dressed friend — can turn into a clumsy endeavor. Thankfully, I mastered the art of sitting, so there were no fears of an upended skirt.
Here’s a little behind-the-scenes tidbit: though the last vestiges of the public left Fort Stevens State Park by 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the fun didn’t stop for reenactors.
They remained firmly planted in the past, multi-cotton-and-wool layers and all.
Oil lamps and candles warded off the night, and the breathable canvas tents offered comfortable sleeping quarters.
Union and Confederate joined together Saturday night for a dance where reenactors performed period dances like the Tennessee Waltz and the Patty-Cake Polka to live music.
For my part, I wouldn’t mind dressing up again — just so I could dance the Virginia reel one last time.
The women wore their largest hoop skirts and their best dresses, complete with bonnets, gloves and even the occasional parasol to shield against the setting sun.
The men – Union, Confederate and civilian – put aside their differences to join together for the ceremony. As the guitar, violin and flute began to play the wedding march, the crowd stood and sighed in appreciation as the bride made her way down the aisle toward the groom.
Though the cameras were digital and modern spectators stood on the sidelines, it was a scene right out of 1865.
Jim Stanovich and Sharon Wilson’s Civil War-themed wedding brought Sunday evening’s activities to a close at the Northwest Civil War Council’s Civil War reenactment at Fort Stevens State Park.
50 years ago – 1972
SEASIDE — The shape of Seaside soon may be drastically changing. Seaside’s Planning Commission recommended Thursday the annexation of 525 acres south of the existing city limits.
Approximately 400 acres of the proposed annexation is earmarked to become a planned recreational and residential development by Portland contractor Carl Halvorson.
Halvorson told the Planning Commission his project eventually could provide 1,500 residential and condominium units.
The proposed development, designed by Planning Associates of San Francisco, would be in the area south of the Seaside Golf Course and west of U.S. Highway 101.
Halvorson’s proposed development, “The Trees,” includes a series of recreational ponds fed by the Necanicum River and Circle Creek.
Thousands of tourists jammed Clatsop County beaches and parks during the first two days of Labor Day weekend, sweating through a sweltering 95-degrees Saturday and cooling off on a more normal, 70-degree Sunday.
Most tourists prepared to leave for home today on highways clogged with trailers and campers.
Long, tube-like structures along both sides of the ship dangle down like grotesque tentacles waiting idly while the ship stands in port.
A mass of gray-and-black levers and gears litter the center deck. Others, color-coded in orange, red and yellow, lie everywhere in a mind-boggling array.
“How do you ever figure out which gear does what and which lever moves what?” I asked one of the crewmen.
“It’s easy,” he said, “Once you’ve been on the boat for awhile.”
This is the dredge Biddle, one of four U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ oceangoing dredges.
With reports of a very good vacation season from Astoria-Seaside area motels, one motel is getting ready for next year.
Astoria’s Thunderbird Motel is expected to have 31 new units ready by Oct. 1. Construction started in mid-July for the river front motel expansion.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Ocean Stage Lines, the only means of public transportation serving the Long Beach Peninsula, will suspend its service indefinitely Sept. 16.
Service will be suspended because expenses during winter will go up and revenues will go down, according to Louise Olson, a spokeswoman for the Longview, Washington, firm that operates the bus line.
ILWACO, Wash. – An order for more than $1,000 worth of new textbooks was sent out this week by the Ocean Beach School District.
The funds were raised through donations by the Citizens’ Committee for Textbooks on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The committee formed recently to make up for budget cuts caused by the failure of the district’s special operation levy last spring.
75 years ago — 1947
The 45-pound royal Chinook salmon caught by C.W. Coffen, of Portland, on the opening day of the Astoria Salmon Derby still remains the biggest fish to be landed by a derby fisherman.
The second-largest fish taken Sunday was a 42-pounder, turned in by H.E. Leonard, of Seahurst, Washington. On opening day, C.R. Jennings, Portland, caught a salmon weighing 44 pounds, 8 ounces, which won him second prize.
The two state ferries transported 966 vehicles in 22 trips Monday for a new record since the state took over ferry transportation between Astoria and Megler, Washington. This total is believed to exceed any previous record for carrying cars across the Columbia River in one day.
Funeral services for Merle R. Chessman, 60, publisher of the Astorian-Budget and state senator from Clatsop County, will be held Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 from the Presbyterian church.
WARRENTON – A derby fisherman was hospitalized with burns after a 22-foot speedboat exploded, burned and sank in the Skipanon Monday morning.
Thomas W. McIrvin, of Portland, was reported in satisfactory condition Monday night at St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was being treated for burns of the face when he was blown into the river by the gasoline explosion.
Estimated actual property loss by fire in Astoria during 1946 totaled $991,730 and rural and farm losses in Clatsop County were estimated at $22,090, according to figures taken from the annual report of Seth B. Thompson, the state fire marshal.
An unprecedented number of sport fishermen are taking advantage of the two-week ban on commercial operations in the Columbia River, according to the Washington State Department of Fisheries.
Director Milo Moore said that air patrolmen counted more than 2,000 boats, some carrying three fishermen, on the river Labor Day. Sport fish landings are the heaviest in years, he added.
A bright fall salmon, weighing 41 pounds, 15 1/2 ounces, won the $100 daily prize of the largest fish caught in the Astoria Salmon Derby Wednesday. The derby ends tomorrow at 8
Merrill Potter, of Hermiston, a sport fisherman, hooked the winner off Point Ellis. He also won the $50 daily boatman’s award since he had his own boat.
Rain during the night aroused the hope of fishing fleet of more than 2,000 boats that fishing would be good today. The fisherman turning in the heaviest salmon today will win $100 and if the fish weighs more than 48 pounds, 8 1/4 ounces, he will receive in addition the $1,000 grand prize.