10 years ago this week — 2010
WARRENTON — A master of recycling, the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park has figured out a way to repurpose old logging and farm land for entirely new and different uses.
Behold: a native plant nursery and a brand new trail.
Park staff are nearly finished with what some jokingly call “the Fort to Sea in miniature.” It has the dips, rises and wooded paths of the longer trail, but is 3 miles long instead of 6.5 miles.
The South Clatsop Slough Trail Loop shoots off from the existing Alder Trail Loop, stretching for approximately 3 miles around the South Clatsop Slough. It comes out across from the Netul Landing Trail, south of the park’s visitor center and the Fort Clatsop replica.
A 13-ton propeller is on display at the Columbia River Maritime Museum as part of a memorial to honor the late shipbuilder Arthur Farr.
Farr, who died in 2004, served as general manager and vice president of Northwest Marine Iron Works’ Swan Island shipyard. His son, Dale Farr, is a museum trustee and partner with the architecture firm that designed the museum’s remodel.
“This is a huge honor for our family and for all of the donors that were involved in making this happen,” Dale Farr said. “This is something that we wanted to do and this is a really nice maritime piece. My dad really liked the museum and he had done some of the earlier work on it in the earlier days so this is a fitting memorial to him.”
Officials want to remind boaters of the dangers on the water this holiday weekend and to be safe. Because if you aren’t, it could cost you thousands of dollars in fines or end in tragedy.
Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year, the Oregon State Marine Board says.
Thousands of boats will be on local rivers and lakes to fish, cruise or float, and everyone needs to be careful with the added congestion. Add in low water levels in reservoirs and everyone should factor in more time to launch. The drop in water levels can also bring stumps, deadheads, sand and gravel bars to the surface. The board encourages caution when first getting out on the water.
50 years ago — 1970
No exact estimate of attendance at Sunday’s smooth-running hydroplane races at Cullaby Lake, in windup of another Astoria Regatta, was forthcoming today, but boat racing results have been obtained from the sponsoring Cascade Inboard Racing Association.
Jim Desch, the association’s publicity chairman, told The Daily Astorian late Monday that 51 boats in various classes were registered for the event, races were run in record time, with eight heats in the first hour alone.
The best time of the race was turned in by Carl Cook, just over three minutes in Miss Remada.
The board of American Metal Climax Inc. approved in New York Thursday construction of an aluminum-reduction plant in Warrenton, subject to appropriate transfer of the electrical-power contract from the Northwest Aluminum Co. to American Metal Climax. An American Metal official for the company said later today from the Bonneville Power Administration offices in Portland that the power contract should be completed by this evening.
A top official in American Metal’s aluminum division said from Portland today that construction of a two-potline plant would probably start in the spring. He said the starting time would depend in part on the final provisions of the power contract with Bonneville.
He said the contract with Northwest Aluminum Co. had been amended so that first delivery of power would be Oct. 1, 1973. The official said if the contract remained that way construction could start in the fall of 1971, the work taking about two years.
“I’ve been attacked by termites, catapulted off an aircraft carrier, interrupted by gunfire and nearly choked to death by my daily malaria pill (about the size of a football!)” wrote Margie Huhta, Miss Oregon 1969, in a post card to The Daily Astorian from Vietnam. “I love it,” she added.
Miss Huhta has been on a USO troupe in the Far East and is now in New York City. She will perform in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this weekend.
“I’ve no doubt been seeing more of Vietnam than any GI here and, let me tell you, I’m beginning to appreciate being an American girl. See you soon,” she wrote.
75 years ago — 1945
The Jap strike at Pearl Harbor jerked a blackout curtain over the U.S. Navy’s huge dual air installations in Astoria, but today the Navy totaled the cost, added up the results and told what $20 million had bought.
At the Tongue Point seaplane base, $13 million purchased, according to the Navy, one of the finest air installations on the West Coast and seven millions more had been used to buy time in the quick construction of a land plane facility at the former Clatsop County airport and at Moon Island in Hoquiam, Washington.
The continued development of Tongue Point into a land plane base would have taken another year. Six months could be saved by improving the airport and this work was begun in 1942, the Navy explained.
Forty-five years ago a naval board urged a naval base be built in Astoria to fill the gap between San Francisco and Puget Sound. After scores of local naval and congressional people battled for the base up through the century, a bill was passed in 1939 providing $1.5 million for a seaplane base at Tongue Point.
Judge and Mrs. Guy Boyington arrived home Friday from Portland where they had been for several days. While in Portland the judge heard a rebroadcast of an interview with his nephew, Maj. Gregory Boyington, just after his release from a Jap prison camp. He brought home with him a picture of Cmdr. Satssen shaking hands with the Medal of Honor hero who had long been given up for lost, a wire photo transmitted to The Oregonian and presented to the judge.
United Airlines has just filed exceptions with the civil aeronautics board to the report of its examiner, who recommended denial of the airline’s application to place Astoria on its Pacific coast route. The examiner’s report recommended that Astoria be served by Southwest Airlines which proposes a feeder service on the Pacific coast. Final decision on which airline is to serve Astoria will rest with the civil aeronautics board in Washington, D.C.
To Jess George, of Salem, would go the Astoria Salmon Derby Association’s choicest 1945 prize, if they had one for unusual fish catches in the river. George, believe it or not, while trolling for salmon on the Columbia River over the Labor Day weekend, actually hooked and landed a 20-pound halibut, fresh out of the waters of the Pacific Ocean. Taking of a halibut from the river during the fall sports fishing has never before been reported to derby association sponsors, officials or otherwise.
The U.S. Navy announced today that the Astoria Marine Construction Co. has been awarded a second Army-Navy “E” for meritorious service on the production front.
Adm. C.C. Bloch, U.S. Navy, chairman of the naval board for production awards, said, “The men and women of your plant have continued to maintain the high standards they set for themselves when they were originally granted the Army-Navy “E” award. They may well be proud of their achievement.”
The Navy said that a new pennant with two stars is being forwarded to the Astoria company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.