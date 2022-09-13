10 years ago this week – 2012
OYSTERVILLE, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard and a maritime salvage company located the sunken fishing vessel Lady Cecilia Sunday 20 miles off Leadbetter Point near Willapa Bay.
The Lady Cecilia and its crew of four were lost in March after no distress signals or mayday calls were made.
“Our investigation had come to a standstill until the vessel was found,” said Capt. Bruce Jones, commander of Sector Columbia River. “That’s what we’ve been working on the last few months.
“The Coast Guard remains committed to ascertaining, as definitively as possible, the cause of Lady Cecilia’s loss, in order to identify lessons learned to prevent similar tragedies in the future.”
A snip, snip here and snip, snip there.
That was all it took for the Brott sisters to feel “beautiful,” as 5-year-old Nevaeh said, and to do a beautiful act for children who have lost their hair to illness.
Nevaeh — that’s heaven spelled backwards — and her big sister Xzavya, 7, paid a visit to the Bellisima Salon on Commercial Street last Tuesday to donate their hair to the Locks of Love program. Both girls have been growing their hair out for as long as they could.
They came into the salon with long flowing hair and left with short bouncing bobs.
“It’s exactly what I wanted!” Xzavya said with a big grin, as her mother Deana looked on with tears in her eyes.
Locks of Love is a nonprofit program that collects donations of at least 10-inch-long hair to make wigs for disadvantaged children.
After more than a year of uncertainty surrounding the future of an environmentally questionable 8-acre industrial site in Jeffers Slough, state and federal agencies tasked with overseeing the investigation into pollution there have reached an agreement on the next steps.
The Department of Environmental Quality will oversee the investigations and cleanup of contaminated soil, sediment and groundwater at the Astoria Marine Construction Co., according to an agreement reached between the department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Finalized on Monday, the agreement defers the property from being placed on a federal list of polluted sites.
Are you thinking of buying a new flat screen TV or updating to a smartphone?
Before you do, make sure you know how to properly dispose of your obsolete gadget.
“We get a lot of questions about electronic waste,” Laura Leebrick, government and community relations manager for Western Oregon Waste, said. “People aren’t sure what is recyclable.”
Though you can’t toss e-waste in with the paper, cardboard and tin cans, old electronics are still recyclable.
Why recycle? Electronic equipment is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the U.S., according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. People replace their electronics every few years.
Appropriate end-of-life management is important because electronics contain leaded glass and a variety of toxic chemicals like arsenic, mercury and cadmium. If disposed improperly, toxins can leach into the water supply and create environmental and health problems.
50 years ago — 1972
The Columbia River has been important to man from the very beginning. Sometimes it has been important to different men for different reasons.
Several prominent Columbia River gillnet fishermen believe a crisis is at hand that will pit their interests on the river against those of sports fishermen.
Sports fishermen claim commercial gillnet fishermen take gluttonous catches from the river. Gillnetters disagree, claiming their catch isn’t that great and that plenty of fish remain for all fishermen.
It is a battle that has been waged before. The last time, sports fishermen lost. This time commercial gillnet fishermen aren’t sure who will win.
The battleground very likely will be the legislatures in Oregon, Washington and Idaho and the winner will be the side which musters its forces with the most political clout.
PORTLAND — Private developers of a landfill built on the Necanicum River in Seaside and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are squaring off in U.S. District Court over the possible removal of the fill.
Witnesses for the Corps of Engineers Tuesday contended that the 1,800-foot landfill constructed by Sunset Cove Inc. in 1968 is altering the river’s course and causing erosion of the banks along the estuary.
However, spokesmen for Sunset Cove Inc. said the landfill may help the river, not harm it.
The company claims it started the project in 1967 with the knowledge and approval of the Army Corps of Engineers and without knowing a federal permit was required.
Astoria Director of Public Works Bruce Clausen urged motorists today to use caution in the downtown area because some portable stop signs at dangerous intersections have been stolen.
“Since the contractor has been working installing traffic signals in the downtown area between 15 and 20 of the signs have been stolen” Clausen estimated.
“At one point we even ran out of replacements.”
Fifty years ago, from the Astorian-Budget, Sept. 13, 1922:
A total of 25,600 persons and 6,500 vehicles, exclusive of trucks, rode the ferry Tourist between June and Sept. 10. Plans are being made to build a new ferry for next summer so there will be two.
Astoria Port commissioners, meeting in an informal session at 5 p.m. Sept. 5, approved final architectural plans for the new Thunderbird restaurant and lounge complex at the West End Mooring Basin.
The approval will allow the Astoria Thunderbird Inc. to begin work on the restaurant complex, Assistant Port Manager Harvey Wardrip said.
75 years ago — 1947
The tomcod run reached Astoria on Labor Day, at least two days before Suzanne Ransom, 7, Astoria tomcod fisherman, pulled out 30 tomcod at Hammond.
“You have the date all wrong. We caught tomcod off Englund’s dock on Labor Day,” Norman Skille, 13, protested to the Astorian-Budget today.
Norman said he caught two Labor Day and that Eddie Salvon, 13, hooked several tomcod.
The third tomcod angler was John Englund, 6. Englund’s family operates the Englund Marine Supply Co., which owns the dock where the tomcod fishermen had their good luck.
This is the first time in a generation that dispute has arisen on the date of the coming of the tomcod. For long years, Astorians have depended on Ferdinand Paulsen to tell them when the fish start biting.
The recent account of the sad efforts of Fred Hurlbutt, rural mail carrier in the Warrenton region, to raise watermelons has inspired Jerry Nelson, who carried the U.S. mail in the Svensen district, to do a little boasting.
Nelson says that the Clatsop Plains climate may be too much for watermelons, but that he can successfully grow peaches in the Svensen climate, which he says is warmer and sunnier in the summertime.
The Clatsop airport is getting up in the world of fine airports.
The Port Commission Tuesday authorized night lighting of the landing strips. This makes the Clatsop airport the only night-lighted field in the area between Portland and Tacoma.
The Clatsop airport will soon have an instrument approach system bringing in planes when visibility is poor. The Civil Aeronautics Authority has approved the Clatsop airport’s instrument approach setup, but it will not be placed in operation until that of the Hoquiam, Washington, airport is approved.
The Boy Scout program in Clatsop County, in existence for many years, has been growing steadily and is each year providing excellent guidance and training for an increasing number of boys.
Last year, the movement had grown to the point where 32 senior scouts, 275 Boy Scouts and 225 Cub Scouts — a total of 532 — were enrolled in 28 units in the Astoria district.
To handle the activities of the scout troops and cub packs and of Boy Scout activity in general, 168 adults of the community were enrolled in the movement as scoutmasters, committee members and in other jobs.
Scout officials are continually striving to build their program so as to make scouting activity available for all the estimated 1,850 boys in the district of eligible ages.