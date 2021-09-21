10 years ago this week — 2011
This year’s Astoria Air Show promoted itself as “celebrating the 100th year of naval aviation, the 200th birthday of Astoria and Astoria being a Coast Guard city.”
Since all that doesn’t fit too well on a T-shirt, just call it “Astoria loves airplanes.”
After all, air shows are recognized as one of the top spectator sports in the world.
And on a cloudy, foggy and eventually rainy day on the North Coast, some 1,000 or so showed up at the Astoria Regional Airport to watch some aerobatics, an F-15 flyover and a U.S Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration — not bad, considering a good portion of the air show was scaled back because of the weather.
It was the year JFK became president of the United States.
The year the Peace Corps was established. Princess Diana was born. And “Ham” the chimp became the first chimpanzee to be launched into outer space.
Judy Garland made her comeback, the Freedom Riders began making their rides and the Berlin Wall was built.
All while the first class to attend four years in the new high school graduated in Astoria, the “perfect place to grow up.”
It was 1961.
“We didn’t have a key to our front door. When we left at 7 o’clock or 8 o’clock in the morning, we never thought about coming home until it got dark, we never worried about a thing,” said Rick Williams, a 1961 Astoria graduate who lives in Lake Oswego.
“We walked or rode our bikes everywhere, and we went as far as Tapiola and the high school all the way to Astor School, Alderbrook, and never thought for a minute about our safety because we thought everything was fine. We had a great childhood and it was a great place to grow up.
“I am proud to be an Astorian.”
Williams recalled the simpler times as he gathered with other 1961 graduates for their 50th high school reunion.
What kind of country do we want to be?
That was the question David Findaque, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, posed to the North Coast Wednesday at the Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe in Astoria.
Prior to his presentation, he stopped by the office of The Daily Astorian, where he spoke candidly on safety, freedom and liberty 10 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“I would answer that question as, I think we know what kind of country we want to be, which is one that follows the rule of law, that safeguards freedom, not just for ourselves, but serves as an example for the rest of the world.” Fidanque said.
“But right now, our country is acting hypocritically. It’s not the first time, it may not be the last, but most of the world knows that.”
50 years ago — 1971
State support for Astoria’s sewage lagoon site firmed Friday when the state Environmental Quality Commission approved the lagoon at the old Hammond mill near Tongue Point in east Astoria. In so doing it accepted the Department of Environmental Quality’s recommendation.
But the U.S. Department of the Interior is still opposing Astoria’s site in favor of a location some 1,500 yards to the west.
City Manager Dale Curry said the City Council will consider the new development at its meeting tonight and determine what the city’s next step should be.
It almost doesn’t seem right.
It ruins the traditional image to be stopped by a police car with a flashing blue light rather than a flashing red light.
But that will be the case in Astoria from now on. Police vehicles in Astoria will be equipped with blue lights as well as red lights.
Acting Police Chief Charles Paetow announced Thursday that blue lights would be installed on four of the city’s patrol cars. The blue light will be located on the left side of each vehicle, he said.
75 years ago — 1946
Seven logging camps shutdown today in Clatsop and northern Tillamook counties and 6,000 workers were effected as the result of a strike called by the International Woodworkers of America.
A union spokesman in Portland said that 55 companies are involved in the dispute which resulted from the operators refusing to incorporating in contracts with the union a War Labor Board order of April 21, 1945, dealing with working hours per week.
Logging operators in Clatsop County said that the shutdown was complete with both loggers and truck drivers staying off the job. Negotiations on the issue have been conducted since March.
Loading of 2 million feet of lumber, a big order in these times of dwindling forests, began at Westport today as the seamen’s strike came to an end.
Five gangs of local longshoremen went to work on the freighter Robert M. T. Hunter, which arrived in Westport Monday for the large order of lumber.
An additional order of 600,000 feet of lumber is being stowed on the freighter Palducah Victory at Wauna. She was ready to sail when the strike was called, but received orders to pick up the additional lumber cargo.
WASHINGTON — Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser said today that a profit motive is necessary to win wars but that if Congress could devise a system whereby no one would profit during wartime he would go along.
About half of Astoria’s restaurant owners locked their front doors today in an unofficial “left handed” protest to the current OPA roll-back of prices.
Rumors that the protest closings were instituted by representatives of the Oregon State Association of Restaurant Owners or the national association were discounted today by Ransom D. Meinke, the secretary of the organization.
The deer hunting season opens Saturday morning with a larger than usual number of hunters expected to take to the Clatsop County woodlands in search of blacktail bucks, and many local hunters are leaving for Eastern Oregon to bag mule deer.
Hunting conditions in Clatsop County are not expected to be good, due to the long spell of dry weather, which causes buck deer to keep to the brush and makes tracking more difficult than when the ground is damp.
The dry weather also increases fire hazards and hunters have been warned to be particularly alert.
Chinook salmon escapement at Bonneville has been greatest since 1942, according to fish count statistics released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Apparently eager to get away from gillnet fishermen, salmon massed at the dam on Sept. 10 when the season opened. On that day fishy counters checked through 33,562 Chinook, 3,260 steelhead and 618 silverside, the daily record for the year for all the species except steelhead, and it was the month’s heaviest run of steelhead.