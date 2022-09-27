10 years ago this week — 2012
WARRENTON — A troop of Girl Scouts from Gresham and some families from Portland descended on the beach near the Peter Iredale shipwreck Saturday with a noble cause on their minds.
They were taking part in the latest statewide beach cleanup organized by SOLVE Oregon. The group was originally named as an acronym for Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism but has morphed into a broader group.
Volunteers removed an estimated 51,600 pounds of trash and recyclables and cleared more than 4 1/2 acres of invasive plants. Cleanups occurred at more than 100 sites in Oregon, with 12 projects still to take place.
It started as a trickle, but ended with a gush.
With increasing force, water spilled over the breached levee at Otter Point Thursday at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park as the tide rose throughout the day and returned a 34-acre wetland, once used as cattle-grazing ground, back to the Lewis and Clark River.
Last week’s levee-breaching capped a two-year project spearheaded by the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce and the National Park Service, intended to return tidal influences to a wetland that hadn’t seen any in more than 100 years.
WARRENTON — The event that started back in 1990 as just a little multischool gathering for a cross-country meet on the North Coast has turned into one of Clatsop County’s biggest fall attractions. And they’ve got the numbers to back it up.
Seaside cross-country coach Neil Branson: “I was talking with Doug Barker (Seaside Chamber of Commerce president), and he said, ‘This is the biggest event that nobody knows about. And we do fly under the radar, to a large extent.’”
The event is the 3-Course Challenge, the annual cross-country meet held at Camp Rilea and hosted by Seaside High School. Previously held just for high school teams, the meet is now open to middle schools and also has an open division for anyone who wants to be challenged by the course on the grounds of Camp Rilea.
Officials know debris from the March 2011 Japanese tsunami is on its way to Oregon shores. It’s just a matter of how much of it will actually arrive — and when.
Authorities say those questions are impossible to answer with any level of certainty. Reports that the 200-ton Japanese dock that washed ashore at Agate Beach in June was not alone in making its cross-Pacific journey has spurred attempts to locate them and track their movement.
50 years ago — 1972
SEASIDE — “‘Let’s go to the Seaside Clam Festival,’ you say?” “Sounds great... but what if it... aw, not a chance... daddy, it’s raining isn’t it?” But it wasn’t all this bad on Saturday, although the recent storm dampened the clam digging.
After a dismal start, the weatherman mercifully cooperated with sunny skies for the First Annual Seaside Clam Festival. Most people came prepared. Visibility, however, certainly could have been improved for at least a couple of undersized would-be clam diggers.
Operators of the Pacific Coach Line in Astoria gave a rundown on the status of their bus system Friday, listing possible ways to put more financial juice into the operation.
“Astoria needs a transit system,” said Jack Davies, who, with his wife, Sue, operates bus service throughout town from 6:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They said fares are up so far this year by 4%. Last year’s income was $15,000, but expenses totaled $17,000, they said. While this year appears better, the operators said they can’t go through another financial experience like last year’s.
GEARHART — Rosalind Andrews, who last November acquired a third-floor condominium unit in Gearhart with easement view rights, will go to court to protect her rights.
Her complaint, on file in the Clatsop County Clerk’s office, asks for a restraining order to enjoin North Coast Development and Hotel Gearhart from constructing a multistory apartment building that would cut off her view of Tillamook Head and Seaside to the south.
Andrews’ attorney, Eugene Feliz, of Portland, said that when she acquired the condominium, she also acquired easement rights to a view across property owned by the company.
“We feel that this is a flagrant violation of Mrs. Andrews’ property rights by the same people who granted her the easement in (the) first place,” Feliz said.
SEASIDE — The Seaside City Council Monday night passed an ordinance that expands the city by some 525 acres south of the former boundaries.
The action was taken after a public hearing in which none of the 40 or so residents in attendance voiced any opposition to the proposal. About 400 acres of the annexation become a planned recreational and residential development by Portland contractor Carl Halvorson.
The development, “The Trees,” could eventually provide 1,500 residential ponds fed by the Necanicum River and Circle Creek. The entire parcel of land will be residentially zoned except for a commercial zone for a Holiday Inn and a service station. The only discussion in Monday night’s meeting centered on Halvorson’s plan to construct an overflow channel to reduce highway flooding by the Necanicum River in the development.
75 years ago — 1947
The Pillsbury flour mill, which went on strike Aug. 14, was being cleaned up Monday, ready to start grinding flour.
Employees, who are affiliated with Local 1-18, International Longshoremen and Warehousemen’s union, Sunday night accepted the company’s proposals for settlement of the strike and agreed to go to work at once.
The company agreed to recognize Local 1-18 as the bargaining agent of its 150 mill and warehouse members; pay a wage increase of 6 cents an hour and pay an additional 5 cents an hour to warehouse employees if a committee, comprising management and union representatives, found that warehouse work was “mechanized.”
All employees, both day and night shift, reported to work Monday for cleaning up the mill. Practically all the employees were on hand. A few had moved out of town. During the strike, most of the mill workers were employed in local canneries.
SEASIDE — The ailment of Betty Rosenbalm, a 24-year-old Seaside girl who was flown to a Portland hospital Saturday, was tentatively confirmed as poliomyelitis by a Portland specialist Monday, according to Dr. Alton L. Alderman, Seaside physician, who accompanied the patient on her flight.
In reporting the diagnosis, Dr. Alderman pointed out that polio experts agreed that it is almost impossible to transmit the disease by personal exposure.
He said this was the first case reported here since 1938, when five cases occurred in one week.
For the first time in the 25-year history of the present Astoria water system, the main pipeline and distribution system are distributing the maximum amount of water they can handle during the present dry spell.
The water consumption reached the peak of the system’s capacity for the first time during a dry spell a month ago, receded during the rainy weather of early September and climbed to capacity again when the present dry spell began about two weeks ago.
Actually, water pressure is so low in some areas — near Tongue Point, hilltop areas and the west end — that inadequate supplies are being delivered to some consumers in those areas.
The city’s main pipeline from the Bear Creek watershed is rated at 5 million gallons of daily capacity.
Actually, according to city officials, normal wastage from breaks in the line and other sources reduce this amount by some 10% so that the system actually is able to deliver to consumers only some 4 to 4.5 million gallons daily. Bear Creek could carry more water. The lesser mains which distribute the water about the city are in many cases now delivering their maximum capacity.
The city system, due to the sliding ground which prevails here, averages some 200 breaks a year, city officials said.
Juvenile crime has increased in Clatsop County since the outbreak of World War II, but it is below the national average, Sheriff Paul Kearney has observed in several talks before local civic bodies and church groups.
The FBI has reported that since Pearl Harbor the juvenile crime rate has gone up 500% and that 50% of the crimes by juveniles are committed by children of about 15 years of age, the sheriff disclosed in his talks.
In the analysis of conditions leading to juvenile crime, the FBI found environment a contributing factor in 42% of cases; deep-seated emotional maladjustment in 28%; mental illness in 13%; getting “in bad” accidentally in 10% and various miscellaneous factors in 2%.