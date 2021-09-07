10 years ago this week — 2011
WARRENTON — Nicole Atchley watched her husband, Daniel, die in front of her.
His entire unit, the 2nd Virginia Regiment, lay scattered on the battlefield, wiped out by a single burst of cannon fire. Men darted behind trees, crouched in the dry grass and fired their muskets, accompanied by the pounding of drums and the screams of the maimed. It was pandemonium.
But the real nuisance was the rapidly warming weather, which made things a tad uncomfortable for the slain.
“They prefer to die in the shade,” said Atchley, pointing out “zombies” who sipped from their canteens and rejoined the fighting when spectators looked the other way.
The Atchleys, of Albany, drove in Friday morning to participate in the Northwest Civil War Council’s annual Civil War re-enactment, held every Labor Day weekend at Fort Stevens State Park for the last 23 years.
Several Astoria establishments already brew their own beer and at least two people somewhere in town are probably making wine in their basements.
Next up: vodka.
After an Astoria City Council meeting Tuesday night, the group of men behind Pacifick Distillers are one step closer to their goal of opening a vodka distillery in Astoria, at No. 1 Fourth Street, behind Burger King.
The City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application for Pacifick Distillers Tuesday.
“As someone who has a business that does sell spirits as well as wine and beer, the ... craft vodka business is a real burgeoning section of this,” said City Councilor Peter Roscoe, before voting to approve the liquor license application.
“I think this could be really exciting,” he added.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was already at the office when I received a call from publisher Steve Forrester from his home and managing editor Patrick Webb in Washington, D.C., telling me that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center and we should devote that day’s Daily Astorian to what they thought was a terrorist attack.
It was nearly 6 a.m. I turned on the TV to CNN and watched a second plane plow into the World Trade Center and the chaos that ensued. As mesmerizing as the coverage was, I had to get in gear and gather what I could for our readership.
But first, I had to design that day’s sports page. Talk about a challenge. The U.S. was under attack and yet we had to let people know what the local sports teams had accomplished the night before.
That done, I turned my attention to the Associated Press wire. As a member of the wire service, we all depend on each other to supply news in our coverage areas. In addition to acquiring the very latest written information before our deadline, I had to find the best photos to illustrate the catastrophe. Forrester and I worked on the headlines and layout over the next few days as we continued to deliver the latest available information to our reading public.
Many of the photos we chose have become iconic images of the mass destruction.
— Sue Cody, deputy managing editor
50 years ago — 1971
It’s over.
A 3,000-mile odyssey for 22 Green Berets retracing the steps of explorers Lewis and Clark ended at Fort Clatsop on Sunday. The end of the trip provokes mixed emotions, probably for all a relief that a four-month journey marked by danger and hardship is over but, in another sense, a letdown that a great adventure ended.
Capt. Bernard J. Harkins — he says he would rather be called “Berney” — commanded one of two boats of Green Berets. Harkins, from El Cajon, California, said his group faced many problems along the way from Missouri but he also said ingenuity pulled them through in every case.
He complained most about mosquitoes that made life miserable during the trek through North Dakota and Montana. “At Williston, N.D., there was a welcoming party there waiting for us — mosquitoes,” he said.
It seems that Lewis and Clark also experienced problems with mosquitoes and, according to their journals, the same places as the Green Berets did, Harkins said. “At specific campsites mentioned by Lewis and Clark we also found mosquitoes — they must be 50th generation descendants of the mosquitoes that bothered Lewis and Clark,” Harkins quipped.
But the pesky critters were not the only bond the Green Berets felt with the first explorers who made the journey west. Most of the Green Berets marveled that anybody could have made the trip without at least some of the modern conveniences the Green Berets had, that is, if you call 15-man assault boats and sleeping bags the modern conveniences.
The Astoria Planning Commission reacted favorably to the intent of an estimated $1.5 million 4.5- acre planned development on the Astoria waterfront Wednesday night. But it suggested that the developers apply for a zone change with the city and check their plans with the state before moving ahead.
A Rainier development firm has purchased property on the waterfront at Second Street and Marine Drive and also the old White Star Cannery north of the railroad tracks. The development calls for a service station, a mini-grocery store, restaurant, a 40-unit motel, marina sales, marina repair, private boat moorage for 92 stalls and 38 two-bedroom residential units, plus off-street parking for the development.
CANNON BEACH — Haystack summer program has been saved.
Portland State University will sponsor the summer education program previously conducted by the Portland-based Division of Continuing Education here. Verification of sponsorship by PSU’s newly created Department of Continuing Education.
Budgetary cutbacks for DCE ordered by the state Legislature have spelled doom for numerous adult-education programs. One of them was to be the popular Haystack project, which has been held for three summers at Cannon Beach Grade School.
75 years ago — 1946
One hundred years ago today the U.S. Navy sailing schooner Shark cracked upon Peacock spit and a part of her wreckage, including a deck gun, washed ashore at what has since been Cannon Beach.
All hands aboard the vessel, which was outbound, reached the shore. The cannon was abandoned by the Navy, presumably after proper salvage surveys, and has since then, like a good watchdog, stood guard with his nose pointed defiantly into the beautiful western skies of Cannon Beach.
People of Cannon Beach today were surprised that the hundredth anniversary should arouse attention. There were no ceremonies, but people like to talk about being 100 years old.
Aimo H. Green, who lives at 230 Nehalem in Astoria, is Clatsop County’s sport salmon champion of 1946.
Green won first prize of $234 in the Clatsop County “Slave” Salmon Derby Sunday night at the end of two days of eager trolling by 468 entrants. His salmon, weighing 38 pounds 3 ½ ounces, was hooked off Point Ellice Sunday.
Two articles in the current issue of the Oregon Historical Quarterly deal with Astoria and north shore.
Mildred Colbert, a native of Ilwaco, Washington, is author of an article, entitled, “Naming and Early Settlement of Ilwaco, Wash.” A second article, entitled, “Beginnings of the Labor Movement in the Northwest,” is written by Harry W. Stone, of Waldport, and deals with the early history of fish strikes and with the formation of the Columbia River Fishermen’s Protective Union, as well as other labor organizations.
The article on Ilwaco’s name develops the interesting contention that Mayor Norman Howerton’s city was named after a big Indian sturgeon fisherman and not a fishsmoking goggled-eyed Chinook princess.
Ed Parsons, the manager of radio station KAST and air enthusiast, has been appointed an agent of the Port of Astoria to manage the former naval airport now in the hands of the Port Commission.
Parsons will attend airport management meetings in the Northwest as a representative of the Port and will advise on aviation regulations and developments.
Local meat markets today said that their supply of meat for the immediate future was more uncertain than at any time during World War II and Office of Price Administration I.
“We have no pork. We have no beef,” said Swift and Company. Not until Friday will the local Swift and Company branch receive more meat from Portland. Its Astoria branch is also out of veal. For the present, the mutton supply is plentiful, but may decline in the future.