10 years ago this week — 2009
The Gannaway brothers have lost faith in the nation’s leadership.
But they haven’t lost their sense of humor.
At the Tax Day “tea party” in Astoria Wednesday, Jim Gannaway dressed as a minuteman, carrying a musket and sign that read: “Taxation without representation is tyranny.”
And Tim Gannaway, who appeared to be wearing nothing more than a barrel with suspenders, held a sign that said “Taxation with representation ain’t so hot either.”
The Warrenton jewelers joined more than 100 people outside the Astoria post office to protest liberal government taxation and spending.
The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners last Wednesday voted to adopt a plan for removal of household hazardous waste, setting the table for the county to have a permanent location for disposal of hazardous materials.
“This will give us a permanent local opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste legally and safely,” said Laura Leebrick, government and corporate affairs manager for Western Oregon Waste.
The plan calls for a permanent collection station, probably at the WOW transfer station on Williamsport Road, designed to handle unwanted oil, paint, cleaning solvents, antifreeze, pesticides and other hazardous materials found in most homes.
Hammond seafood processor Point Adams Packing Co. has been fined $75,000 for allowing chicken remains to be illegally dumped into the Columbia River for about six months in 2003-04.
50 years ago — 1969
St. Mary Hospital, an Astoria medical institution for 89 years, will close down March 1, 1970, because of economic difficulties, the Sisters of Charity of Providence announced.
The announcement said the “duplication of services” of St. Mary and the Columbia Hospital was the main reason for the financial troubles. Officials said St. Mary lost $26,000 in 1967 and $44,000 in 1968. They said loans on the hospital’s books total $307,000, funds which had to be borrowed over the years to meet operating costs.
The hospital, which began July 30, 1880, has 51 beds, less than half of which were occupied last year, officials said.
The idea of the Astoria School District merging with four nearby school districts met with favor at the Astoria district board meeting Monday night. Although no formal stand was adopted, it was agreed that Astoria board members will attend a meeting called for Tuesday, April 22, in Seaside. Other districts in the proposed merger are Seaside, Olney, Warrenton and Lewis and Clark.
Astoria may have an entry in San Francisco’s Crab Cooking Olympics, May 19-20.Dr.
Ed Harvey, seafood epicure and administrator of Otter Trawl Commission said Thursday a young man has come forward to carry the local colors to the Bay city. Harvey doesn’t want to release the man’s name yet, though.
San Francisco has invited Astoria and 24 other U.S. Seaport cities to enter the Crab Cooking Olympics at Fisherman’s Wharf.
Several officials of the new Clatsop Intergovernmental Council said Wednesday night the Columbia River will probably have to be the ultimate source for more water for coastal Clatsop County.
County Commissioner Verne Stratton told CIC representatives in Astoria, “We’re on the verge of our using our fresh water to capacity,” perhaps in the next 10 years.
75 years ago — 1944
All was quiet among Astoria halibut boats today, after opening Saturday of the season marred by a dispute between halibut fishermen and the OPA which fishermen claim has set an intolerably-low ceiling on their fish.
Ten Clatsop County men are included on the list of prisoners of war which was recently released to the International Red Cross by the war and navy departments. All of the men are prisoners of the Japanese.
Kenneth Weaver, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Weaver, is reported missing in air action in the European area since April 1, according to official word received by the well-known Astoria boy’s parents here Saturday from the war department.
A price dispute between the office of price administration and west coast halibut fishermen has resulted in a coast-wide tieup of about 600 boats, with 12 to 15 of them operating out of this port.
H.A. Dunlop, director of the International Fisheries commission office in Seattle, said fresh halibut, which would under normal circumstances begin coming on the market within the next two or three days, will be off the nation’s diet until the tieup ends.
Two new 80-foot power scows, built at the CRPA shipyard for the big packing company’s Alaska operations, were set to sail from Astoria Friday in tow of the seagoing tugs Mercury and Ocean Queen, carrying 29 men to Naknek on Bristol bay.
The company’s cannery will be prepared by these men, and 10 others who left a week ago, for opening of the 30-day Alaska season about June 25. The vanguard of CRPA employees who left earlier traveled by steamer to Anchorage from Seattle, and were flown to Naknek from Anchorage. They included Edward L. Morris, Orville W. Henderson, Robert E. Wright, Arthur H. Hendrickson, Walter E. Boyd, Roy Arthur Fager, Dan G. Whealdon, Arvid Olson, Ray Charles Stump and Matt Jussila.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.