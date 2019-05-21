10 years ago this week — 2009
SEASIDE — They came, and they built it.
Actually, more than 110 volunteers came Saturday to Broadway Park and built four playgrounds for kids ages 2 through 12.
They grappled with diagrams, sorted out nuts, bolts and washers; pieced together parts with names like “gizmo panel” and “bubble panel”; searched for missing equipment; and worked in teams to construct wave slides, tunnels and swing sets.
“I was up at 6:30 this morning.” said Brian Mihalek, of Seaside. “I couldn’t wait to get here.”
“This town has really been good to my kids, and I want to give something back,” added Mihalek, who has two children.
With perfect weather and lots of perseverance, the playgrounds gradually came together.
The Coast Guard has stepped into the fray on Bradwood Landing’s already complicated problem of how to prevent juvenile fish from being sucked up into liquefied natural gas delivery tankers along with the ballast water.
Bradwood Landing project developer NorthernStar Natural Gas Inc. of Houston has gone several rounds with federal and state fish and wildlife agencies over what methods might be used to screen the ballast water intake to protect fish.
Armed Forces Day was a day to remember American veterans as more than 100 people filled Clatsop Post 12 of the American Legion in Astoria on Saturday. There were Pearl Harbor survivors, a former prisoner of war, a Gold Star Father, local politician, and many other citizens.
Armed Forces Day was started in 1949 to honor all of the country’s armed services, replacing separate days celebrating each branch of service.
The flags from each military service, plus the POW-MIA flag and the U.S. Flag, were presented in a ceremony. Each flag was carried by a representative of that service and accompanied by the service song.
Undaunted by blustery winds and the threat of rain Monday afternoon, dozens of well-wishers attended the grand opening of the Astoria Bicentennial Celebration committee’s new headquarters.
CHINOOK, Wash. — This week, the Wildlife Center of the North Coast released 14 California brown pelicans that were stranded in this winter’s snowstorms and taken in for treatment.
In December and January, the Olney wildlife center received 35 ailing, emaciated and frostbitten pelicans that didn’t make it to California before the bitter cold hit Oregon. The birds were part of a major stranding event that affected an estimated 300-400 pelicans in the region.
50 years ago — 1969
The Coast Guardsman of the Year award was presented to C.M. “Crash” Causley, the only remaining enlisted helicopter pilot in the Coast Guard, Saturday night at the Astoria Coast Guard League annual dinner.
Chief Causley, who will wrap up a 28-year career when he retires in August, has seen duty with 13 units, logging more than 7,350 hours, and is presently assigned to the Astoria Air Station.
Plans for construction of a $3 million condominium at Seaside have been announced by Richard Boyer and Cox Inc., a Portland real estate firm.
The condominium, to be called Seaside House, will be constructed on approximately five acres of land at the west end of the Seaside Golf Course.
Relief may be in sight for farmers in the Jewell area who have in the past suffered crop damage from herds of foraging elk. Sen. Mark Hatfield’s Washington, D.C., office announced that the Department of Interior had just okayed a grant to purchase land in the area to be devoted to grazing grounds for the elk.
Whether or not the Port of Astoria should continue to grow was the main question at the port budget meeting Tuesday night. On the one hand, Frank Hoagland, chairman, felt that since the port is in good financial condition, it should not at this time approve a budget that would require going beyond the 6 percent limitation.
On the other hand, Ted Hodges, port manager, and several of the commissioners felt it was important to avoid slipping back into the situation the port found itself in about a decade ago, at which point it was generally agreed the port was deteriorated, and a bleak business proposition.
SAFI, Morocco — Thor Heyerdahl, and his 3,000 B.C. model papyrus boat set out across the Atlantic Friday. The Norwegian explorer has never tested his 15-ton reed basket and admits he doesn’t know how to steer it.
A fire, which apparently had been smoldering for some time, erupted this morning at Sid’s Super Market, Seaview, Wash., shortly after 8 when Joseph Gisler, general contractor working on an addition to the building, opened the back door, according to George Gradt, Long Beach fire chief.
TODAY’S CHUCKLE — Old age is like everything else: to make a success of it you’ve got to start young.
75 years ago — 1944
An opossum, very rare in this part of the country, was killed Wednesday on the road to the Crown-Willamette camp. It was found in the road by George Crandall, who is a native of Missouri where there are lots of the pouch-bearing animals and declares he “knows one when he sees it.” The animal had evidently been run over by a car.
Crandall says it was in fine condition with a good coat of fur. He has never heard of any of these animals being in this part of the country, as they are usually found in the south. However, it is reported that many years ago, a live opossum was brought in from the Sugar Loaf.
Safe crackers forced an entry to the City Lumber and Supply company office at Twenty-second and Commercial streets some time Monday night or early this morning, jimmied the strong box and left with cash and securities believed to value over $2,000.
Uniontown firemen effected the rescue of a high-climbing house cat from a tree near the corner of Floral and Columbia avenues Saturday afternoon without incident. Before a large and appreciative audience the firefighters demonstrated the bag approach to the problem — one fireman climbing aloft and sacking the cat and letting it down by a rope to his co-worker on the ground. The cat had been in the tree about 24 hours and had disturbed nearby residents Friday night with its cry for help.
Most of the city proceeds from the present paper salvage drive will be turned over to Young Astoria Inc. for establishment of the teenage center, it was announced today by Mrs. A.J. Antonich, city chairman. Collection in the drive is now completed in communities outside of Astoria, according to Mrs. C.L. Rogers of Hammond, county chairman.
Formal approval by the Secretary of the Navy of the project to rebuild the highway between Astoria and the new naval hospital on Young’s river was received this morning by the state highway commission, according to a telephone message from Chief Engineer Baldock to Commissioner Merle R. Chessman.
SEATTLE — The Boeing Aircraft company today disclosed it has produced 5,000 B-17 Flying Fortresses at the Seattle plant since Pearl Harbor with announcement that a ship dubbed “Five Grand” rolled off the production line Saturday.
All of Clatsop County’s large lumber mills including Westport and Wauna Lumber companies, the Prouty Lumber and Box company in Warrenton and the O’Brien-Gram Spruce mill in Astoria were shut down today as the employees joined other northwest millmen in protesting a recent WLB wage decision.
