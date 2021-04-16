When it comes to storytelling, Nehalem author Shawn Brigl finds inspiration daily.
Sometimes it’s as simple as a silly conversation with her husband while they are out crabbing on the bay. Other times, a story unfolds while she’s on the beach looking through tide pools.
Journaling about regular moments helped launch Brigl’s side gig as a children’s book author. She published her first two books last fall. A third one — inspired by her new puppy — is set to publish in the coming weeks. A digital Kindle version is available to purchase through Amazon.
“(The ideas) just come and I write them down. I have a piece of paper in my drawer with ideas,” Brigl said. “It’s whatever pops into my mind and I go with it.”
One of Brigl’s first books, “Little Red Chair and Big Blue Boat’s Day on the Bay!,” follows a personified chair and boat as they set out on the water to learn how to catch crabs. The story harkens to an experience Brigl, 60, had while crabbing with her husband.
She was sitting on a “little red chair on the bow” of their boat when her husband called out, “Hey little red chair.” She responded with, “Yes, big blue boat?”
“We were talking silly like that and I thought, ‘That sounds like a great story.’ … I pretty much wrote it sitting on the boat. You fine tune it once you get your notes down,” Brigl said.
The idea for her second book, “Let’s Go See What Comes from the Sea!,” dawned on her while she was walking along the beach with her family finding treasures, such as jellyfish and sea shells.
Brigl’s latest book, “Lil’ Dottie’s First Day on the Farm!,” was inspired by one of the two new puppies her family recently adopted.
“We have chickens and horses and cats … and it just came to me that everything was new to her — and the way she’d look and act and run, it would be a cute story,” Brigl said.
Each of the books focuses on teaching young children about the world around them. Brigl crafted the stories to allow families to actually do the same things as they read about in the books, she said.
“That was the whole point in my mind,” Brigl said. “I wanted to teach them on their level and not just be imagining … I’ll make it easier for them to learn how and understand how — the young ones especially.”
Brigl, who owns her own vacation rental cleaning and maintenance company, said she has long dreamt of publishing her own books. She wrote the text for her first two books years ago, though she waited to release them while looking for a publishing company.
She pursued traditional publishing options but found them to be expensive and difficult. Eventually she learned about Kindle Direct Publishing, a free self-publishing platform that links directly with Amazon and other online bookstores.
“My friend lives in the Philippines and he bought it through Apple. He’s sent me a video of their daughter listening while he reads,” Brigl said.
Around the same time, the coronavirus pandemic caused business at High Tide Home Cleaning & Yard Maintenance to slow down. Fewer people were using vacation rentals so Brigl had less demands from her day job. That freedom opened up more time to focus on publishing her stories.
“I would have done it, it just would have taken me longer because we were busy,” Brigl said. “I had a golden opportunity during COVID, so I thought, ‘What the heck? I won’t have to wait until winter when it slows down.’”
In her own home, Brigl’s books are a hit, especially with her 2-year-old granddaughter.
“She just loves them … The crabbing one has crabs falling off the boat, and she points her finger and says, ‘Cabs! Cabs!’ ” Brigl said. “It’s fun to give to the grandkids. It’s something grandma did and it’s something they can have. And she really enjoys reading it with Poppy, her dad or her mom.”
Brigl said she plans to cut back on her cleaning and maintenance business this year to focus more on her farm, family and books. She is already noticing more everyday moments that might make good fodder for her next story.
“Our other puppy is brown and white … and his name is Captain Jack Sparrow because he has a brown patch over his eye,” Brigl said. “I’m thinking Captain Jack on the high seas.”