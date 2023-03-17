 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: A 'creative community'

Greg and Carrie Bond

Greg and Carrie Bond opened Studio138 on March 3 in Seaside. The gallery shows paintings, photography, pottery, woodworking and jewelry.

 Nancy McCarthy

Studio138, Seaside’s newest art gallery in the historic Gilbert District, is meant to be a community gathering space, according to owners Greg and Carrie Bond.

They envision offering a space downstairs in the Wheatley-Desler Building where original paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery and sculptures are sold, while artists conduct workshops upstairs.

Paper napkin rose

Portland area artist Arnold World folds paper napkins to make intricate roses. His work is on display at Studio138 in Seaside.
Studio138 logo

Seaside’s newest gallery, Studio138, got its name by combining the owners’ favorite numbers. Greg Bond’s number is eight, while Carrie Bond’s favorite is 13. Together, they form part of Seaside’s zip code, 97138.
Carrie Bond by painting

Carrie Bond, co-owner of Studio138, stands near a set of photos by Ashland wildlife photographer Dan Elster.
'Wave Action'

Sarah Hammond’s abstract painting “Wave Action,” displayed at Studio138 as a triptych, evokes the feeling of waves.

Nancy McCarthy is a former editor of the Cannon Beach Gazette and Seaside Signal and a former reporter for The Astorian. She serves on the Cannon Beach City Council.

