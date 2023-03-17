Weekend Break: A 'creative community'

Seaside’s newest gallery, Studio138, got its name by combining the owners’ favorite numbers. Greg Bond’s number is eight, while Carrie Bond’s favorite is 13. Together, they form part of Seaside’s zip code, 97138.
Studio138, Seaside’s newest art gallery in the historic Gilbert District, is meant to be a community gathering space, according to owners Greg and Carrie Bond.
They envision offering a space downstairs in the Wheatley-Desler Building where original paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery and sculptures are sold, while artists conduct workshops upstairs.
A few tables and chairs will be set up for people to browse art books while sipping coffee or tea. At night, the gallery might turn into a venue for writers to read poetry or local musicians to play jazz and blues. “We’re trying to make this a creative community,” Greg said.
The gallery’s artworks are by Northwest artists, many of whom Greg Bond met when he shot and edited video for Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Emmy-winning program, “Oregon Art Beat,” for 32 years.
“Every single artist in here — we either have something of theirs in our home or we would have something of theirs in our home,” said Carrie Bond. Along with Greg Bond’s experience with artists, Carrie Bond knows retail. Her family operated the Camp Sherman store near the Metolius River. The Bonds decided to combine their knowledge and create a gallery.
“Greg’s retired, and I’m trying to get there,” said Carrie, who taught fifth grade at Pacific Ridge School last year and is a substitute teacher this year. “We just don’t see ourselves sitting around doing nothing.”
The gallery’s name, Studio138, comes from the couple’s favorite numbers: Greg Bond’s is eight and Carrie Bond’s is 13.
“At first it was going to be Studio813,” Greg said. “But Carrie was walking home from teaching one day and realized that the zip code in Seaside is 97138. So from there on out her number got top billing.”
In Seaside, the Bonds have found fellow gallery owners have been welcoming, especially Denise Fairweather, owner of Fairweather House and Gallery. Fairweather helped promote the gallery during the Seaside Art Walk earlier this month, following the ribbon cutting and official opening of Studio138 on March 3.
In October, they hope to turn the lobby of the Desler Building, into a ballroom for Seaside’s first “Boo Ball,” an adult dance party on Halloween.
“We’re working on all kinds of things, Carrie Bond said. “We love to throw parties.”
Although they just opened the gallery, the Bonds already are planning a super-sized community event. They plan to reboot the Seaside Jazz Festival in March 2024, raising money for a scholarship fund established to honor the late Kyle Rieger, a Seaside High School music teacher who was killed in a car crash last year.
After living in the Portland area, the couple moved to Las Vegas to be with family but returned to Oregon in July 2021. They were married on the beach last January.
“We opted for Seaside to be closer to the beach,” Carrie Bond said. “I love to walk. We love being in a town where you can walk to everything.”
Carrie pointed to a sketch of the late Oregon Poet Laureate William Stafford, done by Portland artist Tomasz Misztal. Stafford’s son, Kim Stafford, also a former Oregon Poet Laureate, sent the sketch to the Bonds, with a poem he had written, titled, “Why the Beach?”
The poem describes what it’s like to be close to the ocean. “You can be simply you,” the poem reads.
Carrie Bond said there’s another line that she particularly likes. It needs no explanation to those who live on the coast.
“And when you said, ‘I am going to the beach,’ no one said, ‘Why?’” the poem continues.
“That line is so true,” she said.
Nancy McCarthy is a former editor of the Cannon Beach Gazette and Seaside Signal and a former reporter for The Astorian. She serves on the Cannon Beach City Council.