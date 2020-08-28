It can be sunny and beautiful outside but as we’re still amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there’s concern about eating indoors — even at cafes, bakeries and bistros. Many of us have been trying take-out or delivery but sometimes we just want to feel a little more normal. Luckily, some restaurants have outdoor seating, whether already outfitted with decks and patios or making use of parking lots, sidewalks and closed streets. Here are some of those restaurants in north Clatsop County with open-air dining.
Astoria
Astoria is making good use of its outdoor spaces.
There’s always the fun-for-kids Bowpicker at 16th and Duane streets. Line up outside and order from a real boat to get your unremarkable tuna fish & chips. Social distance on the sidewalk or at a bit of nearby grass. Heading toward town on the waterfront, Mo’s has panoramic views and table service on their riverside deck (no reservations, first come, first served).
You can still get your coffee fix, sandwiches and salads at Street 14 Café. Preorder your items online (street14cafe.com) for pick-up and commandeer one of their sidewalk picnic tables strewn along Commercial Street, as well as 14th Street. Across the street, on the corner of Marine Drive, it’s fresh seafood at Northwest Wild Products and Hurricane Ron’s where outdoor seating charmingly attempts other-than-the-sidewalk setting with plants and flowers.
Crossing Marine Drive, you can perch on nearby steps or stand to enjoy your French fries or cones from Frite & Scoop. Also found on the waterfront are Astoria Brewing Co. with table service at a handful of umbrella-shaded tables and Buoy Beer Co. that has taken over its front entrance next to the trolley tracks with table service at awning-covered picnic tables. Some folks congregate near the fire-pit for their handcrafted sandwiches and burgers, rockfish fish and chips and beer. Further downriver, you can wine and dine on delectable small plate offerings or heartier entrees such as salmon, cioppino or filet mignon on the deck at Bridgewater Bistro with its stunning view of the Astoria Bridge. At the Port of Astoria Marina Seafood Market, order your fresh seafood at the window and find a picnic table overlooking the moored boats and bridge.
Back into downtown, across from the bus plaza on Ninth Street, Curry & Coco has a few bistro tables in front to indulge in either Thai or Cuban food. I know, it sounds crazy, but everything’s yummy, no matter which cuisine you try. In the center of town on 10th Street, the walls are open and the sidewalk is crowded with tables at Astoria Coffee House & Bistro, still serving their tasty breakfasts, lunches and dinners. There are plenty of food carts on 10th and 12th streets and perhaps a short stop and perch is in order at one of two barrel tables at Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar before heading up Duane Street to Fort George Brewery & Public House for the all-time favorite pizza. The entrance in now on 15th Street, and reservations are encouraged for the limited seating on the second-story deck with its bird’s eye view of town and the Columbia River.
Warrenton
The Uptown Café on U.S. Highway 101 takes advantage of its mini-mall location with tables secluded from foot-traffic. The restaurant features scrumptious homemade food. This is the place for variety, none of which skimps on quality or quantity. You’ve got your Benedicts or biscuits and gravy, crisp salads, soups, spilling-over-the-sides nachos, luscious baby back ribs and even vegetarian and vegan friendly options.
Gearhart
Even if you’re not a golfer, the Sand Trap Pub at McMenamin’s Gearhart Hotel and Golf Links serves McMenamin’s hand-crafted ale and good-old fashioned American food — burgers, fries, shakes, salads, BLTs and clubhouse sandwiches on the deck overlooking the greens.
Seaside
Find Maggie’s on the Prom suitably away from the crowds either at tables on the patio overlooking the Promenade, dunes and ocean or tucked away under the trees. On the quiet U Street, the Osprey Café is open for coffee or lattes, and delicious, inventive breakfasts and lunches inside to be delivered to you in to-go cartons at picnic tables on the sidewalk or in the parking lot. Don’t be surprised to find unusual, delightful menu items here. Indonesian? Korean? Mexican? American too, such as blueberry pancakes and bacon, soups, sandwiches, baked goods and desserts. Next door, U Street Pub & Eatery has burgers and bar food but with a “No Mask No Problem” policy.
A bit out of town on Roosevelt Drive (or coming into town from U.S. Highway 26) there’s seating around a fire pit for your burgers, shakes and hot dogs at Ruby’s Roadside Grill.
Also on Roosevelt Drive, great burgers, tuna steak sandwiches and generally terrific bar food are sold at the Relief Pitcher.
