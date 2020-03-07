This year, Josephson’s Smokehouse celebrates its 100th year of smoking fish.
Store owner Mike Josephson is the fourth generation of his family to lead the store. Throughout the smokehouse’s duration, Josephson and his family have adapted through changing times and conditions to continue the family’s tradition of welcoming visitors into the historic shop.
Humble beginnings
Josephson’s great grandfather, Jacob Baker, fished in the lower Columbia River during the 1870s. In the 1880s, one-fifth of Astorians were fishers, according to the U.S. Census. At the time, there were over 39 canneries along the lower Columbia River.
In 1883, Astoria was called the fishing capital of the world. More than 630,000 cases of salmon were packed that year, the equivalent of 43 million pounds.
The building that houses the smokehouse was built in 1898 as part of the Marshall J. Kinney Cannery, which at the time was the largest fish cannery in the world. Kinney’s cannery was located between 5th and 6th Street on the Astoria waterfront. Now, all that is left of the cannery is the building where the smokehouse stands. Only the boiler, pilings and ballast rocks remain.
For 30 years, the Josephson building housed the head offices of the Columbia River Fishermen’s Protective Union. The union, organized in 1875, was considered by many the heart and soul of Astoria. Members pushed for higher prices for fish, and worked to improve safety, navigation and salmon conservation.
The business grows
The union faced significant environmental challenges in the 20th century, with upstream dams, irrigation gates and toxic industrial discharge. In the 1930s, the union initiated the first significant legal action against polluters on the river. In 1938, Anton Josephson purchased the building and moved his smoked salmon business into what is now the smokehouse.
Mike’s father, Cecil, fished for 43 years in the salmon gillnet fishery. In 1955, he began buying salmon in small quantities from fishermen that he knew from his many years of commercial fishing.
Located directly behind Josephson’s Smokehouse was the old White Star Salmon and Tuna Cannery. After it closed in 1953, Cecil became the cannery’s caretaker and was allowed to buy salmon in the facility. A fire destroyed the cannery in 1973.
The Josephson Fish Co. built a new fish purchasing facility at the foot of 11th Street in 1972. During the 1970s the company purchased gillnet salmon from 225 fishermen.
Some were very steady in delivering to Cecil. The biggest purchases came in August, September and October. Shorter fishing periods occurred in February, March and May.
Mike’s connection
“The thing that means so much to me, is knowing the fishermen and their families,” Mike said.
One would think that Mike’s destiny in the fish business had been preordained. His family had been early fishermen, cannery workers, fish buyers and fish smokers. Mike had other ideas. He wanted to get far away from Astoria. He joined the Navy. He studied at the University of Hawaii. He was focused on the future. He studied computers and mathematics. He aimed to get a doctorate in mathematics and become a math professor, not a fish seller.
“I saw the fish business as something that belonged to my parents. They carried on smoking fish in the old-world fashion of my Finnish grandparents. I never saw my future there,” Mike said.
Yet his memories of the smokehouse go back to his childhood, where he would help with tasks like scaling off rust on the smokehouse’s old iron hooks.
Mike’s grandmother, Signey, could be cranky and seldom thought he worked as hard or fast as she wanted him to, he said.
Mike’s dad, Cecil “was a man’s man. (He) always wore the standard work clothes of the day. I wanted to be different,” Mike said. “I paid attention to the fashion of the time. I didn’t want to dress like a fish guy. I had my sites set on the nascent computer business. I never saw it intersecting with the fish business.”
A change comes about
About 40 years ago, Mike’s mother, Avis Jacobson, told Mike that his father wasn’t feeling well and that he needed a little help at the smokehouse. One thing led to another and Mike took the helm of the family business.
For years, Mike and his wife, Linda Josephson, ran the smokehouse.
“We were a good team,” Mike said. “We have all sorts of old records. Linda and I used to talk about going through all of them and making a roster of all the kids who had worked for us. There must have been hundreds. I remember each of them.”
Mike runs the Josephson Smokehouse on his own now. He’s proud of his legacy in the fish business. Although it wasn’t his intended course, he’s had a meaningful life and lasting friendships that date back to his childhood in Astoria “kicking the can and shooting hoops.”
Mike said he thinks his parents and grandparents would be proud that their little smokeshop continues to craft smoked fish.
Expanding the business
Over the years, the family adapted to and learned from challenges in the fishing industry.
In 1982, like his grandfather Anton in 1920, Mike had visions of expanding the product line at Josephson’s Smokehouse.
A horizontal airflow smokehouse was purchased by AFO, allowing the company to begin smoking a variety of fish and shellfish local to the Columbia River and Pacific coast.
“When you live and breathe the fish business and enjoy it why not continue and adapt to all the changing rules, regulations and fish availability?” Mike said.
Cold smoked salmon jerky was made in Anton’s old-fashioned smokehouse. The Oregon State University Seafoods Laboratory helped Josephson’s develop a shelf-stable version of the jerky.
In 2009, Mike was invited to test process jerky in an Enviro-Pak smokehouse facility in Clackamas. The visit led to “a leap of faith purchase,” Mike said.
Today Josephson’s uses all three smokehouses: Grandpa Anton’s old-fashioned smokehouse, the AFOs smokehouse and the Enviro-Pak smokehouse.
“There have been hundreds of contributions to the products made at Josephson’s Smokehouse by employees, customers, fish processing companies, regulators, processing authorities, and people who love food,” Mike said. “We are thankful for and are indebted to these people and entities.”
Commemorating history
Mike looks forward to honoring the 100th year of business. The business plans on hosting a celebration later this year.
“We (Josephson Smokehouse) were a tiny slice of the fish business that once covered the riverfront,” Mike said. “But we are still here. We are still smoking and selling fish. It’s pretty something, 100.”
