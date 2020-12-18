Astoria is one big attic. The souvenirs of this town’s long history are scattered among homes and archives. One of my most surprising discoveries is the “Budget March” — three pages of sheet music dedicated to the Astoria Daily Budget, a newspaper that my grandfather and his partners acquired in 1919.
During the 1990s someone brought me this piece of sheet music. I had lost track of it until a few weeks ago. While cleaning out her music stand, my wife came across it.
Last Saturday morning, an audience of eight heard this music played — probably for the first time in more than 100 years. Listening to it on the Yamaha grand piano in the McTavish Room of the Liberty Theatre was a keen delight. It is a sprightly and uplifting tune. “It is fun to play,” said Vincent Centeno, a local pianist who studied the score for pianoforte and rendered it for us.
The march was composed in 1903 by Albert William Utzinger, 14 years after John Philip Sousa composed the famed march, “The Washington Post.” During that period, some 100 American newspapers had marches written for them. The Astoria Daily Budget was certainly one of the smallest newspapers to receive this kind of attention.
Writing in the spring 2003 issue of Cumtux, the quarterly magazine of the Clatsop County Historical Society, Robert Utzinger noted the musical work of his versatile ancestor. “In 1903, he composed the ‘Budget March,’ which he dedicated to the Astoria Daily Budget newspaper. The newspaper, commenting on the publication of the ‘Budget March,’ stated that ‘Mr. Utzinger on numerous occasions has directed musical affairs in the city with much success.’ They further wrote: ‘One of the best brass bands that Astoria ever had was organized and controlled by Al Utzinger under the name of the Western Amateur Brass Band.’” The composer and musician was one of four Utzinger brothers who emigrated from Switzerland in the 19th century.
Centeno suspects there was a band arrangement for the “Budget March.”
Listening to this music while Hailey Hoffman, The Astorian’s visual journalist, captured Centeno’s playing, I had the feeling that 1903 was speaking to us. The upbeat feeling of this music was more suited to the music hall than the military parade ground. It is a product of that decade prior to the outbreak of the first global war that would typify the 20th century.
