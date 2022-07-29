Weekend Break: A night at the opera

For some, the thought of attending a chamber opera seems intimidating, but one local performance group wants to change that.
Whether it puts on a full production — complete with costumes, makeup, sets and props — or a small concert performance, Cascadia Chamber Opera in Astoria aspires to make a night at the opera accessible, particularly to new audiences.
“We do operas in English, and we tend to keep them lighter in nature and on the shorter side,” Bereniece Jones-Centeno, co-founder and artistic director of Cascadia Chamber Opera, said.
This weekend, the group will present two performances of “The Banshee.” Composed by Daniel Daly, the lively opera speculates on the origin of a legendary Irish creature.
Over the course of an hour, the chamber opera tells the story of a witch, whose quest for power leads her from one depravity to the next until she transforms into a banshee. Playing the titular character is Emma Jones, a first-year opera student at the University of Oregon.
“‘The Banshee’ is a very dynamic, exciting and unique show,” Jones said. “It tells a really powerful story about the triumph of goodness in the human spirit. If you like stories about the supernatural, about good versus evil, and a little bit of spookiness, this is definitely the show for you,” she added.
The show’s composer and performers are all Oregonians. Jennifer Crockett, executive director of the Liberty Theatre in Astoria, plays clarinet in the opera’s orchestra. Daly will also be at the show to answer audience questions.
Jones, who is performing in Astoria for the first time, underscores The Banshee’s accessibility. “I feel like it brings a freshness to opera,” she said.
Established just over a decade ago as a summer outlet for local artists, the opera has kept its community focus. “It’s a pretty big deal to have an opera company in a town our size,” Jones-Centeno said. “We do at least one opera every year.”
Other ventures for the group include “pint-sized opera” sessions. The company’s first such performance, with individual singers performing assorted arias, took place in May, opening to great enthusiasm. “People were asking, ‘When’s the next one?,’” Jones-Centeno said. The group plans to resume the program in September.
By limiting its size, Cascadia Chamber Opera aims to more easily take productions on tour. The ensemble is also able to perform in smaller venues.
In Astoria, the group is based at the nonprofit Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts. Carol Smith, the organization’s publicity chair, finds the work of Cascadia Chamber Opera at the Larsen Center remarkable. “It’s just excellent quality and the community really appreciates them,” Smith said.