Weekend Break: A sailor's respite

During their golden age in the mid-19th century, American whaling ships traveled around the world in search of a big payday.
Thousands of whales, particularly sperm whales, were hunted for their precious blubber and spermaceti oil — used for candles, lanterns and fuel that lit the streets of 1800s America.
Traveling thousands of miles at sea without another ship in sight was extremely isolating. Sailors would leave port knowing they may not see their homes again for years — the Nile infamously broke records in the 1850s and 1860s for a voyage that lasted 11 years.
Crews could wait for weeks at a time for a whale to pass by. They would pass the time on the deck of the ship singing, dancing or creating art forms like scrimshaw, intricate carvings typically done in bone or ivory objects.
However, when two whaling vessels spotted each other on the horizon, there was an opportunity to socialize. This became known as attending a “gam.”
Participating in a gam was unique to the whaling industry, and it was a highlight of life at sea for whalers. As author Jim Murphy describes: “The only other non-hunting event that might rival a gam in excitement would be a chance to take shore leave.”
Members of each ship’s crew would row across in their smaller whale boats to visit the neighboring vessel.
During the gam, everyone taking part made sure there were equal numbers of sailors on board each vessel. That way, if a whale was spotted during the gam, no ship would have an advantage over the other because of power.
Herman Melville describes the phenomenon in Moby Dick: “(A)fter exchanging hails, they exchange visits by boats’ crews: the two captains, remaining, for the time, on board of one ship, and the two chief mates on the other.”
Melville’s first introduction to a gam was as a deckhand on board the Acushnet in the 1840s. Upon meeting up with the Lima at sea, Melville met William Henry Chase, the son of Owen Chase, who survived an infamous whale attack on board the Essex years earlier.
Chase told Melville about his father’s personal reflections on the disaster, even offering him a copy of the book Owen Chase had written recounting his experience. It’s said that this encounter is what inspired Melville’s dramatic ending to his literary classic, “Moby Dick.”
Whaling was not typically competitive in the same way other maritime industries were.
Ships would exchange outbound mail and share information with each other on the latest whale sightings. Because American whaling in the 19th century was so condensed to New England communities, many whalers from different crews knew each other and would share what news they had heard from home.
Because whaling ships’ primary goal was to stay at sea until their holds were completely filled with oil, there wasn’t a rush to get back home by a certain time. While merchant ships had a tight schedule and made way as quickly as possible, whalers could hold a gam for days on end.
Despite the grueling reality of life on board a whaling ship, these sailors found respite in each others’ company. Gams provided an opportunity for the vast expanse of the ocean to feel just a little bit smaller.
Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.