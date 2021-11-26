Saturday morning brings to the holiday weekend a pivotal shift in the ongoing festivities.
Perhaps due to Black Friday’s pre-dawn start at a strip mall sock sale, or more likely, the ongoing cacophony of bickering in-laws, many Astorians are starting to feel a bit cagey.
Leftovers no longer connote convenience or creativity; their remaining value is limited to additional dishwasher cycles and excuses for further tableside political debate. Familial takeover of the master bedroom has left spines contorted and sore from sleepless nights in a bunk bed or sofa.
If Sunday is to be greeted with the same thanks orated over reheated turkey, it’s time to plan an escape. Head into town and aim any remaining gratitude toward the fact that Astoria offers no shortage of places to seek a few hours of solace in the company of a strong beverage. Even more worthy of appreciation are the array of seasonal and trend-setting libations greeting those who have successfully executed a getaway.
At malt-centric local favorite, Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, escapees are met with a rich array of seasonal liquid diversions.
“It’s been great to see craft lagers make a resurgence with so many amazing Northwest breweries putting out regionally-specific styles of pilsners and lagers. Also, coming into the holiday season, it’s always fun to get in the special release barrel-aged stouts and winter warmers,” said Dwayne Smallwood, owner of the bottleshop and taproom.
Further down the street, Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar is also pouring fluid reflections of the changing seasons.
“I’m seeing a lot of brown liquor-forward cocktails versus the summer season. Our Classic Manhattan and its cousins are quite popular, as well as the Classic Old Fashioned,” said bartender Cory Teubner. “Our Astoria Sour is also seeing a lot of traction this season. We released our winter cocktail menu about a month ago and I think people are still working their way through our extensive list.”
This weekend, many local businesses are enticing escapees with special offers and deals.
Merry Time Bar and Grill is a long-established watering hole that, according to owner Terry Robinett, draws a crowd reflecting a true slice of Astoria.
“We know not everyone is craving a traditional Thanksgiving experience,” Robinett said. “So we are offering a plate of our carnitas nachos big enough for two or more, with a pair of tallboy Rainier beers for just $15 all day Friday and Saturday.”
The offer also comes with a chance to take in some entertainment. On Friday night, DJ JDub will be spinning “good vibes mixed with saxophone.” The bar also features a rotating selection of kombucha.
At Blaylock’s, Teubner is also planning special bargains.
“We will be running a drink special featuring an up-and-coming name in the whiskey world, Uncle Nearest,” said Teubner. “With their 1856 formula, I will be creating a Pecan Pie Old Fashioned. The whiskey itself has a sweet nutty rich flavor profile and I will be attempting to accent that natural flavor without overpowering the whiskey with too many mixers. I think people will enjoy it as a dessert-like alternative to eating more food over this overly food-centric holiday weekend.”
Though bar stools may house those making a break for it, Astoria’s liquid purveyors report holiday crowds sharing another common bond.
“Around here, you can always talk about the rain because no matter who you are or what you do for a living, the rain affects your day, and you likely have an opinion about it,” said Robinett.