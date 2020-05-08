Now two months since the last regular Astoria Second Saturday Art Walk, local galleries continue to feature new and regional art. While the galleries can’t be open to crowds, owners have adapted to offering viewing appointments and contact-less shopping.
The art walk isn’t officially happening this month but in its place, here are a handful of local galleries’ featured artworks.
Astoria Visual Arts, astoriavisualarts.org
Featuring work from Astoria, Knappa and Warrenton High School students as part of AVAs' Miss Bea Johnson Fund for Young Artists. Through the program, students work in community workshops with professional artists.
Holly McHone Jewelers, hollymchone.com
Custom-designed jewelry.
Imogen Gallery, imogengallery@gmail.com or 503-468-0620
Featuring “Summer of Letters” by Gearhart-based photographer Don Frank. Other featured artists include B Rowland and D Orange.
Luminari Arts, 503-468-0308
Featuring art by Diane Jackson and Charlotte Bruhn.
Oscar de ’Masi Art Gallery, demasicreations@gmail.com or 888-392-1717
Oscar de’ Masi’s collection includes more than 60 images of nature, portraits and other sights.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, paulp@3dair.com or 503-741-3100
Featuring a variety of oil paintings, water-based works and inflatable features.
RiverSea Gallery, riverseadirector@hotmail.com or 503-325-1270
Presenting paintings by Portland artist Jesse Narens. Paintings are done on wood panels, using acrylics, oil pastel and pencil.
Short Wave, shortwaveastoria.com
Showcasing colorful paintings of towns created by artist Ashley Wilson. A sense of playfulness and mischief permeates the folkloric scenes.
Tempo Gallery, tempogallery1271@gmail.com
Featuring Constance Waisanen, along with art by Phyllis Taylor, Edward Peterson, Carol Smith, Vicki Baker and Thron Riggs.
The Secret Gallery, info@thesecret.gallery or 503-836-3374
Featuring “And The Horse You Rode In On,” a Western-themed show with paintings by Colin Chillag, Jill McVarish, Michael Orwick, Hickory Mertsching, Casebeer, Sam Vaughn and Morrison Pierce.
Vaulted Gallery, art@vaultedgallery.com or 503-468-0219
Featuring wood art, jewelry, photography, paintings, fiber art and wearables by owners Jen and James Crowe.
West Coast Artisans, janet@wcartisans.com or 503-739-3953
Presenting oil paintings by Michael Muldoon, puzzle art by Crystal Neher, flowers by Cat Loyd and locally-crafted silver jewelry. Presenting images of new work from Astoria artist Oscar Nelson. Images are abstracts done in eye-catching fluorescent colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.