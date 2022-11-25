Weekend Break: An elk visit

For many Oregonians, feeding the Roosevelt elk at Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area has become an annual tradition to welcome the winter season. And rightfully so.
Jewell Meadows covers about 1,200 acres, serving as a safe and idyllic habitat for hundreds of the area’s resident elk. From Astoria, drivers must navigate the twists and turns of state Highway 202 along steep elevational terrains within a thick, forested landscape.
Approaching Jewell, visitors are invited to vast, open meadows long sought by elk in search of the sustenance necessary to endure the cold winter months. This year, the refuge will begin taking reservations for winter elk feeding tours on Thursday.
Prior to the establishment of Jewell Meadows, the low terrain had served as farmland since the late 19th century, when early homesteaders began cultivating the land. They essentially created an all-you-can-eat buffet for hungry herds.
In 1969, the Oregon Wildlife Commission created the area as a way to remedy this agricultural predicament. Starting with 183 acres, multiple land acquisitions expanded the site to cover more than 1,000 acres.
Today, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife manages the refuge, with a mission to provide and enhance habitat to benefit native wildlife species, reduce wildlife damage and provide viewing opportunities.
The refuge’s quiet expanse consists of three valleys: Fishhawk, Beneke and Humbug – each providing a variety of habitat types including dense coniferous forests, lush wetlands and permanent pastures for the elk.
Fishhawk tract is the primary location for viewing wildlife, including black-tailed deer and migratory birds, but most visitors are drawn to the Roosevelt elk.
Four established viewing sites allow visitors to pull over with a camera and pair of binoculars, with the main area boasting paved parking, an information kiosk, picnic tables and sidewalks.
Jewell Meadows takes its name from a nearby unincorporated logging community, which honored Marshall Jewell, U.S. Postmaster General from 1874 to 1876. It is located within the Nehalem River Watershed, where, prior to European settlement, the land was inhabited for thousands of years by people of the Nehalem tribe.
In the 1870s, homesteaders began harvesting the forests surrounding the Nehalem River and ultimately developed a large-scale logging industry by the turn of the century.
To restore nearly 500 acres of coniferous and hardwood forest habitat, efforts have been made to remove nonnative plants to encourage hearty growth of Douglas fir, Western hemlock, sitka spruce, Western red cedar, red alder and big leaf maples.
The refuge also supplies space for permanent agricultural pastures with species such as ryegrass, orchard grass and clover that are maintained to avoid depletion and provide surplus foraging for large grazers.
The area’s current main attraction, Roosevelt elk, are named for former president Theodore Roosevelt, who in 1909 helped establish a protected preserve – now known as Olympic National Park – for the native subspecies.
Roosevelt elk are considered the third largest land mammal in North America. Females, or cows, typically weigh around 600 pounds, while bulls tip the scales at anywhere from 700 to over 1,000 pounds.
Aside from size, bulls are also identified by their large antlers. Roosevelt elk bulls claim the largest antlers of all elk species, often reaching 4 feet in length. Each year, antlers are shed, then within weeks, begin to regrow, initiating an annual cycle.
Roosevelt elk tend to migrate seasonally, but the resident populations of Jewell Meadows can be seen sticking around the wildlife area year-round, and while plenty of opportunities exist during the warmer months to see the elk, winter is an ideal time to view a herd of 200 or more.
Jaime Lump is the administrative assistant for Lower Columbia Preservation Society in Astoria.