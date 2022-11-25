 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: An elk visit

Jewell Meadows elk
Roosevelt elk graze at Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

For many Oregonians, feeding the Roosevelt elk at Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area has become an annual tradition to welcome the winter season. And rightfully so.

Jewell Meadows covers about 1,200 acres, serving as a safe and idyllic habitat for hundreds of the area’s resident elk. From Astoria, drivers must navigate the twists and turns of state Highway 202 along steep elevational terrains within a thick, forested landscape.

Birds at Jewell Meadows
A hawk is chased by two ravens above the refuge.
Elk crossing
Elk stroll across U.S. Highway 101 near Cannon Beach.

Jaime Lump is the administrative assistant for Lower Columbia Preservation Society in Astoria.

An error occurred