The Columbia River Bar is infamous for its unpredictable weather patterns and treacherously shifting sands. Hundreds of ships have wrecked in the so-called Graveyard of the Pacific.
The Vaslav Vorovsky was the first Russian vessel to wreck on the bar. During World War II, the United States sent military aid to the Soviet Union to defend itself from the Germans on the Eastern Front. A lot of these supplies were shipped across the Northern Pacific from Portland to Siberia, and the Vaslav Vorovsky was one of many ships making this journey.
The Vaslav first came through the Columbia River on Jan. 15, 1941, before heading to Seattle for dry docking. When the ship left Portland in April for her return journey, she was carrying around $1.75 million worth of heavy well drilling machinery as well as hundreds of cases of lard.
After passing through Astoria at around midnight on April 3, the Vaslav ran into a southerly gale on the bar. Captain Tokareff tried to turn back after realizing how rough the conditions were, but this led to disaster. A steering mechanism on the ship jammed and the crew lost control of the rudder. The Vaslav Vorovsky was grounded about 300 yards west of Jetty A, a half mile from Cape Disappointment.
The crew sent out an emergency signal, which was answered by lifesaving crews from Point Adams and Cape Disappointment. Three motor lifeboats helped the ship, and all crew members were rescued – although one member of the U.S. Coast Guard had a close call when he lost grip of the Jacob’s ladder onto the ship and slipped in between the Vaslav and his lifeboat.
Just as the last crew members were rescued, Captain Tokareff hauled up the Jacob’s ladder and refused to get off the ship. It’s believed that he was afraid of retribution from Russian dictator Joseph Stalin, who threatened ship captains with the worst should they let anything happen to vessels under their command. By daylight, the Vaslav began to turn sideways. She was hit repeatedly by waves that began to break the vessel into three pieces.
A few tugboats waited on standby to help the ship afloat, but it soon became clear that she was lost.
After another 24 hours onboard the sinking Vaslav, Captain Tokareff signaled that he wanted to be rescued. Although everyone on board the ship was saved, it’s rumored that Vaslav Vorovsky had at least one casualty after all. Captain Tokareff and his crew returned to the Soviet Union after the incident, and the captain was never heard from again. It’s believed he was killed on Stalin’s orders for the accident.
Years after the shipwreck, a woman walked into the Columbia River Maritime Museum and asked to speak with someone about a Russian ship that had sunk on the Columbia River Bar. Her husband to be was one of the Coast Guardsmen who once responded to the Vaslav’s distress call. A crew member had gifted him with a handful of spoons from the sinking ship out of gratitude for his rescue.
After keeping the spoons in her family for many years, the woman realized their importance to Columbia River history and donated them to the Maritime Museum’s collection.