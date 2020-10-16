Amy Headrick always knew she wanted to be an artist.
“Ever since I was little, I was like ‘I am going to be an artist someday,’” Headrick said.
At 16, when she ended up in a metal shop class at Mark Morris High School in Longview, Washington, everything came together. Headrick quickly learned skills like welding and using plasma cutters — skills she combined with her already creative instincts.
“My teacher would let me work in the shop for hours,” Headrick said. “I used to sell to all my teachers and teachers’ friends.”
Headrick, now 28, is the owner of Oregon Gypsy Gallery in downtown Astoria. She and her husband, Johnathan Yant, opened the gallery in March.
“We signed the paperwork in October and had our grand opening three days before COVID shut everything down,” Headrick said.
Headrick and Yant sell a variety of pieces inside the gallery. Each item is handcrafted by either Headrick or Yant.
“We just create full-time,” Headrick said. “We’re both heavily involved in design.”
Yant primarily works as a blacksmith. Headrick focuses on creating metal art and ceramic pieces. Many of her pieces are inspired by the Pacific Northwest.
“Nature in general, is beautiful and ever-changing. When you go for a hike after being stressed out, it re-energizes your soul,” Headrick said.
Headrick and Yant use materials sourced in the U.S. to create their art.
“It’s hard to find a place where everything is locally-made and sourced,” Headrick said. “When people buy from us, they’re buying from a variety of local sources.”
On the road again
Headrick grew up visiting the Long Beach Peninsula. Her father, Scott, lives there now. Headrick moved to Clatskanie in 2011 after she and Yant got married.
In 2014, Yant and Headrick decided to create a business. She found her original drawings from high school on an old USB flash drive, made some creations and the pair hit the road.
“We started going to farmers’ markets and art shows, losing money and learning where people go to buy art,” Headrick said.
Participating in an art show could cost the couple up to $3,000, Headrick said. The couple still participates in art shows in venues such as the Washington state fairgrounds in Puyallup, Washington. Starting mid-November, the couple will be showing art at the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Washington.
“We’ll have to balance working here, running the gallery, and commuting to and from Tacoma,” Headrick said.
Since coronavirus restrictions began in March, the couple has readjusted their work schedules, spending more time in their studio and the gallery than on the road.
“Shows are our main source of income, which completely disappeared. I got to a place where I even applied to a pizza delivery job and no one would call me,” Headrick said. “If anything, I guess the point of this year is to bring you back to where you started.”
Headrick said the challenges of 2020 have felt similar in some ways to 2017, when her brother died of suicide.
“It’s difficult to be an artist working long hours through all of this and to stay creative,” Headrick said.
The gallery has mainly seen visitors from Portland and Washington state since summer ended, Headrick said.
“The gallery was never meant to pay for itself but it’s been doing better than we would’ve thought,” Headrick said. “Sometimes people come in and don’t buy anything but I still get to connect with people. That’s the biggest thing … It gives more value to let people know these pieces are made locally and with love.”
On the evenings, mornings and days the gallery is closed, Headrick and Yant spend their time creating new items for the gallery.
“The most difficult thing is having the time to make enough materials to keep the gallery stocked,” Headrick said.
Earlier this year, Headrick graduated with an architecture degree.
“I have so much creative energy. I hope to use architecture as another outlet,” Headrick said. “When you know how to do a lot of things yourself, you have more opportunities. That’s why I do photography and other things. It saves money when you’re small and starting out.”
In the meantime, Headrick and Yant plan to continue creating, running the gallery and sharing their art on the road.
