Apandemic-related job loss prompted Silqet Ra to pour her efforts and resources into pursing her passion of pickling.
A resident of Astoria for 10 years, she created 9th & Q, a pickled food company that aims to elevate snacking on the Oregon Coast.
She makes a variety of snacking goodies, most notably her pickled vegetables, but also granolas, dips and salads. Her treats have been sold at Gathered Bakeshop & Market, Good to Go, Street 14 Cafe and Peter Pan Market & Deli.
“I love to snack, and so a lot of this is what I like to eat and how I like to eat,” Ra said.
Ra learned how to pickle from her partner, who made her a variety of pickles for Christmas one year, and she’s been hooked since.
Before the pandemic, Ra worked as a server and pickled on the side as a hobby. Then COVID-19 hit, and she lost her serving job. She started focusing on evolving her business.
Creating fresh, delicious snacks allows Ra to share her love for eating locally-grown and prepared food with others.
“People really need to get reconnected to where food is coming from,” she said. “I’m passionate about connecting food to community.”
Much of the produce Ra uses in her recipes are sourced from organic, local farms around the coast.
“The quality from these smaller farms is just so much better than what you’ll get elsewhere, even your local co-op,” she said. “I think it’s very powerful as far as physical and mental health.”
Ra also has a young daughter, a massive fan of her mom’s homemade granola. Ra hopes she will one day learn how to grow her own food, too.
She participates in the North Coast Food Web, a local organization dedicated to fostering healthy communities through food and agriculture. Ra has sold online through the food web in the past.
Four major varieties have become popular among Ra’s customers: red beets, pink onions, turmeric cauliflower pickled with fresh ginger and garlic and bread and butter pickles.
“I feel like I can pickle pretty much any vegetable at this point,” Ra said.
The red beets, Ra’s personal favorite, are the most labor-intensive vegetable she works with. Other vegetables are easy to process raw, but beets have to be poached, peeled, chopped and brined.
“They’re definitely a labor of love,” she said.
Ra says her pickled produce has a long shelf life: it can live for months in the refrigerator.
“There’s a basic recipe I follow as far as vinegar to sugar to water rations and then it’s just been learning as I go with spices and blending different kinds of vinegar,” Ra said. “It’s a lot of experimentation.”
9th &Q’s dips, some of which are vegan, are also popular. Ra also started building cold, grab-and-go style salads into the rotation that incorporate vegetables she pickles. One of her recent creations included beets, kale, goat cheese and pumpkin seeds.
9th & Q is on a brief hiatus from pickling, but Ra anticipates diving back into it with new recipes once the holiday seasons pick up.