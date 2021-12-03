Capt. Eric Johnson wasn’t the original resident of the nearly 150-year-old Astoria home that now bears his name. But the captain’s local history made him namesake-worthy, in owner John Windus’ estimation.
“People like sea captains,” said Windus, who restored the Victorian home to serve as his retirement residence and an Airbnb.
He’s placed portraits of Johnson and his gargantuan mustache around the home — from the main staircase to branded tote bags hanging in the hall.
Johnson sailed as an early Columbia River bar pilot under Capt. George Flavel while inhabiting the house on 9th Street and Franklin Avenue until his death in 1905.
More than 100 years later, the captain’s former home needed work. When Windus, a Longview, Washington, native and 47-year veteran of regional radio, bought the home from The Astorian in 2018, there was no heat upstairs, rats scuttled the basement and generations of pet odor clung to old carpet.
“When the house was in escrow, I went in there to run cords out, and the place was just garbage,” said contractor Matt Chappell, who spearheaded the restoration.
The journey from stinky old house to guest-ready historic landmark took the better part of three years. Windus advises anyone restoring a 100-year-old home to take their time. Chappell compares the process to an immense puzzle.
“There’s nothing square, there’s nothing plumb, you’re always fighting something with that house,” Chappell said. “It’s got so much character.”
Today, the home could appear grand, cozy or esoteric — depending on the angle. Its wrap-around veranda owes to a bungalow-style renovation in the 1920s. The parlor is modern and inviting, resembling many coastal Airbnbs furnished largely by Ikea (a cost-effective inside joke to Johnson’s Swedish heritage). The home’s upstairs anchors around a bizarre, rounded wall, adding a hint of maze-like mystery.
Those eclectic aesthetics highlight one dilemma of restoring a home built in 1875: there is no true north. Every step is a negotiation of original history, prior renovations and 2021 livability.
Windows proved a particular sticking point when Windus’ restoration received a stop-work order due to the vinyl window he installed in the shower overlooking the river. Astoria has strict regulations about how windows need to be restored in historic homes. He says he wasn’t aware of the requirements, and had made the modification in an effort to make the home energy efficient. He presented an argument about environmental responsibility to the Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission last spring.
“When a homeowner starts work without a permit, the city works with the applicant to try to come into compliance with the codes,” Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director, said in an email. “In this instance the owner worked with us to bring the request to the (Historic Landmarks Commission) and it was approved by the commission. I believe a significant component of the approval was based on the fact that it was one window that was not highly visible from the public right of way.”
Windus noted that Johnson himself hailed from a Victorian era where builders embraced newness and utility whenever possible.
As for the home’s expansive history, it’s still a gradual discovery process. Last spring, Windus was digging in his backyard dahlia bed when he uncovered a Civil War button, likely from Johnson’s own Union uniform.
Records show Johnson sailed on the USS Tennessee battleship after its capture from the Confederacy in 1864. Discoveries like this, as well as the revelation that Johnson rescued several sailors from the rigging of a stranded Columbia River schooner in 1877, only bring Windus closer to the man whose likeness adorns his mailbox.
“I have an affection for him, from what I know so far,” he said.
While mileage varies as to whether Airbnb guests care about the home’s history, Windus did receive particular affirmation during a 2019 visit from Heidi Fitzgerald-West, the granddaughter of Victor and Anna Albertsen, who owned the home during the 1960s and 1970s.
“The first thing (Heidi) did when she came upstairs was hug the wall,” Windus laughed. “The quirky parts of the house are what I like. Nobody would do this now, because why would you? That’s why I’m a proponent of people fixing old houses.”