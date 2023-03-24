 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Astoria's film trail

Alameda Park sign

A film trail sign at Alameda Park lets visitors know about clips of the Astoria Bridge seen in "Short Circuit."

 Chance Solem-Pfeifer

By the first decade of the 20th century, with film as an art form just beginning to take shape, Astoria was ready for its close-up. That was in “The Fisherman’s Bride,” released in 1909, a silent film and Oregon’s first professional narrative feature — sadly lost to time.

Since then, dozens of film productions, from beloved Hollywood heavyweights to adventurous indies, have been made on the North Coast, using its imposing beaches, labyrinthian Victorian homes and, of course, establishing shots of the Astoria Bridge as backdrops.

Oregon Film Museum

The Oregon Film Museum is a must-visit for fans of the 1985 movie "The Goonies."
Youngs River Falls

Youngs River Falls is a short drive from Astoria.
Hammond Boat Basin

The Hammond Boat Basin was seen in “Free Willy.”
Beards Hollow

Beards Hollow, near Ilwaco, Washington, was used as a filming location for "Into The Wild."
Indian Beach at Ecola State Park

Coastal scenes of Ecola State Park can be found in a handful of movies, including "Point Break" and "Twilight."
Peter Iredale shipwreck

"The Road" featured the Peter Iredale shipwreck, a popular destination at Fort Stevens State Park.

Chance Solem-Pfeifer is a writer and podcast host focused on Northwest filmmaking.

