Weekend Break: Astoria's film trail

By the first decade of the 20th century, with film as an art form just beginning to take shape, Astoria was ready for its close-up. That was in “The Fisherman’s Bride,” released in 1909, a silent film and Oregon’s first professional narrative feature — sadly lost to time.
Since then, dozens of film productions, from beloved Hollywood heavyweights to adventurous indies, have been made on the North Coast, using its imposing beaches, labyrinthian Victorian homes and, of course, establishing shots of the Astoria Bridge as backdrops.
If there’s a thematic throughline to be identified, these films often center on characters who use the region to hide out, commune with nature and come to their own definitions of freedom. In that spirit, here are eight notable and accessible local film landmarks.
Oregon Film Museum
To begin with the obvious, the 1985 cult classic “The Goonies” became so synonymous with Astoria that the former Clatsop County Jail became the Oregon Film Museum in 2010. The opening scene of Richard Donner’s beloved treasure-hunting film employs the jail for its charming, almost cartoonish pillbox quality.
Before the Goonies coin their “never say die” maxim, Jake Fratelli starts the movie with a jailbreak, aided by his brother and mother, starting an extremely symmetrical fire in the prison’s parking lot. Today, find a replica of The Fratellis’ getaway vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, parked faithfully outside the museum doors.
Commercial Street
The 1990 crime-comedy “Kindergarten Cop” is most closely associated with John Jacob Astor Elementary School, where a detective goes undercover as a teacher. But as we can’t recommend visiting a school, let’s focus on a key “Kindergarten Cop” location in the heart of downtown Astoria.
With the Liberty Theatre in the background, Commercial Street gets some shine when a drug dealer arrives in town to kidnap his estranged son. Thinking he’ll try honey before vinegar with the boy, he swings by a downtown toy store and tries to outbid a local man for the store’s last race car. The scene ends in a fairly violent toy mugging on Astoria’s sidewalk, but the locals get some licks in too.
“Tourists,” the store owner winkingly scoffs after some cash-flashing fails.
Youngs River Falls
Truly testing the North Coast’s acting range, the third and final installment of the original “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” films casts Oregon as feudal Japan. Traveling back in time to rescue their beloved friend, the turtles almost immediately end up in a rumble.
Youngs River Falls plays host to a battle between the samurai-clad turtles and a posse of stick-wielding villagers who mistake friends for enemy forces. There’s some roundhouse kicks and light splashing, but alas, no one is hurled directly into the gushing falls.
Alameda Park
This Oregon Film Trail site splits the difference between two key settings from “Short Circuit,” a 1986 comedy about a military robot gone haywire and hiding out in Astoria. Alameda Park sits a short walk from the house — now a private vacation rental — where the robot is taken in by a habitual animal rescuer.
The park also provides a great view of where Johnny 5, the robot’s eventual nickname, rolls right off the Astoria Bridge to escape his pursuers and parachutes into town. Just a year after “The Goonies,” “Short Circuit” turns the curiosity of setting family-oriented adventure films around Astoria into something of a micro-trend.
Hammond Boat Basin
Of all the locations included here, “Free Willy” and its climax probably offer the most committed engagement with a local site. Attempting to release the movie’s titular orca whale back into the wild, our heroes back their whale-carrying trailer down the Hammond boat launch, have a sopping-wet fist fight with Willy’s captors and eventually inspire the whale to leap gloriously over the jetty to freedom.
The early 1990s visual effects of Willy landing in the Columbia River are borderline comical, but the preceding scene is gunning hard for fist pumps, tears and vicarious hypothermia.
“I really hate that whale,” growls villainous character actor extraordinaire Michael Ironside, as the amusement park owner watches Willy swim to freedom. That’s just one man’s opinion.
Beards Hollow
A 2007 adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s influential nonfiction book “Into the Wild” sprawls across North America, tracing a young drifter’s quest for truth off the grid. During one key pit stop, protagonist Christopher McCandless shares a beach camp with a hippie couple at Cape Disappointment.
Nestled in Beards Hollow, the couple interrogate McCandless’ thirst for freedom from all societal bounds, while he does his best to reinvigorate their fraying relationship.
It marks the first time on his cross-country odyssey that Chris leaves a bittersweet impression on strangers who take to him. He’s great for a deep talk in a stunning location — in this case perched atop a boulder next to the sea. But soon enough, he moves on.
Indian Beach
After two hours of skydiving and bank-robbing in 1991’s “Point Break,” directed with kinetic ferocity by Kathryn Bigelow, characters Johnny Utah and Bodhi have their final showdown just north of Cannon Beach.
Ecola State Park’s Indian Beach stands in for Australia’s Bells Beach where Bodhi, the proverbial thinking man’s bank robber, is chasing his dream of surfing in a “50-year storm.” Meanwhile, Utah, an FBI agent, has finally dispensed with his deep cover and is ready to slap on the handcuffs.
The towering waves were clearly filmed elsewhere, but the two generationally gifted physical actors put on a good scrap in the surf before a nearly romantic end to their cat-and-mouse dance.
The Wreck of the Peter Iredale
There was no 40-foot sperm whale carcass washed up at Fort Stevens State Park when “The Road” was filmed there in 2008. But it would’ve fit right into director John Hillcoat’s vision.
In this adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s post-apocalyptic novel, the Pacific is a cold comfort to The Road’s two leads: an unnamed man and his son. Surviving one horror after the next, they’ve hoofed it across an American wasteland to reach the ocean, and the Peter Iredale’s skeleton greets them under a yellow-gray sky. Even the freest of places is a graveyard.