Tom May didn’t have what he calls a “natural path” to his career as a musician.
The La Center, Washington, based folk artist, who has recorded 14 albums of original music and toured the world, recently released his book “I Wouldn’t Count On It: Confessions of an Unlikely Folksinger.”
May has lived in the area for 26 years, and was brought to it the way he was brought to most things, through his music.
“I am totally enamored of the Pacific Northwest, of the landscape, of the people, of the history,” May said.
In 1987, he founded the Portland-based event Winterfolk. Earlier this year, May hosted the 32nd Winterfolk fundraiser.
The event, which serves as a fundraiser to help battle homelessness, started as a birthday party. A woman who had heard May perform flew him in to play her 40th birthday party at the Horse Brass Pub in Portland. At the concert, the performers raised money for those facing housing insecurity.
May decided to host another fundraiser with the same goal the next year. And then the next.
Not only has it raised thousands of dollars to help those in need in Portland, it has inspired other area festivals, like the annual Riverfolk concert in Astoria.
May was scheduled to return to the coast on April 11 for a concert and book reading at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. The event is postponed until fall, as the center was forced to close under Washington state’s stay-at-home order.
“There are little ripples that come from the things you do, that you don’t notice at the time as you slog away,” May said. “With any luck at all, they do make a difference for people.”
Finding musicMay didn’t grow up around performers or musicians. But from the moment he laid hands on a guitar, he was hooked.
“It’s a hobby that got out of control,” May said.
In his roughly 50 years in the business, May has traveled to every state and several countries.
“It’s been a magic carpet ride that has taken me across time zones and geography,” May said. “An amazing adventure.”
Along the way, he collected stories of the people he’s met, things he’s seen and places he’s visited. The best stories are included in the memoir.
“It’s a collection of interesting and funny stories,” May said. “A little slice of this alternative life and lifestyle.”
Those stories, with all of their quirks, are the reason he decided to write the book.
“It’s been such an interesting career in such an unlikely profession,” May said.
Being a musician isn’t exactly a career people go into if they want an easy way to make a buck, May said. Being an acoustic or jazz musician is even tougher.
“I came along at a good time and I make a decent living at it, despite all odds,” May said. “I have all kinds of the funny stories that come with all the situations you find yourself in.”
The book’s stories cover the people he’s met, the music he’s played, the wine he’s enjoyed and the things he’s appreciated.
“It’s about romances, pitfalls, wine and travels and the funny stories along the way,” May said.
Sharing the journeyAlong with Winterfolk, May has also run a syndicated radio show, “River City Folk,” for what will be 35 years this summer. Over the years, he’s hosted hundreds of musicians. Some of them are quite famous, like Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary, and others are just making their start in the music business.
“I have been enriched by them all,” May said. “Knowing them, interviewing them, listening to their music and sharing their journey with them.”
Part of sharing that journey and about loving music in general is what has kept May going all these years in the music business, he said. He’s played in small coffee houses and in large concert halls.
It’s a fascinating way to make a living, he said, adding that he “couldn’t be more grateful.”
“I believe in the power of art and music in our lives,” he said. “That’s what acoustic folk music is all about. It’s about the music and beauty, redemption and thoughtfulness.”
