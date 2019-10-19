‘Elementary, my dear Watson.”
Iconic words from an iconic character. Sherlock Holmes lives in the memories of devoted fans and followers, and Sherlockians are passionate about keeping Mr. Holmes relevant.
“The Baker Street Irregulars, the first Sherlock Holmes Society, was named after some characters in the Sherlock Holmes stories,” said Marty Martin. “They formed in 1934.” These characters are street boys employed by Holmes as intelligence agents.
International Holmes societies
Martin, a peninsula resident, belongs to the London Sherlock Holmes Society, The Noble and Most Singular Order of the Blue Carbuncle in Portland, the Knights of Baskerville Hall and the Curious Collectors, both in southern California.
Her enthusiasm for Holmes began when she started by watching the old Basil Rathbone movies on television.
“These movies were always on TV when I was a kid,” Martin said, recalling a 1950s, black and white display. “I didn’t particularly care for them as a kid, but my friends did.”
You may be surprised that many people cross continents, international borders and oceans to follow in the footsteps of two fictional characters.
Martin said there are at least 897 Sherlockian societies worldwide.
Fans in diverse locations including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Denmark and India gather to read, watch movies and plays, write essays, argue about the same and drink. In addition to England and the U.S., two hotbeds of Holmesiana are Russia and Japan.
“The BSI still meet once a year,” Martin said, “around the weekend of January 10 at the Algonquin Hotel,” in New York City during Holmes’ birthday month.
In total, the Sherlock Holmes canon includes 56 short stories and four novels.
Martin is also a retired civil engineer, fixed-wing pilot and a certified scuba diver.
Themed meetingsSherlock Holmes society meetings are sometimes themed, and many of those attending dress accordingly.
Martin’s husband, Bob Walters, is becoming more enthused about participating. “I put the costumes out on the bed and he puts them on,” Martin said.
In addition to the expected literature teachers and librarians, members include psychologists, lawyers, National Security and forensics experts, funeral directors, doctors and mathematicians. (Sherlock’s arch enemy, Moriarty, is a math professor.)
Martin sums up the Sherlockian mania best with the following toast she wrote:
He sits by the fireplace in Baker Street with Watson by his side. Then they go off pursuing the game that’s afoot, and we go along for the ride. We’ve read every one of his cases, we dress up in funny old clothes. We travel to faraway places, we go wherever he goes. We’ve seen all the Canon’s locations from the top of an old London bus. Where would we be without Sherlock? Where would he be without us?
(1) comment
As a Sherlock fan, I need to offer a correction: The line, "Elementary, my dear Watson." , appears nowhere in the Sherlockian literature. The line was invented for the movies, and has passed into the cultural lexicon, but is never uttered by Dr. Doyle's intrepid sleuth. It may be that this matters to true fans only, but it can't be ignored.
