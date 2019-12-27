Throughout the year, we published dozens of thoughtful, inquisitive, exciting Weekend Break articles from writers throughout the community. From holiday traditions to honing your gardening skills, here is a look back at some of our favorite Weekend Break articles of 2019.
‘Breaking bread during the holidays’
By Ed Hunt
In the first Weekend Break of 2019, Ed Hunt took a look at professional cook and caterer Micky Bates’ New Year’s tradition of opening her home and cooking for the community.
“Warmth and light in winter comes from the laughter of other people, and I fear it is too tempting to shutter ourselves away. I look around my house, and it is cluttered with the detritus of daily living and the aftermath of the holiday season. I wonder at the ambition of cooking for so many people while also cleaning.
‘The older you get, the less you fuss about things like that,’ Mickey said. ‘It is what it is.’
What it is, is home.”
‘My housemates’
By Muriel Jensen
In this winter Weekend Break, Muriel Jensen provides an intimate, creative look into her personal life as she discusses her pets and writing process.
“Dog, cats and people of my imagination. Meet the characters vying for my attention.”
‘The mountain is out’ Mt. Hood and other gods of the Pacific Northwest
By Ed Hunt
In this March issue, Ed Hunt discusses the peaks that surround us and the joy northwesterners feel when the mountains are visible on a clear spring day.
“Our volcanic peaks are majestic gods that lie in repose among untamed forests rather than jagged ranges crowding far-off horizons. Our mountains are mighty things that shine when the curtain of clouds lifts to reveal their eminence. They seem personal and singular, close enough to touch.”
‘Connecting with the Indigenous people’
By Denise Reed
This April article by Denise Reed takes a look at how music can express and connect with the first people that called this land home. Inspired by a choral symposium in Auckland, New Zealand, Reed turned to her personal library to find music that connected to the symposium theme “People of the Land.”
“I wanted to express through music cultural awareness and empathy. I chose as the North Coast Chorale’s focus piece, ‘Songs of the Earth,’ an unpublished piece of music by Hal Eastburn. This piece includes poetry, sayings and prayers of Native American communities expressing their philosophical and spiritual beliefs about the world and our role in it.”
‘Mother’s Day: Its US holiday origins and how far we have wandered’
By Aaron Breniman
In this festive Weekend Break, Aaron Breniman takes a new perspective on Mother’s Day and its evolution through history.
“From its early roots in the 1908 memorial of Ann Reeves Jarvis to her daughter’s renouncement of its commercialization, the present-day holiday’s lost its way, but thinking differently can help make it count.”
‘Weathering and reveling in the tides of life’
By Ed Hunt
In this Weekend Break, Ed Hunts takes readers through the life cycle of the familiar salmon so dear to the people of the Columbia-Pacific region.
“Rivers are constants of change. The river is always moving and yet always there.
We live our lives on a river of time only sometimes realizing the current reduces jagged wounds to smooth stones.”
‘Plucky Pullman’ Nourishing setting reigns on at Washington State University
By Ed Hunt
Ed Hunt brings readers back to his roots in this August Weekend Break. Hunt discusses the scenery experienced and lessons learned at Washington State University.
“My ride at WSU was a bit of a rough one. Things weren’t always smooth and perfect. But I met some of the kindest people in my life — some of my best friends.”
‘A season of changes’ Fall is a favorite season for many on the North Coast
By Ron Baldwin
In this Weekend Break, Ron Baldwin captures the change of the weather and annual impact on the natural world and the community’s relationship with it.
“Early fall is the time for fishing, harvesting, hunting, canning and preserving. The human drive to fill the larder is a strong and closely held value that is present to a great degree in Northwesterners.”
‘Honoring the orchid’ A spot of color among the gray
By Patty Hardin
The orchids take center stage in this Weekend Break. Patty Hardin covers everything from the biological build of the flower to the rookie mistakes beginners make when growing their first orchid.
“Orchids. Sometimes just hearing the word is enough to strike panic.
This doesn’t have to be the case, however. There are several orchids that are easy to grow. Sure, orchids have different care requirements than most plants, but this difference is not a reason to panic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.