 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Break: Clam novelties

'Warrenton Clams'

The cover of the recipe book “Warrenton Clams: Aristocrat for the Dinner Table.”

Clams of many varieties have long been a seafood staple on the Oregon Coast.

Peter F. Halferty is often given credit for the birth of clam canning on the West Coast when he founded what soon became known as Pioneer Packing Co. in 1894.

Clam novelty recipe

A brochure containing 16 clam-based recipes, including clam novelty.
A clam souffle

The finished product tasted like clam chowder, but in souffle form.
Maddi sampling clam recipe

Author Julia Triezenberg’s roommate, Maddi, samples the recipe.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred