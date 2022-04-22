In February 1968, I was asked to coach a newly formed baseball team. As assistant coach. The request came from the head coach. On its face it was an honor. But there was a condition attached. If my son wanted to play baseball with the team, I had to volunteer to coach as an assistant. In a sport of which I knew nothing. On a newly formed team.
A Little League team.
Nine-year-old and 10-year-old boys. If coach Tom’s son and my son wanted to play baseball, Tom and I were coaching.
So that was it.
I had zero knowledge of the game. What I knew I had acquired from watching some World Series games.
Tom had much explaining to do. To me. And then let’s make it fun for the boys.
Sixteen boys had signed up for our team. Tom arranged for the necessary equipment. The boys had to arrive with their own gloves. The team furnished the rest: balls, bats, base bags.
Tom decided to hold a first evaluation session. We wanted to find out about the boys’ fitness and skill level. Every boy arrived with a glove. We paired the boys, forming two-boy teams, separating the partners by approximately 30 feet. We handed each pair one ball and asked them to throw it to their partner. Who should catch the thrown ball?
Problem one.
Eight of the boys appeared to have never thrown a baseball. Of the other eight four of them were reasonably accurate getting their throws within catching range of their partner. We immediately designated them as potential pitchers. The other four could throw, just off-target. This exercise addressed pitching and fielding. Tom and I spent the next half hour with individual throwing instruction.
Then Tom and I looked at the general fitness and agility level. Our second task was clear. Get the boys physically conditioned.
We capped the session with five laps of jogging around the baseball diamond at Portland Heights Park next to Strohecker’s store. It was flat. Tom and I decided to move practice to Hamilton Park at Bridlemile school. The field there was level, surrounded by undulating terrain. It promised a challenge to condition training.
We scheduled two practices per week for the next three weeks before league games started. The practice sessions were split into 20- to 30-minute segments. The first 20 minutes the boys spent running around the perimeter of Hamilton Park. It was a grueling workout for all of them. The site at that time was a rolling sidehill. Tom was not in physical condition to even run part of a lap with the boys. I ran about a quarter lap to set a pace and push for acceleration when they slowed down.
In 2016 one of the original team, now in his 50s, stopped me in the Multnomah Athletic Club lobby to say hello and reminded me of the dictatorial and tyrannical workouts at Bridlemile.
The second segment covered fielding. Throwing the ball between partners with gradually increasing separation resulted in an amazing increase in accuracy and distance.
In the third segment of practice the team played a simulated game after separating the boys into a fielding team and a batting team.
Not all the boys were sufficiently interested to participate even mentally. One, Brad, stood out in his apathy, low skills and disinterest. Tom and I were frustrated. We decided that regardless of skills each team member was going to play at least three innings per game. Tom’s and my objectives were not about winning but to develop team spirit and skills in a sport. We decided that Brad and one or two others were going to be playing in the outfield.
The season started. It was a nine-game schedule, one game per week. We went into the ninth game with an eight-game loss record. Our pitching and infield game was acceptable and competitive. But any ball hit by the opposing team beyond the four infielders might as well be counted as a run. The skill level of our outfielders was very low. Nor did they pay attention to the flow of the game. While they did not fully fall asleep standing up, their attention was not on the game. Players of the team not in the game had adopted the routine of calling loudly the individual outfielder’s name in whose direction a hit by any opponent was flying. That at least woke up the player.
He still had to find the ball and get it to the infield. A difficult task for the outfielders.
The boys on the sidelines enjoyed soft drinks and snacks during games. They were happy. No complaints from the parents. Tom and I were the spirit leaders for the team, leading them with cheers.
The physical condition of the boys improved faster than their playing skills. We lost the first eight games by spectacular margins.
Our final game of the season, our ninth, started out better than the previous eight. We were ahead by one run when the opponents started the bottom half of the ninth inning. Our pitcher threw out one batter, allowed one almost base hit, with the runner being thrown out at second base. We might get a win if we could get one more out. I am sure that this thought entered everybody’s mind. Our pitcher had to perform. We hoped.
Our pitcher threw a strike with the first pitch. The second pitch was in the center of the plate. The batter hit it sweetly and long toward the right outfield, Brad’s position. Tom and I knew the game was over. Home run. Nine losses.
The sideline team shouted in fullest voice “Brad, Brad!” That woke up Brad. His name had been called. In a reflex reaction he stuck up his gloved left arm. The long fly ball found its way home into Brad’s glove. It stuck. It must have felt comfortable there. It did not fall out.
We could not believe it. The team cheered. A win! Happiness. Tom and I cheered with the boys.
Then we looked at one another and laughed. The boys jumped in excitement. They felt the “winning season.” They now were a team. Of friends. Brad was their hero.
The next year everybody, including Brad, signed up for the team. We did not win a single game that year. It did not matter. The friendships and bonds had been formed. Brad’s catch made him a hero and the glue. And some of the friendships have lasted the next 50 years.