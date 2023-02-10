Weekend Break: Coastal crafting

Picture it now — enjoying a glass of wine and the company of a friend, surrounded by ocean views. People are at work on their new paintings.
Or perhaps these new artists stumbled upon a delightfully colorful studio, then spent a few hours connecting with the Earth while crafting a terrarium of succulents or learning to draw seasonal foliage.
The North Coast is an inspiring backdrop for creativity of all kinds. Luckily, the region is also home to several spots to delve into creative projects and crafts with workshops and studio spaces.
Dawning’s Art Studio, Gearhart
Drawing from a background in art therapy in combination with winery work, Dawning McGinnis has honed in on a winning recipe to introduce newcomers to art making. From her Gearhart studio — and a growing variety of wineries and other local venues — McGinnis hosts paint-and-sip classes, fusing wine and creativity.
She’s also added cannabis-friendly paint-and-puff sessions to the lineup, as well as a workshop series where participants can hone in on specific skills. “I learned as a student that when people would create art, it would open up this wonderful conversation where people could heal,” McGinnis said of her work.
McGinnis has been at the helm of Dawning’s Art for about nine years, three of which have been on the coast. In both her paint-and-sip and paint-and-puff classes, participants create vibrant paintings of the region, learning different techniques to build upon.
“People think they’re just going to have a fun Friday night, but in all actuality, people are gaining skills. I’ve had so many students and regulars over the years who I’ve seen grow. Now they’re able to branch out and create their own artwork,” McGinnis said. “My classes not only lend to developing painting skills but color theory. You can bring these skills to other art mediums.”
Those who want to work with McGinnis to learn more about a specific technique or skill may enjoy her workshops, held as weekly sessions over several weeks. This curriculum is based on courses she’s taught at Portland-area colleges and cultural centers. “In the workshops, we can get more in-depth and learn techniques. I truncated the curriculum a little bit. If you want to learn these techniques, come in,” McGinnis said.
With a reimagined studio, she hopes to expand these offerings into other disciplines such as drawing, adding that she hopes “to make art accessible to literally anyone who wants to be part of an artistic process.”
Trail’s End Art Association, Gearhart
In Gearhart, a small schoolhouse is considered a destination for local artists. This cedar shingle building is the home of Trail’s End Art Association, a volunteer-run nonprofit that hosts art workshops as well as monthly gallery shows.
“It’s amazing, there’s something for everyone,” said Linda Gebhart, who is vice president of Trail’s End, as well as a longtime volunteer and workshop instructor.
At Trail’s End, classes include offerings on topics like calligraphy, acrylic and watercolor painting. “We feature fine art that is accessible,” Gebhart said of both the workshops and gallery, which are popular with locals.
“Our workshops don’t necessarily attract the same type of artist. We’ll get a lot of the locals for Trail’s End. If it’s a big name, we might get people from Washington or Portland,” Gebhart said.
Members are eligible to showcase art at the association’s shows and get a discount on art purchases. “Trail’s End has worked out well for those of us who want to be engaged and meet people,” Gebhart said.
Child’s Play, Cannon Beach
Don’t be fooled by the name. This boutique art studio, the shared vision of Erica Guenther and her mom, Jenn Whyman, is inviting for all ages. “It’s a safe space for anyone to come in and make memories together,” Guenther said.
With a rotating variety of craft kits and workshops, the store offers both take-home supplies and in-studio experiences. Popular creations include succulent terrariums and gardens, driftwood signs, ceramic wares and outdoor decorations. “We have a variety of projects to choose from, ranging from toddler to adult,” Guenther said. “It’s a very hands-on space.”
The North Coast has always been a special place for the duo, as they enjoyed coming to the region on family trips for many years. “The coast holds such sweet memories for us,” Guenther said.
It was a focus on kids’ crafting that brought the shop to fruition. “It is such an art-driven community and we saw this need to create a space to encourage kids to have a creative outlet.”
They opened the studio in July 2020. “We definitely see the store as being blessed,” Guenther added. “We’re a very faith-based store.”
The studio is walk-in, so reservations aren’t needed. However, private workshops and parties can be scheduled. “We want visitors to feel accepted and comfortable. They can sit down and relax. We don’t have a time limit. You can sit for as long or little as you’d like,” Guenther said. “We encourage parents and families to do projects with their kids.”